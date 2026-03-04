هزت انفجارات عدة العاصمة طهران، اليوم (الأربعاء)، فيما عم الدمار أحياء واسعة فيها، وبدت وكأنها مدينة أشباح. وأكدت مصادر وشهود عيان استهداف مقرات عسكرية في دماوند شرقي العاصمة الإيرانية، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية.


موجة هجمات واسعة


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه بدأ موجة واسعة من الهجمات على طهران. وأوضح في بيان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن «سلاح الجو بدأ موجة غارات واسعة على أهداف للنظام الإيراني».


وأكد أنه استهدف «مديرية اللوجستيات» في طهران، فضلا عن قواعد عسكرية. وأفاد بأن ضرباته طالت مواقع إستراتيجية مرتبطة بالقدرات الهجومية والموارد العسكرية.


ولفت إلى أنه استهدف منصات الصواريخ ومنظومات الدفاع الجوي.


هذا وكشف أن مقاتلة إسرائيلية من طراز إف-35 أسقطت مقاتلة إيرانية فوق طهران.


وأعلن استهداف مراكز قيادة قوات «الباسيج» وأجهزة الأمن الداخلي في طهران. ونفذ سلاح الجو موجة إضافية من الضربات على مراكز قيادة في جميع أنحاء طهران، وألقى عشرات القذائف على مراكز قيادة «الباسيج» وأجهزة الأمن الداخلي.


مهاجمة نحو 2000 هدف


وأشار الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى أن قواته دمرت 300 منصة صواريخ في إيران منذ بدء الحرب، ونفذت 1200 غارة، ومهاجمة 2000 هدف في إيران.


وردت إيران على الضربات باستهداف قواعد عسكرية وسفارات أمريكية في دول خليجية، فضلاً عن فنادق وموانئ وأبنية سكنية أيضاً.


فيما أكدت إسرائيل أنها ستواصل شن غارات حتى سحق الدفاعات الصاروخية الإيرانية، وتقويض النظام. وهدد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس باغتيال أي مرشد جديد في البلاد.


نتائج اليوم الأول من الهجوم


يذكر أن الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية في اليوم الأول من الحرب كانت أدت إلى مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي ووزير الدفاع عزيز نصير زاده، ورئيس أركان القوات المسلحة عبد الرحيم موسوي.


كما أدت إلى مقتل قائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور، ومستشار المرشد علي شمخاني، ثم وزير الدفاع الجديد.


وألمح الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى أن نحو 40 قيادياً إيرانياً رفيعاً قتلوا في اليوم الأول من الهجمات يوم 28 فبراير الماضي.


لا أساس لأي مفاوضات


من جانبه، أعلن مستشار المرشد الإيراني الراحل محمد مخبر، أن بلاده ترفض التفاوض مع واشنطن ومستعدة للاستمرار في الحرب.


وقال في تصريح، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن بلاده لا تنوي التفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة، وبإمكانها مواصلة الحرب في الشرق الأوسط طالما اقتضت الحاجة.


وأضاف مخبر خلال حديثه للتلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني أن طهران لا تثق بالأمريكيين ولا يوجد أي أساس لأي مفاوضات معها. وشدد على أن إيران تستطيع مواصلة الحرب للمدة التي تريدها، وفق ما نقلت «فرانس برس».


تفجير طاولة المفاوضات


بدوره، وجه وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي انتقادات إلى الرئيس ترمب، معتبراً أنه خان الدبلوماسية والأمريكيين الذين انتخبوه على السواء.


واعتبر في منشور على حسابه في «إكس» أن ما حصل خلال المحادثات النووية مع الجانب الأمريكي، بوساطة عمانية، كان «تفجيرا حاقدا لطاولة المفاوضات». وكتب عراقجي قائلاً: «عندما تعامل المفاوضات النووية كأنها صفقة عقارية يستحيل تحقيق الأهداف غير الواقعية». وأردف معتبراً أن النتيجة كانت تفجير طاولة المفاوضات بدافع الانتقام.


وكان ترمب أكد، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن باب الحوار مع إيران أقفل. وكتب في منشور على منصته «تروث سوشيال» أن الإيرانيين أرادوا الحوار معه، لكنه أبلغهم بفوات الأوان.