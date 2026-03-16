في الوقت الذي يتصاعد الحراك السياسي الداخلي في لبنان تحت عنوان الاستعداد للذهاب إلى مفاوضات لوقف الحرب، لا تزال الحقيقة الأساسية غائبة، وهي أن لبنان لم يتلقَّ حتى الآن أي دعوة رسمية للجلوس إلى طاولة تفاوض.


رفض إسرائيلي لأي محادثات


والمفارقة أن الأيام الماضية شهدت انشغالاً لبنانياً رسمياً مكثفاً بالتحضير لهذا الاحتمال، من خلال نقاشات حول طبيعة الوفد الذي يفترض تشكيله، ومن سيضم، والمكان الذي يمكن أن تُعقد فيه هذه المفاوضات. غير أن هذا المسار اصطدم أمس (الأحد) بتصريح لوزير الخارجية في إسرائيل، أكد فيه أن بلاده لا تنوي إجراء أي محادثات مباشرة مع الحكومة اللبنانية في الأيام القليلة القادمة.


ويُقرأ هذا الموقف على أنه رد مباشر على الدعوة التي أطلقها الرئيس جوزيف عون للذهاب إلى مفاوضات مباشرة لوقف الحرب، كما يشكل في الوقت نفسه إشارة سلبية إلى الجهود التي تبذلها فرنسا في هذا الاتجاه، التي كانت باريس نفسها أقرت أخيراً بأنها لا تزال دون مستوى خطة أو مبادرة واضحة المعالم والبنود.


مواجهة طويلة الأمد


حتى الآن، لا تبدو الهدنة التي يطالب بها لبنان قريبة المنال، في ظل غياب أي معطيات واضحة لدى المسؤولين في بيروت حول مدى ارتباط الجبهة اللبنانية بالتطورات الأوسع المرتبطة بالمواجهة الدائرة بين إيران من جهة والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى. وإن عدنا إلى خطاب أمين عام «حزب الله» نعيم قاسم منذ أيام قليلة، فالحزب وفقاً لخطابه يستعد لما وصفه بمواجهة طويلة الأمد، لا يمكن أن تتوقف إلا في حال وقف العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية وانسحابها.


سياسياً، زار البطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطرس الراعي قصر بعبدا اليوم (الإثنين) في إطار دعم جهود الرئيس جوزيف عون وعمله في قيادة الدولة اللبنانية. وقال الراعي: «ندعم كل خطوة يقوم بها لما فيه خير لبنان، كما نؤيّد الجيش اللبناني وقائده».


تكثيف الغارات الجوية


في موازاة ذلك، تستأنف إسرائيل تحضيراتها العسكرية، إذ طلبت الحكومة الإسرائيلية خلال الساعات القليلة الماضية تعبئة 450 ألف جندي. وتشمل التحضيرات تكثيف الغارات الجوية والقصف المدفعي والتوغلات العسكرية، إلى جانب ضرب الجسور وقطع الطرقات أو منع حركة الشاحنات على طول الطريق الساحلي الممتد من بيروت إلى الجنوب، في إطار فرض وقائع ميدانية جديدة على الأرض.


فالتوغّل البري الذي بدأته القوات الإسرائيلية في مناطق جنوب لبنان يأتي ضمن مسعى لتعزيز ما تسميه إسرائيل «منطقة الدفاع الأمامي»، عبر الدفع بعدد من الفرق العسكرية وتكثيف العمليات القتالية.


ويمكن الاستدلال من خلال المعطيات التي تكشفها وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية حول هذه العملية والقوات المشاركة فيها، إذ أعلن الجيش الاسرائيلي عن بدء قوات الفرقة 91 خلال الأيام الأخيرة بنشاط بري محدد يستهدف مواقع رئيسية في جنوب لبنان بهدف توسيع نطاق منطقة الدفاع الأمامي.


وبحسب الجيش الإسرائيلي فإنّ قوات الفرقة تواصل إلى جانب الجهود الهجومية تنفيذ مهمة الدفاع عن بلدات الجليل إلى جانب قوات الفرقة 146.