Strategic experts believe that the current indicators, in light of the ongoing military confrontation in the Middle East due to the direct American-Israeli war on Iran and the Iranian response, lead to a high probability of the war continuing for a long time and possibly expanding regionally, amid mutual attacks and dragging the region into receiving unjustified offensive strikes. They emphasize the need to revive swift efforts to contain the situation and curb the loss of control.

Dr. Said Salam, director of the International Vision Center for Strategic Studies, told "Okaz": "The assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an airstrike represents a critical turning point, creating a deep leadership vacuum in a regime that has lasted for more than 37 years."

He added, "The impact on Tehran is proportional to the magnitude of the loss, as it led to the formation of a transitional leadership council under Article 111 of the constitution, which includes President Masoud Pezeshkian, head of the judiciary Mohseni Ejei, and cleric Ali Reza Arefi, who heads a network of religious seminaries and was the president of Al-Mustafa University linked to the Quds Force, to temporarily assume religious duties."

This choice, according to Salam, reflects the regime's attempt to maintain constitutional legitimacy and balance between the Revolutionary Guard and the clerical authority in Qom, but it does not guarantee the prevention of internal conflicts or accumulated popular protests, focusing the response on external retaliation with the risks of internal division, which may lead to limited armed confrontations.

Current indicators, according to Salam, suggest a high likelihood of the war continuing and possibly expanding regionally, as the Revolutionary Guard has launched operations that included successive waves of missile and drone attacks, transforming the conflict from shadow wars to open confrontation without clear boundaries.

Salam added that operations have turned the Strait of Hormuz into a high-risk area, with fears of its closure or disruption, threatening Gulf energy security and pushing oil prices to high levels in the absence of effective containment mechanisms.

Regarding international community efforts and the emergency Security Council meeting, Salam believes that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's condemnation of the escalation as a violation of international law did not hide the sharp division between strong Russian-Chinese condemnation and Western defense of the strikes as a preventive measure, weakening the chances of binding resolutions due to the veto power.

Salam added, "The potential outcomes inside Iran and regionally remain deeply impactful, as the leadership vacuum opens doors to multiple scenarios: transition through the transitional council, or strengthening the Revolutionary Guard's grip through a state of emergency and reducing civilian roles, or internal wing conflicts, or a popular explosion turning into armed confrontations, or intensified regional escalation attracting broader international interventions."

Salam sees that the current reality portends a difficult labor for a new regional system, witnessing the collapse of traditional rules of engagement and Arab fragmentation, which may end in comprehensive strategic fragmentation or a coercive multipolar settlement, with the erosion of American prestige and the rising risks of the spread of extremist groups and organized violence through narratives of injustice and revenge.

اريك فانغ

The Continuation of the Conflict Affects the Entire World

For his part, American strategic expert Eric Fang told "Okaz" that the current conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States is the result of many years of mistrust dating back to the 1970s.

While the conflict continues, it also has a profound impact on the world and the region, emphasizing the need to revive swift efforts to contain the situation and curb the loss of control.

Fang added, "As the United States is a friendly country to Arab nations, especially Saudi Arabia, it will certainly help maintain peace and stability, with expectations of prosperity and growth in the Middle East," stressing that the Iranian offensive strikes are unjustified and will expand the war beyond the region.

Fang believes that Saudi-American cooperation will surpass the negative effects of the ongoing war in the region, despite the manifestations of security threats related to energy and gas production and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as this has once again demonstrated the depth of the integrated economy between the two countries and the business and investment community, which is capable of rectifying any distortions caused by the effects of war.

Fang emphasized that economic integration supports political cooperation, which can transcend the shock of war on the economy, and will help build positive economic growth in the Kingdom, having a significant impact on the Middle East, which will serve as an anchor for peace.

He continued, "Riyadh and Washington continue to strengthen their relations, as this month there will be an investment conference for the Future Investment Initiative in Miami, according to news, and President Trump will attend as he did at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami 2025, which is the largest investment forum between the United States and Saudi Arabia."