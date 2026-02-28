قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إن هناك أدلة متزايدة على أن المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي لم يعد على قيد الحياة.

أفادت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية، السبت، بأن التقديرات تشير إلى مقتل علي خامنئي، رغم النفي الإيراني الرسمي.

وذكرت القناة أن الضربة الأولى على إيران استهدفت نحو 30 مسؤولاً إيرانياً، في عملية وُصفت بأنها دقيقة ومبنية على معلومات استخباراتية مسبقة.

طهران تنفي: «على قيد الحياة»

في المقابل، نفى وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي تلك الأنباء، مؤكداً في تصريح لقناة NBC أن خامنئي «على قيد الحياة على حد علمي». وفتحت عبارة «على حد علمي» باباً واسعاً للتأويلات والتخمينات.

كما نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن المرشد الأعلى «موجود في غرفة العمليات ويقود الحرب»، في رسالة تهدف إلى دحض الرواية الإسرائيلية وإظهار تماسك القيادة.

صورة الأقمار الاصطناعية

ونشرت شركة «إيرباص» صورة التقطتها بالأقمار الاصطناعية من سماء العاصمة الإيرانية طهران صباح السبت تُظهر أضراراً بالغة لحقت بجزء من مقرّ القيادة الإيرانية، حيث مكتب المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي.

صورة التقطتها شركة «إيرباص» بالأقمار الاصطناعية تُظهر أضراراً بالغة لحقت بمقرّ القيادة الإيرانية، حيث مكتب المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي.

وفي الصورة، تظهر مبان اكتست باللون الأسود، وحُطام وعمود من الدخان يتصاعد من الموقع.

ويتطابق الموقع مع ما ورد في مقطع فيديو تمّ تصويره في طهران السبت كما تمّ التحقّق منه، مُظهراً آثار الانفجارات في المنطقة.

القضاء على شخصيات رفيعة

من جهته، قال مسؤول عسكري إسرائيلي إن «عدة شخصيات إيرانية رفيعة المستوى» قُضي عليها في ضربات استهدفت تجمعات لكبار المسؤولين السبت.

وأوضح في بيان أن الهجوم استند إلى خطة عسكرية تم تطويرها على مدى أشهر، واعتمدت على جهد استخباراتي مكثف لتحديد «فرصة تكتيكية» تزامنت مع اجتماع قيادات بارزة في النظام.

وأشار إلى استهداف 3 مواقع بشكل متزامن، مؤكداً القضاء على شخصيات أساسية في إدارة حملة النظام وشؤون الحكم.