أعلنت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي بقوة دفاع البحرين، دمرت منذ بدء الاعتداء الغاشم 78 صاروخًا و143 طائرة مسيرة استهدفت أراضيها.
وبيّنت القيادة العامة -وفقًا لوكالة أنباء البحرين- أن استخدام الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيرة في استهداف الأعيان المدنية والممتلكات الخاصة يُعد انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي الإنساني وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وأن هذه الهجمات الآثمة العشوائية تمثل تهديدًا مباشرًا للسلم والأمن الإقليميين.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force announced that the air defense systems of the Bahrain Defense Force have destroyed 78 missiles and 143 drones targeting its territory since the onset of the brutal aggression.
The General Command stated - according to the Bahrain News Agency - that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that these unlawful indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.