دانت مصر بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات التي ارتكبها مستوطنون إسرائيليون ضد مواطنين فلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية، أسفرت عن مقتل وإصابة عدد منهم، في تصعيد خطير لأعمال العنف التي تستهدف المدنيين في الضفة الغربية، وفي انتهاك سافر لقواعد القانون الدولي.
وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، اليوم، أكدت مصر أن الأنشطة الاستيطانية الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، بما فيها القدس الشرقية، تعد غير قانونية وتمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي.
كما دانت مصر استمرار قيام سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بإغلاق المسجد الأقصى المبارك ومنع المصلين من الوصول إليه لعدة أيام متتالية، الأمر الذي يمثل انتهاكاً واضحاً للوضع القانوني والتاريخي القائم في القدس، مجددة تحذيرها من مخاطر استمرار هذه السياسات والإجراءات التصعيدية على الامن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
على صعيد آخر، شدد وزير الخارجية المصرية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي في اتصال هاتفي، صباح اليوم، مع المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل جروسي، على أن استمرار التصعيد العسكري لن يؤدي إلا إلى تفاقم الأوضاع، مؤكداً ضرورة احترام سيادة الدول والالتزام بمبادئ حسن الجوار، فضلاً عن ضرورة ضبط النفس وتغليب لغة الحوار.
وتناول الجانبان خلال الاتصال تطورات التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة وتداعياته على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، كما استعرضا التطورات الخطيرة التي تشهدها المنطقة، وما يترتب عليها من تداعيات سياسية وأمنية واقتصادية وخيمة، وأكد عبدالعاطي ضرورة خفض التصعيد وتغليب الحلول الدبلوماسية بما يحول دون اتساع نطاق الصراع ويجنب المنطقة مزيداً من التوتر وعدم الاستقرار.
ومن جانبه، أعرب المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية عن تقديره للجهود التي تبذلها مصر للتهدئة وخفض التصعيد في المنطقة، مشيداً بالتحركات المصرية الرامية إلى تعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي وتغليب المسارات الدبلوماسية لمعالجة الأزمات القائمة.
Egypt strongly condemned the attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinian citizens in the West Bank, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several individuals, marking a serious escalation of violence targeting civilians in the West Bank, and a blatant violation of international law.
According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, Egypt affirmed that Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, are illegal and represent a gross violation of international law.
Egypt also condemned the continued actions of the Israeli occupation authorities in closing the Al-Aqsa Mosque and preventing worshippers from accessing it for several consecutive days, which constitutes a clear violation of the existing legal and historical status in Jerusalem, reiterating its warning about the dangers of continuing these escalating policies and measures on security and stability in the region.
On another note, Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty emphasized in a phone call this morning with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, that the continuation of military escalation will only exacerbate the situation, stressing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states and adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, as well as the need for restraint and prioritizing dialogue.
During the call, the two sides discussed the developments of military escalation in the region and its implications for regional security and stability, as well as the serious developments taking place in the area, and the resulting severe political, security, and economic repercussions. Abdelatty emphasized the need to reduce escalation and prioritize diplomatic solutions to prevent the expansion of the conflict and spare the region further tension and instability.
For his part, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency expressed his appreciation for Egypt's efforts to calm and de-escalate the situation in the region, praising the Egyptian initiatives aimed at enhancing regional stability and prioritizing diplomatic pathways to address the ongoing crises.