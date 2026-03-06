أكد رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام أن العمل سيتواصل مع أصدقاء لبنان وشركائه الدوليين لبذل كل جهد دبلوماسي ممكن لوقف التصعيد والدفاع عن سيادة لبنان.


وقال خلال استقباله سفراء الدول العربية والأجنبية في السراي الكبير، اليوم(الجمعة): إن لبنان لم يختر هذه الحرب، لكنه سيبقى ثابتاً في الدفاع عن سلامة وطنه ووحدة شعبه، مجدداً التأكيد على أن قرارات الحرب والسلم يجب أن تكون حصراً بيد المؤسسات الشرعية للدولة.


وأضاف أن هذا الموقف يندرج في إطار قرار الحكومة بحظر الأنشطة الأمنية والعسكرية لحزب الله ولكل الجهات غير التابعة للدولة، اللبنانية منها والأجنبية.


ولفت سلام إلى أن الحكومة أعلنت استعدادها لاستئناف المفاوضات برعاية دولية، داعياً الدول الصديقة إلى دعم هذا المسعى والمطالبة بإنهاء الهجمات العسكرية الإسرائيلية ووقف تهجير السكان، مشدداً على أهمية الحفاظ على البنية التحتية في لبنان.


ولفت إلى أن دورة العنف الحالية أثبتت أنها كارثية على لبنان وعلى جميع اللبنانيين بغض النظر عن انتماءاتهم الطائفية، موضحاً أن جزءاً كبيراً من الشعب يدفع الثمن الأكبر، إلا أن البلاد بأكملها تعاني من تداعيات هذه المأساة. وأكد أن الحكومة ستواصل العمل من أجل تثبيت سيادة الدولة على كامل أراضيها واحتكارها للسلاح، بالتوازي مع السعي لتأمين المساعدات الإغاثية للسكان المتضررين، معرباً عن تقديره للدعم الذي تقدمه الدول الصديقة للبنان.


من جهته، أعلن نائب رئيس مجلس النواب إلياس بو صعب أن هناك إجماعا من كل النواب على أن التمديد للمجلس النيابي لمدة سنتَيْن، إجراء مبرّر.


وقال إنه «تم الاتفاق على عقد جلسة يوم الإثنين لطرح الاقتراحات الثلاثة ومناقشتها، مضيفا أن هناك من يدعو إلى مهلة أربعة أشهر، وآخرون إلى ستة أشهر، وفريق ثالث يقترح التمديد لسنتين، مع احترام جميع الآراء ضمن إطار النقاش الدستوري والقانوني وبما يخدم المصلحة الوطنية».


بالمقابل، استقبل الرئيس جوزيف عون رؤساء الحكومة السابقين نجيب ميقاتي وفؤاد السنيورة وتمام سلام في قصر بعبدا، حيث أكدوا بعد اللقاء إدانة الهجمات الإسرائيلية المستمرة، معلنين دعمهم لمواقف رئيس الجمهورية ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام، وتأييدهم لقرارات الحكومة المتعلقة بحصرية قرار الحرب والسلم وحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، إضافة إلى دعم الجهود الدبلوماسية المبذولة لوقف العدوان والحفاظ على وحدة اللبنانيين.


ميدانياً، استأنفت الطائرات الحربية الإسرائيلية غاراتها منذ الصباح على عدد من القرى والمناطق بعد ليلة دامية شهدتها الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت.