The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants strongly condemned the terrorist plot revealed by the Kuwaiti authorities, which targeted the sovereignty, security, and stability of the sisterly State of Kuwait, and explicitly denounced the involvement of the Lebanese Hezbollah in this scheme.

An official statement issued by the ministry today (Tuesday) stated: "While Lebanon expresses its full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, which has always stood by its side in times of hardship and difficulty, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants congratulates the Kuwaiti security agencies on their vigilance and efficiency."

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry expressed the complete readiness of the Lebanese authorities to cooperate in the investigations to punish the perpetrators and all those involved.

The statement recalled the decision of the Lebanese Cabinet issued on March 2, which explicitly prohibited the military and security activities of Hezbollah, considering them outside the framework of Lebanese legitimacy, and affirmed that any activity of this kind contradicts the state's policy and its regional and international commitments.

Yesterday (Monday), the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced the dismantling of a terrorist cell linked to Hezbollah, consisting of 14 Kuwaiti citizens and two individuals of Lebanese nationality, accusing them of planning organized sabotage aimed at undermining sovereignty, destabilizing security, and spreading chaos.

Investigations revealed the seizure of firearms, ammunition, assassination weapons, drones, encrypted communication devices, and other materials, along with the recruitment of new individuals to join the banned organization in Kuwait.

The position of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry comes in a highly sensitive context, as the Lebanese government seeks to rearrange its internal and external affairs following the government ban on Hezbollah's military activities, amid unprecedented regional escalation encompassing the Gulf and the entire region.

On March 2, the Lebanese government, headed by Nawaf Salam, issued a historic decision banning the military and security activities of Hezbollah, deeming them illegal, and called for the surrender of its weapons and limiting its role to political activities, following missile attacks from southern Lebanon in response to the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.