U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of "deception and procrastination" towards the United States and the world for 47 years, considering that Tehran received a "political and financial lifeline" during the presidency of former U.S. President Barack Obama, before he pledged that "the era of laughing at America is over."

Attack on Obama

Trump stated in a statement published on his account on the "Truth Social" platform that Iran has been "playing with nerves" through a policy of "delaying and procrastination," until it reached - as he described it - its "true treasure" with Obama's arrival at the White House.

He added that the previous U.S. administration "was not only good to Iran but stood by it," accusing Obama of abandoning Israel and Washington's allies, and granting Tehran a "very strong new lease on life."

"Hundreds of Billions" and Cash Deliveries

Trump claimed that Iran received hundreds of billions of dollars during that period, in addition to "$1.7 billion in cash" that was flown to Tehran in planes loaded with cash bags and sacks.

He said: "Hundreds of billions of dollars, plus $1.7 billion in cash from green money, were flown to Tehran and handed to them on a silver platter. Every bank in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied - the amount was so huge that the Iranian thugs didn't know what to do with it when it arrived. They had never seen money like this before, and they won't see anything like it again."

Trump continued: "The money was taken off the plane in bags and carry-ons, and the Iranians couldn't believe their luck. They finally found the biggest 'sucker' ever, represented by a weak and stupid American president. He was a disaster as our 'leader,' but he wasn't as bad as sleepy Joe Biden."

Renewed Accusations Against Tehran

The U.S. president reiterated his accusations against Iran for being behind attacks on Americans through explosive devices and suppressing internal protests, claiming that Iranian authorities "finally killed 42,000 unarmed protesters."

He added that Tehran "has continued to mock the United States," before confirming that "this will not continue anymore," concluding his statement with his usual signature: "President Donald J. Trump."