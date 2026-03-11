Three cargo ships were hit today, Wednesday, by "unknown projectiles" in regional shipping lanes, including the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran announced it had closed, according to data released by the British Maritime Operations Authority.



The authority reported that a cargo ship was struck by an "unknown projectile" in the Strait of Hormuz, 11 nautical miles north of the Sultanate of Oman.



It added that a fire broke out on board the ship, which requested assistance, and its crew is evacuating it. It confirmed that the fire was brought under control later.



The British authority mentioned that an unspecified projectile hit a bulk cargo ship 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai in the UAE on Wednesday. It added that the crew is fine and that authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.



The Thai Navy announced that a Thai cargo ship was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, noting that operations are ongoing to rescue three of the 23 crew members.



The Navy stated in a statement, "The cargo ship Maiyuri Nari, flying the Thai flag, was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," adding that investigations are underway to determine the reasons and source of the attack.



