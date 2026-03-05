يرى خبراء إستراتيجيون، أن المؤشرات الحالية وفق سياق المواجهة العسكرية الراهنة في الشرق الأوسط جراء الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية المباشرة على إيران والرد الإيراني، تقود إلى احتمالية عالية لاستمرار الحرب طويلا وربما توسعها إقليميا، في ظل الهجوم المتبادل وجر المنطقة لتلقي ضربات هجومية غير مبررة، مشددين، على ضرورة إحياء مساعٍ سريعة لاحتواء الموقف وكبح جماع فقدان السيطرة.

وقال الدكتور سعيد سلام، مدير مركز «فيجن» الدولي للدراسات الإستراتيجية، لـ«عكاظ: «يمثل اغتيال المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي في غارة جوية نقطة تحول حاسمة، أحدثت فراغا قياديا عميقا في النظام الذي استمر لأكثر من 37 عاما».

وأضاف «التأثير على طهران متناسب مع حجم الفقد، إذ أدى إلى تشكيل مجلس قيادة انتقالي بموجب المادة 111 من الدستور، يضم الرئيس مسعود بيزشكيان ورئيس السلطة القضائية محسني إجي، والمرجع علي رضا عرفي، الذي يرأس شبكة حوزات دينية، وكان رئيسا لجامعة المصطفى المرتبطة بفيلق القدس، ليتولى مهمات القيم الديني مؤقتا».

ويعكس هذا الاختيار وفق سلام، محاولة النظام الحفاظ على الشرعية الدستورية، والتوازن بين الحرس الثوري والمرجعية في قم، لكنه لا يضمن منع الصراعات الداخلية أو الاحتجاجات الشعبية المتراكمة، ما يركز الاستجابة على الرد الخارجي مع مخاطر انقسام داخلي، ربما يصل إلى مواجهات مسلحة محدودة.

وتشير المؤشرات الحالية وفق سلام، إلى احتمالية عالية لاستمرار الحرب وربما توسعها إقليميا، إذ أطلق الحرس الثوري عملية شملت موجات متتالية من الهجمات الصاروخية والمسيرة، محولا الصراع من حروب الظل إلى مواجهة مكشوفة دون حدود واضحة.

وزاد سلام على ذلك، العمليات حولت مضيق هرمز إلى منطقة خطر عالية، مع مخاوف بإغلاقه أو تعطيله، ما يهدد أمن الطاقة الخليجي ويدفع أسعار النفط نحو مستويات مرتفعة في غياب آليات احتواء فعالة.

وحول مساعي المجتمع الدولي واجتماع مجلس الأمن الطارئ، يرى سلام أن إدانة الأمين العام أنطونيو غوتيريش التصعيد كانتهاك للقانون الدولي، لم يخفِ الانقسام الحاد بين إدانة روسية-صينية قوية ودفاع غربي عن الضربات كإجراء وقائي، أضعف فرص صدور قرارات ملزمة بسبب حق النقض.

وأضاف سلام «المآلات المحتملة داخل إيران وإقليميا تبقى عميقة التأثير، إذ يفتح الفراغ القيادي أبوابا لسيناريوهات متعددة: انتقال عبر المجلس الانتقالي، أو تعزيز قبضة الحرس الثوري عبر حالة طوارئ وتقليص الدور المدني، أو صراع أجنحة داخلي، أو انفجار شعبي يتحول إلى مواجهات مسلحة، أو تصعيد إقليمي مكثف يجذب تدخلات دولية أوسع».

ويرى سلام، أن الواقع الراهن ينذر بمخاض عسير لنظام إقليمي جديد، يشهد انهيار قواعد الاشتباك التقليدية وتشظيا عربيا، ربما ينتهي بتفتت إستراتيجي شامل أو تسوية قسرية متعددة الأقطاب، مع تآكل الهيبة الأمريكية وتصاعد مخاطر انتشار الجماعات المتطرفة والعنف المنظم، عبر سرديات الظلم والانتقام.

استمرارية الصراع يؤثر على العالم أجمع

من جهته، قال الخبير الإستراتيجي الأمريكي إريك فانغ لـ«عكاظ»إن الصراع الحالي بين إيران وإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة هو نتيجة لسنوات عديدة من عدم الثقة، يعود تاريخها إلى السبعينات.

وبينما يستمر الصراع، فإن له أيضا تأثيرا عميقا على العالم والمنطقة، مشددا على ضرورة إحياء مساعٍ سريعة لاحتواء الموقف وكبح جماح فقدان السيطرة.

وأضاف فانغ: «باعتبار الولايات المتحدة، دولة صديقة للدول العربية، وخاصة السعودية، فمن المؤكد أنها ستساعد في الحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار، مع توقعات الرخاء والنمو في منطقة الشرق الأوسط»، مؤكدا أن الضربات الهجومية الايرانية غير مبررة من قبل إيران، وستزيد من رقعة الحرب إلى خارج المنطقة.

ويعتقد فانغ، أن التعاون السعودي الأمريكي، سيتجاوز الآثار السالبة للحرب القائمة حاليا في المنطقة، بالرغم من مظاهر التهديدات الأمنية المتعلقة بإنتاج الطاقة والغاز وإغلاق مضيق هرمز، حيث أظهر هذا مرة أخرى عمق الاقتصاد المتكامل بين البلدين ومجتمع الأعمال والاستثمار، وهو جدير بإصلاح أي تشوهات تحدثها آثار الحرب.

وشدد قانغ، على أن التكامل الاقتصادي يعضد التعاون السياسي، ما من شأنه أن يتجاوز صدمة الحرب على الاقتصاد، وسييساعد على بناء نمو اقتصادي إيجابي في المملكة، وسيكون له تأثير كبير على منطقة الشرق الأوسط التي ستكون بمثابة مرساة للسلام.

وتابع فانغ «الرياض وواشنطن مستمرتان في تعزيز علاقاتهما، إذ إنه في هذا الشهر، سيكون هناك مؤتمر استثماري لمبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار في ميامي، وفقا للأخبار، وسيحضر الرئيس ترمب كما فعل في مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار في ميامي 2025 وهو أكبر منتدى استثماري بين الولايات المتحدة والسعودية».