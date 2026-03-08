Egypt strongly condemned the attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinian citizens in the West Bank, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several individuals, marking a serious escalation of violence targeting civilians in the West Bank, and a blatant violation of international law.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, Egypt affirmed that Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, are illegal and represent a gross violation of international law.

Egypt also condemned the continued actions of the Israeli occupation authorities in closing the Al-Aqsa Mosque and preventing worshippers from accessing it for several consecutive days, which constitutes a clear violation of the existing legal and historical status in Jerusalem, reiterating its warning about the dangers of continuing these escalating policies and measures on security and stability in the region.

On another note, Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty emphasized in a phone call this morning with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, that the continuation of military escalation will only exacerbate the situation, stressing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states and adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, as well as the need for restraint and prioritizing dialogue.

During the call, the two sides discussed the developments of military escalation in the region and its implications for regional security and stability, as well as the serious developments taking place in the area, and the resulting severe political, security, and economic repercussions. Abdelatty emphasized the need to reduce escalation and prioritize diplomatic solutions to prevent the expansion of the conflict and spare the region further tension and instability.

For his part, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency expressed his appreciation for Egypt's efforts to calm and de-escalate the situation in the region, praising the Egyptian initiatives aimed at enhancing regional stability and prioritizing diplomatic pathways to address the ongoing crises.