American media revealed today (Saturday) a draft French proposal to stop the war on Lebanon, which includes a number of suggestions, including Lebanese recognition of Israel, just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron announced his country's readiness to facilitate direct talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv.



The "Axios" website reported from political sources saying: "The French proposal included the Lebanese government's recognition of Israel, a commitment to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a commitment from Lebanon and Israel to an American monitoring mechanism," explaining that both the American and Israeli sides are studying the proposal, with an additional suggestion regarding the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.



The sources mentioned that the Israeli withdrawal would occur within a month from the sites occupied by Tel Aviv during this war.



The Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" reported from what it described as "informed sources" that representatives from both sides are expected to hold a round of talks in the coming days, clarifying that one of the sources said that former Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who was tasked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with managing the Lebanon file, is expected to conduct direct negotiations with Lebanese representatives.



The source indicated that the United States is also participating in the initiative, and that Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, is leading the efforts from Washington's side, but the second source said that the talks might be held in Cyprus or Paris, with Cyprus currently being the most likely location to host the meeting.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had proposed a four-point initiative to stop the war, calling on the international community to assist in its implementation, which includes: establishing a complete ceasefire with Israel, providing the necessary logistical support to the army to disarm Hezbollah and its stores and warehouses, and for Lebanon and Israel to begin direct negotiations under international sponsorship.