اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران بممارسة «الخداع والمماطلة» تجاه الولايات المتحدة والعالم على مدى 47 عاماً، معتبراً أن طهران حصلت على «طوق نجاة سياسي ومالي» خلال فترة الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبقباراك أوباما، قبل أن يتعهد بأن «عهد الضحك على أمريكا انتهى».

هجوم على أوباما

وقال ترمب، في تصريح نشره عبر حسابه على منصة «تروث سوشال»، إن إيران ظلت «تلعب بالأعصاب» عبر سياسة «التأجيل والمماطلة»، إلى أن وصلت -بحسب وصفه- إلى «كنزها الحقيقي» مع وصول أوباما إلى البيت الأبيض.

وأضاف أن الإدارة الأمريكية السابقة «لم تكن جيدة مع إيران فحسب، بل وقفت إلى جانبها»، متهماً أوباما بالتخلي عن إسرائيل وحلفاء واشنطن، ومنح طهران «دفعة حياة جديدة وقوية جداً».

«مئات المليارات» وحقائب نقدية

وزعم ترمب أن إيران حصلت خلال تلك الفترة على مئات المليارات من الدولارات، إضافة إلى «1.7 مليار دولار نقداً» نُقلت إلى طهران بطائرات محملة بالحقائب والأكياس النقدية.

وقال: «مئات المليارات من الدولارات، إضافة إلى 1.7 مليار دولار نقداً من الأموال الخضراء، نُقلت جواً إلى طهران وقدّمت لهم على طبق من فضة. لقد أُفرغ كل بنك في واشنطن العاصمة وفيرجينيا وميريلاند - كان المبلغ ضخماً إلى درجة أن البلطجية الإيرانيين لم يعرفوا ماذا يفعلون به عندما وصل. لم يروا أموالاً كهذه من قبل، ولن يروا مثلها مرة أخرى».

واستطرد ترمب: «أُخرجت الأموال من الطائرة في حقائب وحقائب يد، ولم يصدق الإيرانيون حظهم. لقد وجدوا أخيراً أكبر «مغفل» على الإطلاق، متمثلاً في رئيس أمريكي ضعيف وغبي. لقد كان كارثة كـ«قائد» لنا، لكنه لم يكن بسوء جو النعسان بايدن».

اتهامات متجددة لطهران

وكرر الرئيس الأمريكي اتهاماته لإيران بالوقوف وراء استهداف أمريكيين عبر العبوات الناسفة، وقمع الاحتجاجات الداخلية، مدعياً أن السلطات الإيرانية «قتلت أخيراً 42 ألف متظاهر أعزل».

وأضاف أن طهران «ظلت تسخر من الولايات المتحدة»، قبل أن يؤكد أن «ذلك لن يستمر بعد الآن»، مختتماً تصريحه بتوقيعه المعتاد: «الرئيس دونالد جي ترمب».