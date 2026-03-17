استنكرت وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين اللبنانية بشدة المخطط الإرهابي الذي كشفت عنه السلطات الكويتية، والذي استهدف سيادة دولة الكويت الشقيقة وأمنها واستقرارها، وأدانت بشكل صريح ضلوع حزب الله اللبناني في هذا المخطط.

وجاء في بيان رسمي صادر عن الوزارة اليوم (الثلاثاء): «إذ يعبر لبنان عن تضامنه الكامل مع دولة الكويت التي طالما وقفت إلى جانبه في المحن والصعاب، تهنئ وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين الأجهزة الأمنية الكويتية على يقظتها وكفاءتها».

وأعربت الخارجية اللبنانية عن استعداد السلطات اللبنانية التام والكامل للتعاون في التحقيقات وصولاً إلى معاقبة المرتكبين وكل المتورطين.

وذكّر البيان بقرار مجلس الوزراء اللبناني الصادر في 2 مارس، الذي حظر بشكل صريح الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لحزب الله، معتبرًا إياها خارج إطار الشرعية اللبنانية، وأكد أن أي نشاط من هذا النوع يتعارض مع سياسة الدولة ومع التزاماتها الإقليمية والدولية.

وكانت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية أعلنت أمس (الإثنين) تفكيك خلية إرهابية مرتبطة بحزب الله، تضم 14 مواطنًا كويتيًا واثنين من الجنسية اللبنانية، متهمة إياها بالتخطيط لأعمال تخريبية منظمة تهدف إلى المساس بالسيادة وزعزعة الاستقرار ونشر الفوضى.

وأفادت التحقيقات بضبط أسلحة نارية وذخائر وسلاح للاغتيالات وطائرات مسيرة وأجهزة اتصال مشفرة ومواد أخرى، مع تجنيد أفراد جدد للانضمام إلى التنظيم المحظور في الكويت.

يأتي موقف الخارجية اللبنانية في سياق حساس للغاية، حيث تسعى الحكومة اللبنانية إلى إعادة ترتيب أوراقها الداخلية والخارجية بعد قرار الحظر الحكومي على الأنشطة العسكرية لحزب الله، وسط تصعيد إقليمي غير مسبوق يشمل الخليج والمنطقة بأسرها.

وفي 2 مارس، أصدرت الحكومة اللبنانية برئاسة نواف سلام قرارًا تاريخيًا بحظر الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لحزب الله، معتبرة إياها غير قانونية، ودعت إلى تسليم أسلحته والاقتصار على دوره السياسي، وذلك بعد هجمات صاروخية من جنوب لبنان ردًا على اغتيال مرشد إيران الأعلى علي خامنئي.