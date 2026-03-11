توعد مصدر عسكري إيراني، باستهداف المراكز المالية لأمريكا وإسرائيل في المنطقة. وقال إن غارات، أمس (الثلاثاء)، استهدفت أحد البنوك في إيران وعلى أمريكا وإسرائيل أن تتوقعا رداً قاسياً.


ونقل إعلام إيراني عن المتحدث باسم مقر خاتم الأنبياء المركزي، بعد هجوم أمريكي - إسرائيلي على بنك إيراني قوله، اليوم(الأربعاء): إن طهران ستستهدف المراكز الاقتصادية والمصرفية المرتبطة بأمريكا وإسرائيل في المنطقة.


وتعرضت إسرائيل لهجمات صاروخية جديدة ليل الثلاثاء الأربعاء، ونقلت وسائل إعلام محلية وقوع عدد من الجرحى قرب تل أبيب.


وواصلت إسرائيل قصف إيران، وسمُع في طهران دوي انفجارات قوية.


وكانت السلطات الإيرانية اختارت مجتبى خامنئي ليكون مرشدا أعلى خلفا لوالده علي خامنئي الذي قُتل في اليوم الأول من الحرب.


لكن المرشد الجديد لم يظهر بعد. وذكر التلفزيون الرسمي، من دون تفاصيل، أنه أصيب خلال النزاع، إلا أن المستشار الحكومي يوسف بزشكيان، وهو ابن الرئيس مسعود بزكشيان، نقل عن «شبكة واسعة من العلاقات» أن المرشد الجديد «بخير».


من جانبه، أكد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن بلاده لا تنوي استهداف دول المنطقة أو الدخول في صراع معها، مشدداً على أن الضربات الإيرانية تقتصر على مصادر الهجمات ضد إيران.


وقال خلال اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني محمد شهباز شريف، بحسب بيان رسمي إيراني، إن «إيران تستهدف فقط القواعد التي تعد مصدر العدوان على بلادها في إطار حقها المشروع بالدفاع عن النفس». وأضاف أن عدم تنبّه المجتمع الدولي للجهات المسؤولة عن إشعال الحروب قد يعرّض النظام والأمن العالميين للخطر.


وتعرض بزشكيان لانتقادات لاذعة من قبل الحرس الثوري والمحافظين المتشددين، بعد اعتذاره لدول الخليج عن الهجمات على أراضيها، وتعهده بكبحها. وعاد في تصريح ثان ليؤكد أن بلاده «سترد بقوة على الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية ولن تستسلم». وقال: «تجمعنا أخوة مع جيراننا، لكن إذا تعرضنا لهجوم من أية دولة سنرد على الاعتداء»، حسب ما نقل التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني.