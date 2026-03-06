The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force announced that the air defense systems of the Bahrain Defense Force have destroyed 78 missiles and 143 drones targeting its territory since the onset of the brutal aggression.

The General Command stated - according to the Bahrain News Agency - that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that these unlawful indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.