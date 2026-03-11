أصيبت 3 سفن شحن، اليوم الأربعاء، بـ«مقذوفات مجهولة» في ممرات ملاحية إقليمية، بينها مضيق هرمز الذي أعلنت إيران إغلاقه، بحسب بيانات أصدرتها هيئة العمليات البحرية البريطانية.


وأفادت الهيئة بأن سفينة شحن أصيبت بـ«مقذوف مجهول» في مضيق هرمز على بعد 11 ميلاً بحرياً شمال سلطنة عمان.


وأضافت أن حريقاً اندلع على متن السفينة، التي طلبت المساعدة، ويقوم طاقمها بإخلائها. وأكدت أنه تمت السيطرة على الحريق في وقت لاحق.


وذكرت الهيئة البريطانية أن مقذوفاً لم تتحدد طبيعته أصاب سفينة لشحن البضائع السائبة على بعد 50 ميلاً بحرياً إلى الشمال الغربي من دبي بالإمارات الأربعاء. وأضافت أن الطاقم بخير وأن السلطات تجري تحقيقاً في الواقعة.


وأعلنت البحرية التايلندية تعرّض سفينة شحن تايلندية لهجوم قرب مضيق هرمز، الأربعاء، ولفتت إلى أنّ العمليات مستمرّة لإنقاذ ثلاثة من أفراد الطاقم البالغ عددهم 23 فرداً.


وقالت البحرية في بيان «تعرّضت سفينة الشحن مايوري ناري التي ترفع العلم التايلندي لهجوم أثناء عبورها مضيق هرمز»، مضيفة أنّ التحقيقات جارية لمعرفة أسباب الهجوم ومصدره.


وكانت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية لفتت إلى بلاغ عن تعرض سفينة شحن لاستهداف بمقذوف مجهول في مضيق هرمز، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق على متنها. وقالت الهيئة البريطانية إن السفينة طلبت المساعدة والطاقم يخلي السفينة.


وفي وقت سابق، ذكرت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحريّة «يو كي أم تي أو» UKMTO، التابعة للبحرية البريطانية، أنها تلقت بلاغاً عن حادث وقع على بعد 25 ميلاً بحرياً شمال غرب رأس الخيمة في الإمارات.


وقالت الهيئة إن «ربان سفينة حاويات أبلغ عن تعرض سفينته لأضرار جراء ما يشتبه بأنه قذيفة غير معروفة»، مضيفة أنه لم يتم تحديد حجم الضرر، لكن جميع أفراد الطاقم بخير.