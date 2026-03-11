An Iranian military source has threatened to target the financial centers of America and Israel in the region. He stated that airstrikes yesterday (Tuesday) targeted a bank in Iran, and that America and Israel should expect a harsh response.



Iranian media reported that the spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya, following the American-Israeli attack on an Iranian bank, said today (Wednesday) that Tehran will target the economic and banking centers linked to America and Israel in the region.



Israel faced new rocket attacks late Tuesday into Wednesday, and local media reported several injuries near Tel Aviv.



Israel continued to bomb Iran, and loud explosions were heard in Tehran.



The Iranian authorities had chosen Mojtaba Khamenei to be the Supreme Leader, succeeding his father Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the war.



However, the new leader has not yet appeared. State television reported, without details, that he was injured during the conflict, but government advisor Youssef Bezhakian, son of President Masoud Bezhakian, quoted from a "broad network of relations" that the new leader is "fine."



For his part, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian confirmed today (Wednesday) that his country does not intend to target regional countries or engage in conflict with them, emphasizing that Iranian strikes are limited to the sources of attacks against Iran.



During a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, according to an official Iranian statement, he said, "Iran only targets the bases that are the source of aggression against it within its legitimate right to self-defense." He added that the international community's failure to pay attention to those responsible for igniting wars could endanger the global system and security.



Bezhakian faced sharp criticism from the Revolutionary Guard and hardline conservatives after he apologized to Gulf countries for the attacks on their territories and pledged to curb them. He later reiterated in a second statement that his country "will respond strongly to American and Israeli attacks and will not surrender." He said, "We share brotherhood with our neighbors, but if we are attacked by any country, we will respond to the aggression," according to Iranian state television.