اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران بممارسة «الخداع والمماطلة» تجاه الولايات المتحدة والعالم على مدى 47 عاماً، معتبراً أن طهران حصلت على «طوق نجاة سياسي ومالي» خلال فترة الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبقباراك أوباما، قبل أن يتعهد بأن «عهد الضحك على أمريكا انتهى».
هجوم على أوباما
وقال ترمب، في تصريح نشره عبر حسابه على منصة «تروث سوشال»، إن إيران ظلت «تلعب بالأعصاب» عبر سياسة «التأجيل والمماطلة»، إلى أن وصلت -بحسب وصفه- إلى «كنزها الحقيقي» مع وصول أوباما إلى البيت الأبيض.
وأضاف أن الإدارة الأمريكية السابقة «لم تكن جيدة مع إيران فحسب، بل وقفت إلى جانبها»، متهماً أوباما بالتخلي عن إسرائيل وحلفاء واشنطن، ومنح طهران «دفعة حياة جديدة وقوية جداً».
«مئات المليارات» وحقائب نقدية
وزعم ترمب أن إيران حصلت خلال تلك الفترة على مئات المليارات من الدولارات، إضافة إلى «1.7 مليار دولار نقداً» نُقلت إلى طهران بطائرات محملة بالحقائب والأكياس النقدية.
وقال: «مئات المليارات من الدولارات، إضافة إلى 1.7 مليار دولار نقداً من الأموال الخضراء، نُقلت جواً إلى طهران وقدّمت لهم على طبق من فضة. لقد أُفرغ كل بنك في واشنطن العاصمة وفيرجينيا وميريلاند - كان المبلغ ضخماً إلى درجة أن البلطجية الإيرانيين لم يعرفوا ماذا يفعلون به عندما وصل. لم يروا أموالاً كهذه من قبل، ولن يروا مثلها مرة أخرى».
واستطرد ترمب: «أُخرجت الأموال من الطائرة في حقائب وحقائب يد، ولم يصدق الإيرانيون حظهم. لقد وجدوا أخيراً أكبر «مغفل» على الإطلاق، متمثلاً في رئيس أمريكي ضعيف وغبي. لقد كان كارثة كـ«قائد» لنا، لكنه لم يكن بسوء جو النعسان بايدن».
اتهامات متجددة لطهران
وكرر الرئيس الأمريكي اتهاماته لإيران بالوقوف وراء استهداف أمريكيين عبر العبوات الناسفة، وقمع الاحتجاجات الداخلية، مدعياً أن السلطات الإيرانية «قتلت أخيراً 42 ألف متظاهر أعزل».
وأضاف أن طهران «ظلت تسخر من الولايات المتحدة»، قبل أن يؤكد أن «ذلك لن يستمر بعد الآن»، مختتماً تصريحه بتوقيعه المعتاد: «الرئيس دونالد جي ترمب».
U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of "deception and procrastination" towards the United States and the world for 47 years, considering that Tehran received a "political and financial lifeline" during the presidency of former U.S. President Barack Obama, before he pledged that "the era of laughing at America is over."
Attack on Obama
Trump stated in a statement published on his account on the "Truth Social" platform that Iran has been "playing with nerves" through a policy of "delaying and procrastination," until it reached - as he described it - its "true treasure" with Obama's arrival at the White House.
He added that the previous U.S. administration "was not only good to Iran but stood by it," accusing Obama of abandoning Israel and Washington's allies, and granting Tehran a "very strong new lease on life."
"Hundreds of Billions" and Cash Deliveries
Trump claimed that Iran received hundreds of billions of dollars during that period, in addition to "$1.7 billion in cash" that was flown to Tehran in planes loaded with cash bags and sacks.
He said: "Hundreds of billions of dollars, plus $1.7 billion in cash from green money, were flown to Tehran and handed to them on a silver platter. Every bank in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied - the amount was so huge that the Iranian thugs didn't know what to do with it when it arrived. They had never seen money like this before, and they won't see anything like it again."
Trump continued: "The money was taken off the plane in bags and carry-ons, and the Iranians couldn't believe their luck. They finally found the biggest 'sucker' ever, represented by a weak and stupid American president. He was a disaster as our 'leader,' but he wasn't as bad as sleepy Joe Biden."
Renewed Accusations Against Tehran
The U.S. president reiterated his accusations against Iran for being behind attacks on Americans through explosive devices and suppressing internal protests, claiming that Iranian authorities "finally killed 42,000 unarmed protesters."
He added that Tehran "has continued to mock the United States," before confirming that "this will not continue anymore," concluding his statement with his usual signature: "President Donald J. Trump."