The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, confirmed that work will continue with Lebanon's friends and international partners to make every possible diplomatic effort to stop the escalation and defend Lebanon's sovereignty.



He stated during his reception of ambassadors from Arab and foreign countries at the Grand Serail today (Friday): "Lebanon did not choose this war, but it will remain steadfast in defending the safety of its homeland and the unity of its people," reiterating that the decisions of war and peace must be exclusively in the hands of the state's legitimate institutions.



He added that this position falls within the framework of the government's decision to prohibit the security and military activities of Hezbollah and all entities not affiliated with the state, whether Lebanese or foreign.



Salam pointed out that the government has announced its readiness to resume negotiations under international sponsorship, calling on friendly countries to support this endeavor and to demand an end to the Israeli military attacks and the displacement of populations, emphasizing the importance of preserving infrastructure in Lebanon.



He noted that the current cycle of violence has proven to be catastrophic for Lebanon and for all Lebanese, regardless of their sectarian affiliations, explaining that a large part of the population is paying the highest price, yet the entire country is suffering from the repercussions of this tragedy. He affirmed that the government will continue to work to establish the state's sovereignty over all its territory and its monopoly on arms, alongside efforts to secure humanitarian aid for the affected populations, expressing his appreciation for the support provided by friendly countries to Lebanon.



For his part, Deputy Speaker of the House Elias Bou Saab announced that there is a consensus among all MPs that extending the parliamentary council for two years is a justified action.



He said, "It has been agreed to hold a session on Monday to present and discuss the three proposals," adding that some are calling for a four-month extension, others for six months, and a third group is proposing a two-year extension, while respecting all opinions within the framework of constitutional and legal discussions that serve the national interest.



In contrast, President Joseph Aoun received former Prime Ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora, and Tamam Salam at Baabda Palace, where they confirmed after the meeting their condemnation of the ongoing Israeli attacks, announcing their support for the positions of the President of the Republic and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and their endorsement of the government's decisions regarding the exclusivity of the decision of war and peace and the monopolization of arms by the state, in addition to supporting diplomatic efforts to stop the aggression and preserve the unity of the Lebanese.



On the ground, Israeli warplanes resumed their airstrikes since the morning on several villages and areas after a bloody night witnessed in the southern suburbs of Beirut.