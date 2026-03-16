في ظل تصاعد الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى، كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن إدارته تجري محادثات مع سبع دول للمساعدة في تأمين الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، بعد أن تراجع مرور ناقلات النفط عبر هذا الممر البحري الحيوي نتيجة التوترات العسكرية.

النفط يتجاوز 100 دولار.. وطهران تنفي التفاوض مع واشنطن


وقال ترمب، في تصريحات للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية أثناء عودته من فلوريدا إلى واشنطن، إن الدول التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على نفط الخليج يجب أن تتحمل مسؤولية حماية الممر الذي يمر عبره نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية.


تحرك دولي لتأمين هرمز


وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي أنه طلب من تلك الدول المشاركة في تأمين السفن، مضيفاً: «أطالب هذه الدول بالدخول والمساعدة في حماية هذا الممر لأنه مصدر الطاقة الذي تعتمد عليه».


ورغم أنه لم يكشف عن أسماء الدول السبع التي تم التواصل معها، فإنه أشار عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلى أنه يتوقع مشاركة دول مثل الصين وفرنسا واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية وبريطانيا في هذه المهمة.


أمريكا تضغط على الحلفاء


وفي مقابلة مع صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز»، صعّد ترمب الضغط على حلفاء الولايات المتحدة في أوروبا، محذراً من أن مستقبل حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) قد يكون «سيئاً للغاية» إذا لم يهب أعضاؤه لمساعدة واشنطن في حماية المضيق.


قناة تواصل بين واشنطن وطهران


وفي سياق متصل، قال ترمب إن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال على تواصل مع إيران، لكنه شكك في استعداد طهران للدخول في مفاوضات جدية لإنهاء الحرب.


وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تشهد أسواق الطاقة العالمية حالة من القلق، إذ حافظت أسعار النفط على مستويات مرتفعة مع استمرار القتال في منطقة الخليج، وارتفع خام برنت قليلاً إلى أكثر من 103 دولارات للبرميل، فيما تراجع الخام الأمريكي إلى نحو 98 دولاراً.


إيران تنفي التفاوض


وفيما توقعت الإدارة الأمريكية أن تنتهي الحرب خلال أسابيع قليلة وأن يعقب ذلك انخفاض في أسعار الطاقة، نفت طهران وجود أي مفاوضات لوقف إطلاق النار.


وقال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في مقابلة تلفزيونية: «لم نطلب وقف إطلاق النار ولم نطلب حتى التفاوض، ونحن مستعدون للدفاع عن أنفسنا طالما استدعى الأمر ذلك».


وكان ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق أن البحرية الأمريكية ستبدأ قريباً مرافقة ناقلات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، في خطوة تهدف إلى إعادة فتح الممر البحري أمام حركة الشحن.


تحالف دولي لمرافقة السفن


وفي الوقت ذاته، أفادت تقارير صحفية أمريكية بأن إدارة ترمب تعتزم الإعلان خلال هذا الأسبوع عن تشكيل تحالف دولي لمرافقة السفن في المضيق، مع استمرار النقاش حول موعد بدء هذه العمليات، سواء خلال الحرب أو بعد انتهائها.


من جهة أخرى، صعّد ترمب تهديداته تجاه إيران، مشيراً إلى أن الضربات الأمريكية دمرت جزءاً كبيراً من جزيرة خرج، وهي مركز رئيسي لصادرات النفط الإيرانية، محذراً من إمكانية تنفيذ ضربات إضافية.


وتسببت الحرب التي اندلعت في أواخر فبراير في اضطراب واسع بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط، وأسفرت عن مقتل أكثر من ألفي شخص، معظمهم في إيران ولبنان، إلى جانب تدمير أجزاء كبيرة من القدرات البحرية والصاروخية الإيرانية.


ورغم استمرار عبور بعض السفن الإيرانية وعدد محدود من السفن الأجنبية، فإن حركة ناقلات النفط العالمية عبر مضيق هرمز تراجعت بشكل حاد، ما يزيد المخاوف من تأثير الأزمة على الاقتصاد العالمي، خصوصاً أن المضيق يعد شرياناً رئيسياً يمر عبره خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز المسال في العالم.