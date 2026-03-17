أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اغتيال قائد قوات الباسيج الإيرانية غلام رضا سليماني ونائبه، في ضربة نفذتها ليل الإثنين الثلاثاء، بعد ضربات سابقة استهدفت مقار القوة شبه العسكرية.


وترأس سليماني الضابط في الحرس الثوري الإيراني قوات الباسيج شبه العسكرية منذ نحو 6 سنوات، في عام 2019، ويتهم بلعب دور رئيسي في قمع الاحتجاجات في إيران.


والباسيج قوة شبه ​عسكرية تخضع لسيطرة الحرس ⁠الثوري ويتم اللجوء لها عند الحاجة، وتستخدم عادة للسيطرة على الاحتجاجات داخل ⁠إيران.


وشاركت قوات «الباسيج» في السنوات الأخيرة في مواجهة المحتجين، وتصدت للتظاهرات التي شهدتها إيران بعد إعادة انتخاب الرئيس السابق محمود أحمدي نجاد عام 2009.


ولم تُصدر إيران أي تأكيد حتى كتابة هذه السطور بشأن تصفية إسرائيل لسليماني، لكن حال تأكيد ذلك، سيكون أحد أرفع المسؤولين الإيرانيين الذين تم قتلهم، منذ اغتيال المرشد علي خامنئي في أول أيام الحرب.


وحسب الجيش الإسرائيلي، فإن سليماني استهدف أثناء وجوده في مخيم أنشأته قوات الباسيج، بعد أن ضربت إسرائيل العديد من مقارها.


وُلد غلام سليماني في مدينة فارسان عام 1964، وله تاريخ عسكري طويل، وخدم في الحرب الإيرانية العراقية، وقاد فرقاً مختلفة من الحرس الثوري، بما في ذلك فرقة «الإمام الحسين 14» وفيلق محافظة أصفهان، وفق تقارير إعلامية.


وارتبط اسمه بخطاب متشدد تجاه الخصوم الإقليميين والدوليين، وظهر ذلك، في تصريحات رسمية تتعلق بالأمن والاستقرار، في سياق الدور الأوسع الذي يلعبه الحرس الثوري في السياسة الإيرانية.


وفرض الاتحاد الأوروبي عقوبات على سليماني في أبريل 2021، لدوره في التصدي لاحتجاجات 2019 في إيران، وفرضت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية عقوبات عليه في ديسمبر 2021، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «رويترز». وفرضت بريطانيا عقوبات عليه في أكتوبر 2020، بموجب قانون العقوبات ومكافحة غسل الأموال لعام 2018، وشملت هذه الإجراءات تجميد الأصول وقيود السفر، رداً على دوره في قمع المدنيين، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «الجارديان».


وفرضت كندا في أكتوبر 2022، عقوبات عليه بموجب لوائح التدابير الاقتصادية الخاصة بإيران، لارتكابه انتهاكات واسعة النطاق ومنهجية لحقوق الإنسان خلال المظاهرات المناهضة للنظام، وشملت العقوبات تجميد الأصول، وحظر الأسلحة والمعاملات المالية، وإدراجه على قائمة الممنوعين من دخول كندا.