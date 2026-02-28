قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إن هناك أدلة متزايدة على أن المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي لم يعد على قيد الحياة.
أفادت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية، السبت، بأن التقديرات تشير إلى مقتل علي خامنئي، رغم النفي الإيراني الرسمي.
وذكرت القناة أن الضربة الأولى على إيران استهدفت نحو 30 مسؤولاً إيرانياً، في عملية وُصفت بأنها دقيقة ومبنية على معلومات استخباراتية مسبقة.
طهران تنفي: «على قيد الحياة»
في المقابل، نفى وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي تلك الأنباء، مؤكداً في تصريح لقناة NBC أن خامنئي «على قيد الحياة على حد علمي». وفتحت عبارة «على حد علمي» باباً واسعاً للتأويلات والتخمينات.
كما نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن المرشد الأعلى «موجود في غرفة العمليات ويقود الحرب»، في رسالة تهدف إلى دحض الرواية الإسرائيلية وإظهار تماسك القيادة.
صورة الأقمار الاصطناعية
ونشرت شركة «إيرباص» صورة التقطتها بالأقمار الاصطناعية من سماء العاصمة الإيرانية طهران صباح السبت تُظهر أضراراً بالغة لحقت بجزء من مقرّ القيادة الإيرانية، حيث مكتب المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي.
وفي الصورة، تظهر مبان اكتست باللون الأسود، وحُطام وعمود من الدخان يتصاعد من الموقع.
ويتطابق الموقع مع ما ورد في مقطع فيديو تمّ تصويره في طهران السبت كما تمّ التحقّق منه، مُظهراً آثار الانفجارات في المنطقة.
القضاء على شخصيات رفيعة
من جهته، قال مسؤول عسكري إسرائيلي إن «عدة شخصيات إيرانية رفيعة المستوى» قُضي عليها في ضربات استهدفت تجمعات لكبار المسؤولين السبت.
وأوضح في بيان أن الهجوم استند إلى خطة عسكرية تم تطويرها على مدى أشهر، واعتمدت على جهد استخباراتي مكثف لتحديد «فرصة تكتيكية» تزامنت مع اجتماع قيادات بارزة في النظام.
وأشار إلى استهداف 3 مواقع بشكل متزامن، مؤكداً القضاء على شخصيات أساسية في إدارة حملة النظام وشؤون الحكم.
Israeli Channel 12 reported on Saturday that estimates indicate the death of Ali Khamenei, despite the official Iranian denial.
The channel mentioned that the first strike on Iran targeted about 30 Iranian officials, in an operation described as precise and based on prior intelligence information.
Tehran Denies: "Alive"
In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied those reports, affirming in a statement to NBC that Khamenei is "alive to the best of my knowledge." The phrase "to the best of my knowledge" opened the door wide for interpretations and speculations.
Iranian media also reported that the Supreme Leader "is in the operations room and leading the war," in a message aimed at refuting the Israeli narrative and demonstrating the cohesion of the leadership.
Satellite Image
The company "Airbus" published a satellite image taken from the sky over the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday morning, showing severe damage to part of the Iranian leadership headquarters, where the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is located.
In the image, buildings are covered in black, with debris and a column of smoke rising from the site.
The location matches what was reported in a video filmed in Tehran on Saturday, which has been verified, showing the aftermath of explosions in the area.
Elimination of High-Ranking Figures
For his part, an Israeli military official stated that "several high-ranking Iranian figures" were eliminated in strikes targeting gatherings of senior officials on Saturday.
He explained in a statement that the attack was based on a military plan developed over months, relying on intensive intelligence efforts to identify a "tactical opportunity" that coincided with a meeting of prominent leaders in the regime.
He noted that 3 sites were targeted simultaneously, confirming the elimination of key figures in managing the regime's campaign and governance affairs.