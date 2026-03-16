في الوقت الذي يتصاعد الحراك السياسي الداخلي في لبنان تحت عنوان الاستعداد للذهاب إلى مفاوضات لوقف الحرب، لا تزال الحقيقة الأساسية غائبة، وهي أن لبنان لم يتلقَّ حتى الآن أي دعوة رسمية للجلوس إلى طاولة تفاوض.
رفض إسرائيلي لأي محادثات
والمفارقة أن الأيام الماضية شهدت انشغالاً لبنانياً رسمياً مكثفاً بالتحضير لهذا الاحتمال، من خلال نقاشات حول طبيعة الوفد الذي يفترض تشكيله، ومن سيضم، والمكان الذي يمكن أن تُعقد فيه هذه المفاوضات. غير أن هذا المسار اصطدم أمس (الأحد) بتصريح لوزير الخارجية في إسرائيل، أكد فيه أن بلاده لا تنوي إجراء أي محادثات مباشرة مع الحكومة اللبنانية في الأيام القليلة القادمة.
ويُقرأ هذا الموقف على أنه رد مباشر على الدعوة التي أطلقها الرئيس جوزيف عون للذهاب إلى مفاوضات مباشرة لوقف الحرب، كما يشكل في الوقت نفسه إشارة سلبية إلى الجهود التي تبذلها فرنسا في هذا الاتجاه، التي كانت باريس نفسها أقرت أخيراً بأنها لا تزال دون مستوى خطة أو مبادرة واضحة المعالم والبنود.
مواجهة طويلة الأمد
حتى الآن، لا تبدو الهدنة التي يطالب بها لبنان قريبة المنال، في ظل غياب أي معطيات واضحة لدى المسؤولين في بيروت حول مدى ارتباط الجبهة اللبنانية بالتطورات الأوسع المرتبطة بالمواجهة الدائرة بين إيران من جهة والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى. وإن عدنا إلى خطاب أمين عام «حزب الله» نعيم قاسم منذ أيام قليلة، فالحزب وفقاً لخطابه يستعد لما وصفه بمواجهة طويلة الأمد، لا يمكن أن تتوقف إلا في حال وقف العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية وانسحابها.
سياسياً، زار البطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطرس الراعي قصر بعبدا اليوم (الإثنين) في إطار دعم جهود الرئيس جوزيف عون وعمله في قيادة الدولة اللبنانية. وقال الراعي: «ندعم كل خطوة يقوم بها لما فيه خير لبنان، كما نؤيّد الجيش اللبناني وقائده».
تكثيف الغارات الجوية
في موازاة ذلك، تستأنف إسرائيل تحضيراتها العسكرية، إذ طلبت الحكومة الإسرائيلية خلال الساعات القليلة الماضية تعبئة 450 ألف جندي. وتشمل التحضيرات تكثيف الغارات الجوية والقصف المدفعي والتوغلات العسكرية، إلى جانب ضرب الجسور وقطع الطرقات أو منع حركة الشاحنات على طول الطريق الساحلي الممتد من بيروت إلى الجنوب، في إطار فرض وقائع ميدانية جديدة على الأرض.
فالتوغّل البري الذي بدأته القوات الإسرائيلية في مناطق جنوب لبنان يأتي ضمن مسعى لتعزيز ما تسميه إسرائيل «منطقة الدفاع الأمامي»، عبر الدفع بعدد من الفرق العسكرية وتكثيف العمليات القتالية.
ويمكن الاستدلال من خلال المعطيات التي تكشفها وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية حول هذه العملية والقوات المشاركة فيها، إذ أعلن الجيش الاسرائيلي عن بدء قوات الفرقة 91 خلال الأيام الأخيرة بنشاط بري محدد يستهدف مواقع رئيسية في جنوب لبنان بهدف توسيع نطاق منطقة الدفاع الأمامي.
وبحسب الجيش الإسرائيلي فإنّ قوات الفرقة تواصل إلى جانب الجهود الهجومية تنفيذ مهمة الدفاع عن بلدات الجليل إلى جانب قوات الفرقة 146.
At a time when internal political activity in Lebanon is escalating under the banner of preparing for negotiations to stop the war, the fundamental truth remains absent: Lebanon has not yet received any official invitation to sit at the negotiating table.
Israeli Rejection of Any Talks
Ironically, the past few days have seen intense official Lebanese engagement in preparing for this possibility, through discussions about the nature of the delegation that is supposed to be formed, who it will include, and the location where these negotiations could take place. However, this process hit a wall yesterday (Sunday) with a statement from the Israeli Foreign Minister, who confirmed that his country does not intend to hold any direct talks with the Lebanese government in the coming days.
This position is seen as a direct response to the call made by President Joseph Aoun for direct negotiations to stop the war, and at the same time, it serves as a negative signal to the efforts being made by France in this direction, which Paris itself recently acknowledged is still lacking a clear plan or initiative with defined features and terms.
Long-term Confrontation
So far, the truce that Lebanon is calling for does not seem attainable, in light of the absence of any clear data among officials in Beirut regarding the extent to which the Lebanese front is linked to the broader developments associated with the ongoing confrontation between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other. If we refer back to the speech of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem from a few days ago, the party, according to his speech, is preparing for what he described as a long-term confrontation that can only stop if Israeli military operations cease and they withdraw.
Politically, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi visited the Baabda Palace today (Monday) in support of President Joseph Aoun's efforts and his work in leading the Lebanese state. Al-Rahi said, "We support every step he takes for the good of Lebanon, and we also support the Lebanese army and its commander."
Intensification of Airstrikes
In parallel, Israel is resuming its military preparations, as the Israeli government requested the mobilization of 450,000 soldiers in the past few hours. The preparations include intensifying airstrikes, artillery shelling, and military incursions, along with targeting bridges and cutting off roads or preventing truck movement along the coastal road extending from Beirut to the south, as part of imposing new ground realities.
The ground incursion initiated by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon is part of an effort to reinforce what Israel calls the "forward defense area," by deploying several military divisions and intensifying combat operations.
This can be inferred from the data revealed by Israeli media regarding this operation and the forces involved, as the Israeli army announced that the 91st Division has recently begun specific ground activities targeting key sites in southern Lebanon with the aim of expanding the forward defense area.
According to the Israeli army, the division's forces continue, alongside offensive efforts, to carry out the mission of defending the towns of Galilee alongside the 146th Division.