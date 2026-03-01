The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented by Ambassador Aziz Rahim Al-Daihani, Acting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, summoned the Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Toutounji, yesterday, Saturday, expressing Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks that targeted the country through ballistic missiles and drones, in a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and its airspace, as well as the United Nations Charter and international law.

Targeting Civilians and Kuwait International Airport

The ministry emphasized that the attacks, particularly those targeting Kuwait International Airport, constitute a clear violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting civilian facilities and endangering civilians.

Kuwait's Full Right to Respond

The ministry reiterated Kuwait's full and inherent right to defend itself under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in response to this blatant aggression, in a manner commensurate with the scale and nature of this assault and in accordance with international law, and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and residents. The ministry also affirmed that the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states are indivisible and that any infringement on the sovereignty of any member state poses a direct threat to its collective security.