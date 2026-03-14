حذّرت الشرطة السويدية من تهديدات خطيرة تستهدف المصالح الأمريكية والإسرائيلية والمجتمع اليهودي داخل البلاد، وسط تصاعد التوترات على خلفية الحرب مع إيران، في تحذير يثير القلق على الصعيد الأمني الأوروبي.

وكشف رئيس وحدة التحقيق بالشرطة السويدية نيكلاس أندرشون أن التحقيقات أظهرت مؤشرات واضحة على وجود تهديدات مرتبطة بالأحداث في إيران، مشيرًا إلى أن السلطات تتخذ إجراءات عاجلة لتعزيز الحماية حول السفارات والمؤسسات المستهدفة.

كما تتابع الشرطة تحقيقات منفصلة تتعلق بتهديدات موجهة لمعارضين إيرانيين يقيمون في السويد، مع تحذير كل من يشعر بالخطر بالتواصل فورًا مع السلطات.

صلة محتملة بشبكات إجرامية

ويأتي التحذير بعد انفجار وقع قرب السفارة الأمريكية في أوسلو بالنرويج، حيث تحقق السلطات في احتمال أن يكون الهجوم مرتبطًا بشبكة إجرامية تُعرف باسم «فوكسروت»، قد يتم توجيهها من جهات حكومية.

وأكد أندرشون أن النظام الإيراني قد يستخدم شبكات إجرامية عالمية لتنفيذ هجمات عنيفة، وأن الشرطة السويدية تراقب عمليات التكليف بالعنف عبر الإنترنت، بما يُعرف بـ «العنف كخدمة»، لمنع أي تنفيذ محتمل قبل وقوعه.

وحث المسؤولون السويديون جميع من يشعرون بالتهديد على التواصل فورًا مع الشرطة، مؤكدين أن فهم تجارب المستهدفين يشكل جزءًا مهمًا من جهود حماية المجتمع ومنع أي هجوم محتمل.