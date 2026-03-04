Several explosions shook the capital Tehran today (Wednesday), as widespread destruction engulfed large neighborhoods, making it appear like a ghost town. Sources and eyewitnesses confirmed that military facilities in Damavand, east of the Iranian capital, were targeted, according to Iranian media reports.



Wave of extensive attacks



The Israeli army announced that it has begun a wide wave of attacks on Tehran. It clarified in a statement today (Wednesday) that "the air force has initiated a broad campaign of airstrikes on targets of the Iranian regime."



It confirmed that it targeted the "Logistics Directorate" in Tehran, as well as military bases. It reported that its strikes hit strategic sites linked to offensive capabilities and military resources.



It pointed out that it targeted missile platforms and air defense systems.



Additionally, it revealed that an Israeli F-35 fighter jet shot down an Iranian fighter jet over Tehran.



It announced the targeting of command centers of the "Basij" forces and internal security agencies in Tehran. The air force conducted an additional wave of strikes on command centers throughout Tehran, launching dozens of shells at the command centers of the "Basij" and internal security agencies.



Attacking nearly 2000 targets



The Israeli army indicated that its forces have destroyed 300 missile platforms in Iran since the war began, conducted 1200 airstrikes, and attacked 2000 targets in Iran.



Iran responded to the strikes by targeting military bases and American embassies in Gulf countries, as well as hotels, ports, and residential buildings.



Meanwhile, Israel confirmed that it will continue to carry out airstrikes until it crushes Iranian missile defenses and undermines the regime. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to assassinate any new leader in the country.



Results of the first day of the attack



It is noteworthy that the American-Israeli strikes on the first day of the war resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi.



They also led to the death of Revolutionary Guard Commander Mohammad Pakpour, the Supreme Leader's advisor Ali Shamkhani, and then the new Defense Minister.



President Donald Trump hinted that about 40 high-ranking Iranian leaders were killed on the first day of the attacks on February 28.



No basis for negotiations



For his part, the late Supreme Leader's advisor Mohammad Mokhber announced that his country rejects negotiations with Washington and is prepared to continue the war.



He stated in a statement today (Wednesday) that his country has no intention of negotiating with the United States and can continue the war in the Middle East as long as necessary.



Mokhber added during his remarks to Iranian state television that Tehran does not trust the Americans and that there is no basis for any negotiations with them. He emphasized that Iran can continue the war for as long as it wants, according to what "AFP" reported.



Blowing up the negotiation table



For his part, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized President Trump, considering that he betrayed diplomacy and the Americans who elected him alike.



He stated in a post on his account on "X" that what happened during the nuclear talks with the American side, mediated by Oman, was a "malicious explosion of the negotiation table." Araghchi wrote: "When nuclear negotiations are treated as if they were a real estate deal, it is impossible to achieve unrealistic goals." He added that the result was the explosion of the negotiation table out of revenge.



Trump confirmed yesterday (Tuesday) that the door to dialogue with Iran is closed. He wrote in a post on his platform "Truth Social" that the Iranians wanted to talk to him, but he informed them that it was too late.