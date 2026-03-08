دانت مصر بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات التي ارتكبها مستوطنون إسرائيليون ضد مواطنين فلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية، أسفرت عن مقتل وإصابة عدد منهم، في تصعيد خطير لأعمال العنف التي تستهدف المدنيين في الضفة الغربية، وفي انتهاك سافر لقواعد القانون الدولي.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، اليوم، أكدت مصر أن الأنشطة الاستيطانية الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، بما فيها القدس الشرقية، تعد غير قانونية وتمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي.

كما دانت مصر استمرار قيام سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بإغلاق المسجد الأقصى المبارك ومنع المصلين من الوصول إليه لعدة أيام متتالية، الأمر الذي يمثل انتهاكاً واضحاً للوضع القانوني والتاريخي القائم في القدس، مجددة تحذيرها من مخاطر استمرار هذه السياسات والإجراءات التصعيدية على الامن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

على صعيد آخر، شدد وزير الخارجية المصرية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي في اتصال هاتفي، صباح اليوم، مع المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل جروسي، على أن استمرار التصعيد العسكري لن يؤدي إلا إلى تفاقم الأوضاع، مؤكداً ضرورة احترام سيادة الدول والالتزام بمبادئ حسن الجوار، فضلاً عن ضرورة ضبط النفس وتغليب لغة الحوار.

وتناول الجانبان خلال الاتصال تطورات التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة وتداعياته على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، كما استعرضا التطورات الخطيرة التي تشهدها المنطقة، وما يترتب عليها من تداعيات سياسية وأمنية واقتصادية وخيمة، وأكد عبدالعاطي ضرورة خفض التصعيد وتغليب الحلول الدبلوماسية بما يحول دون اتساع نطاق الصراع ويجنب المنطقة مزيداً من التوتر وعدم الاستقرار.

ومن جانبه، أعرب المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية عن تقديره للجهود التي تبذلها مصر للتهدئة وخفض التصعيد في المنطقة، مشيداً بالتحركات المصرية الرامية إلى تعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي وتغليب المسارات الدبلوماسية لمعالجة الأزمات القائمة.