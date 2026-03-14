The Swedish police have warned of serious threats targeting American and Israeli interests and the Jewish community within the country, amid rising tensions related to the war with Iran, in a warning that raises concerns about European security.

Nicklas Andersson, head of the Swedish police investigation unit, revealed that investigations have shown clear indicators of threats linked to events in Iran, noting that authorities are taking urgent measures to enhance protection around targeted embassies and institutions.

The police are also following separate investigations related to threats directed at Iranian dissidents residing in Sweden, warning anyone who feels in danger to contact the authorities immediately.

Possible Connection to Criminal Networks

The warning comes after an explosion occurred near the American embassy in Oslo, Norway, where authorities are investigating the possibility that the attack is linked to a criminal network known as "Voxroot," which may be directed by government entities.

Andersson confirmed that the Iranian regime may use global criminal networks to carry out violent attacks, and that the Swedish police are monitoring online calls for violence, known as "violence as a service," to prevent any potential execution before it occurs.

Swedish officials urged anyone feeling threatened to contact the police immediately, emphasizing that understanding the experiences of those targeted is an important part of efforts to protect the community and prevent any potential attack.