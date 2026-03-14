كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (السبت) مسودة مقترح فرنسي لوقف الحرب على لبنان تتضمن عدداً من المقترحات بينها اعتراف لبناني بإسرائيل، وذلك بعد ساعات من إعلان الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون استعداد بلاده لتسيير محادثات مباشرة بين بيروت وتل أبيب.


ونقل موقع «إكسيوس» عن مصادر سياسية قولها: «المقترح الفرنسي تضمن اعتراف الحكومة اللبنانية بإسرائيل، والتزاماً منها باحترام السيادة وسلامة أراضيها، والتزام لبنان وإسرائيل بآلية المراقبة الأمريكية»، موضحة أن الجانبين الأمريكي والإسرائيلي يدرسان المقترح، مع إضافة اقتراح حول انتشار الجيش اللبناني جنوب الليطاني.


وذكرت المصادر أن الانسحاب الإسرائيلي سيكون في غضون شهر من المواقع التي احتلتها تل أبيب خلال هذه الحرب.


وكانت صحيفة «هآرتس» الإسرائيلية قد نقلت عن من وصفتهم بـ«مصدرين مطلعين» أن ممثلين عن الجانبين يتوقع أن يعقدوا جولة مباحثات خلال الأيام القادمة، موضحة أن أحد المصدرين قال إن وزير الشؤون الاستراتيجية السابق رون ديرمر، الذي كلّفه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بإدارة ملف لبنان، من المتوقع أن يجري مفاوضات مباشرة مع ممثلين لبنانيين.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تشارك أيضاً في المبادرة، وأن جاريد كوشنر، صهر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، يقود الجهود من جانب واشنطن، لكن المصدر الثاني قال إن المحادثات قد تُعقد في قبرص أو باريس، مع اعتبار قبرص حالياً المكان الأكثر ترجيحاً لاستضافة اللقاء.


وكان الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون قد اقترح لوقف الحرب مبادرة من 4 نقاط، دعا فيها المجتمع الدولي إلى المساعدة من أجل تنفيذها، وتتضمن: إرساء هدنة كاملة مع إسرائيل، وتقديم الدعم اللوجستي الضروري للجيش من أجل نزع سلاح حزب الله ومخازنه ومستودعاته، على أن يبدأ لبنان وإسرائيل مفاوضات مباشرة برعاية دولية.