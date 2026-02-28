طائرة مسيرة إيرانية تستهدف مطار الكويت.. إصابات وأضرار في مبنى الركاب

أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في دولة الكويت أن طائرة مسيرة استهدفت مطار الكويت الدولي، مما أسفر عن وقوع إصابات طفيفة في صفوف عدد من العاملين، بالإضافة إلى أضرار مادية محدودة في مبنى الركاب T1.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم الهيئة عبد الله الراجحي في بيان رسمي أن الجهات المختصة باشرت فورا تنفيذ إجراءات الطوارئ المعتمدة، حيث تم التعامل مع الحادث وتأمين الموقع، وجارٍ حاليا تقييم الأضرار وإصلاحها وإعادة ترتيب العمليات التشغيلية وفق أعلى معايير السلامة.

وأكدت الهيئة أن الوضع تحت السيطرة الكاملة، وأن سلامة المسافرين والعاملين تمثل الأولوية القصوى.

في السياق ذاته، أدانت السلطات الكويتية الهجمات الإيرانية الأوسع على المنطقة، معتبرة أن استهداف الرياض والمنطقة الشرقية في السعودية يعد انتهاكا صارخا للقانون الدولي وسيادة الدول.

كما أكد متحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الكويتية وقوع هجوم صاروخي على قاعدة علي السالم الجوية التي تستضيف قوات أمريكية وإيطالية، إلا أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الكويتية نجحت في اعتراض معظم الصواريخ.

يأتي هذا الحادث ضمن سلسلة هجمات إيرانية انتقامية استهدفت قواعد أمريكية في دول الخليج بما في ذلك قطر، الإمارات، البحرين، والكويت، كرد على الضربات الجوية الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية الواسعة على أهداف إيرانية صباح اليوم.

وشهدت المنطقة تصعيدا حادا اليوم الأحد بعد أن شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضربات جوية واسعة على أهداف عسكرية ونووية إيرانية، في سياق انهيار المفاوضات النووية وتصاعد التوترات.

وردت إيران بإطلاق صواريخ وطائرات مسيرة على إسرائيل مباشرة، وعلى قواعد أمريكية في الخليج مثل قاعدة العديد في قطر، الظفرة في الإمارات، السالم في الكويت، الأسطول الخامس في البحرين، وأهداف في الأردن.