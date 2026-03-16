At a time when internal political activity in Lebanon is escalating under the banner of preparing for negotiations to stop the war, the fundamental truth remains absent: Lebanon has not yet received any official invitation to sit at the negotiating table.



Israeli Rejection of Any Talks



Ironically, the past few days have seen intense official Lebanese engagement in preparing for this possibility, through discussions about the nature of the delegation that is supposed to be formed, who it will include, and the location where these negotiations could take place. However, this process hit a wall yesterday (Sunday) with a statement from the Israeli Foreign Minister, who confirmed that his country does not intend to hold any direct talks with the Lebanese government in the coming days.



This position is seen as a direct response to the call made by President Joseph Aoun for direct negotiations to stop the war, and at the same time, it serves as a negative signal to the efforts being made by France in this direction, which Paris itself recently acknowledged is still lacking a clear plan or initiative with defined features and terms.



Long-term Confrontation



So far, the truce that Lebanon is calling for does not seem attainable, in light of the absence of any clear data among officials in Beirut regarding the extent to which the Lebanese front is linked to the broader developments associated with the ongoing confrontation between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other. If we refer back to the speech of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem from a few days ago, the party, according to his speech, is preparing for what he described as a long-term confrontation that can only stop if Israeli military operations cease and they withdraw.



Politically, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi visited the Baabda Palace today (Monday) in support of President Joseph Aoun's efforts and his work in leading the Lebanese state. Al-Rahi said, "We support every step he takes for the good of Lebanon, and we also support the Lebanese army and its commander."



Intensification of Airstrikes



In parallel, Israel is resuming its military preparations, as the Israeli government requested the mobilization of 450,000 soldiers in the past few hours. The preparations include intensifying airstrikes, artillery shelling, and military incursions, along with targeting bridges and cutting off roads or preventing truck movement along the coastal road extending from Beirut to the south, as part of imposing new ground realities.



The ground incursion initiated by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon is part of an effort to reinforce what Israel calls the "forward defense area," by deploying several military divisions and intensifying combat operations.



This can be inferred from the data revealed by Israeli media regarding this operation and the forces involved, as the Israeli army announced that the 91st Division has recently begun specific ground activities targeting key sites in southern Lebanon with the aim of expanding the forward defense area.



According to the Israeli army, the division's forces continue, alongside offensive efforts, to carry out the mission of defending the towns of Galilee alongside the 146th Division.