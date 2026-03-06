أعلنت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي بقوة دفاع البحرين، دمرت منذ بدء الاعتداء الغاشم 78 صاروخًا و143 طائرة مسيرة استهدفت أراضيها.

وبيّنت القيادة العامة -وفقًا لوكالة أنباء البحرين- أن استخدام الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيرة في استهداف الأعيان المدنية والممتلكات الخاصة يُعد انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي الإنساني وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وأن هذه الهجمات الآثمة العشوائية تمثل تهديدًا مباشرًا للسلم والأمن الإقليميين.