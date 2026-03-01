استدعت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية، ممثلةً بالسفير عزيز رحيم الديحاني، نائب وزير الخارجية بالوكالة، أمس السبت، سفير إيران لدى الكويت محمد توتونجي، حيث أعربت عن إدانة واستنكار دولة الكويت الشديدين للهجمات الإيرانية الآثمة التي استهدفت البلاد عبر الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيرة، في انتهاك صارخ لسيادة دولة الكويت وأجوائها، ولميثاق الأمم المتحدة، والقانون الدولي،

استهداف المدنيين ومطار الكويت الدولي

وأكدت الوزارة أن الهجمات، خصوصاً تلك التي استهدفت مطار الكويت الدولي، تُعد مخالفة صريحة للقانون الدولي الإنساني الذي يحظر استهداف المرافق المدنية وتعريض المدنيين للخطر.

حق دولة الكويت الكامل في الرد

‏وجددت الوزارة التأكيد على حق دولة الكويت الكامل والأصيل في الدفاع عن نفسها بموجب المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة رداً على هذا العدوان السافر بما يتناسب مع حجم وشكل هذا الاعتداء وبما يتوافق مع القانون الدولي، واتخاذها لجميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أراضيها وشعبها والمقيمين فيها. كما أكدت الوزارة على أن أمن واستقرار دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية كل لا يتجزأ وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي دولة عضو في المجلس يُعد تهديداً مباشراً لأمنها الجماعي.