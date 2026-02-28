طائرة مسيرة إيرانية تستهدف مطار الكويت.. إصابات وأضرار في مبنى الركاب

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation in the State of Kuwait announced that a drone targeted Kuwait International Airport, resulting in minor injuries among several workers, in addition to limited material damage to the T1 passenger terminal.

The official spokesperson for the authority, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, stated in an official statement that the relevant authorities immediately began implementing the approved emergency procedures, as they dealt with the incident and secured the site. Currently, damage assessment and repairs are underway, and operational processes are being rearranged according to the highest safety standards.

The authority confirmed that the situation is under complete control and that the safety of passengers and workers is the top priority.

In this context, Kuwaiti authorities condemned the broader Iranian attacks on the region, considering the targeting of Riyadh and the Eastern Province in Saudi Arabia to be a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of nations.

A spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense also confirmed that a missile attack occurred on Ali Al-Salem Air Base, which hosts American and Italian forces, but that Kuwait's air defense systems successfully intercepted most of the missiles.

This incident comes as part of a series of retaliatory Iranian attacks targeting American bases in Gulf countries, including Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait, in response to the extensive American-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets earlier today.

The region witnessed a sharp escalation on Sunday after the United States and Israel launched extensive airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, amid the collapse of nuclear negotiations and rising tensions.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones directly at Israel and American bases in the Gulf, such as Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Dhafra in the UAE, Al-Salem in Kuwait, the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and targets in Jordan.