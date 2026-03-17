The Israeli army announced the assassination of the commander of the Iranian Basij forces, Gholam Reza Soleimani, and his deputy, in a strike carried out on the night of Monday to Tuesday, following previous strikes targeting the headquarters of the paramilitary force.



Soleimani, an officer in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, has headed the Basij paramilitary forces for about 6 years, since 2019, and is accused of playing a key role in suppressing protests in Iran.



The Basij is a paramilitary force under the control of the Revolutionary Guard and is called upon when needed, typically used to control protests within Iran.



In recent years, the Basij forces have participated in confronting protesters and have responded to demonstrations that occurred in Iran following the re-election of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.



Iran has not issued any confirmation as of the writing of this text regarding Israel's elimination of Soleimani, but if confirmed, he would be one of the highest-ranking Iranian officials killed since the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first days of the war.



According to the Israeli army, Soleimani was targeted while he was in a camp established by the Basij forces, after Israel struck many of their headquarters.



Gholam Soleimani was born in the city of Farsan in 1964 and has a long military history, having served in the Iran-Iraq War and led various units of the Revolutionary Guard, including the "Imam Hussein 14" division and the Isfahan Province Corps, according to media reports.



His name has been associated with a hardline rhetoric towards regional and international adversaries, evident in official statements regarding security and stability, in the context of the broader role played by the Revolutionary Guard in Iranian politics.



The European Union imposed sanctions on Soleimani in April 2021 for his role in responding to the 2019 protests in Iran, and the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned him in December 2021, according to Reuters. The UK imposed sanctions on him in October 2020 under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2018, which included asset freezes and travel restrictions in response to his role in suppressing civilians, as reported by The Guardian.



Canada also imposed sanctions on him in October 2022 under the economic measures regulations concerning Iran, for committing widespread and systematic human rights violations during anti-regime protests, with sanctions including asset freezes, arms bans, financial transaction prohibitions, and being placed on the list of individuals banned from entering Canada.