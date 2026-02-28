Israeli Channel 12 reported on Saturday that estimates indicate the death of Ali Khamenei, despite the official Iranian denial.

The channel mentioned that the first strike on Iran targeted about 30 Iranian officials, in an operation described as precise and based on prior intelligence information.

Tehran Denies: "Alive"

In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied those reports, affirming in a statement to NBC that Khamenei is "alive to the best of my knowledge." The phrase "to the best of my knowledge" opened the door wide for interpretations and speculations.

Iranian media also reported that the Supreme Leader "is in the operations room and leading the war," in a message aimed at refuting the Israeli narrative and demonstrating the cohesion of the leadership.

Satellite Image

The company "Airbus" published a satellite image taken from the sky over the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday morning, showing severe damage to part of the Iranian leadership headquarters, where the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is located.

In the image, buildings are covered in black, with debris and a column of smoke rising from the site.

The location matches what was reported in a video filmed in Tehran on Saturday, which has been verified, showing the aftermath of explosions in the area.

Elimination of High-Ranking Figures

For his part, an Israeli military official stated that "several high-ranking Iranian figures" were eliminated in strikes targeting gatherings of senior officials on Saturday.

He explained in a statement that the attack was based on a military plan developed over months, relying on intensive intelligence efforts to identify a "tactical opportunity" that coincided with a meeting of prominent leaders in the regime.

He noted that 3 sites were targeted simultaneously, confirming the elimination of key figures in managing the regime's campaign and governance affairs.