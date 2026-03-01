أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد) تدمير 9 سفن بحرية إيرانية تنوعت بين كبيرة ومتوسطة.
وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «لقد أُبلغت للتو أننا دمرنا وأغرقنا 9 سفن بحرية إيرانية، بعضها كبير ومتوسطة» مضيفاً: «نحن نسعى وراء الباقي، وسوف تطفو قريباً في قاع البحر أيضاً!».
وتابع: «في هجوم مختلف، قمنا بتدمير مقرهم البحري بشكل كبير، بخلاف ذلك، البحرية الخاصة بهم في حالة جيدة جداً».
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم إن قواته قتلت 48 مسؤولاً إيرانياً دفعة واحدة، مؤكداً أن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران تسير بوتيرة أسرع من الجدول الزمني المحدد.
وأضاف ترمب لقناة «سي إن بي سي»: «إن الولايات المتحدة تعرف عدد الأهداف المتبقية»، موضحاً أن «الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران يتقدم بسرعة ولا أحد يصدق أننا نجحنا».
بالمقابل، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إن الوحدات العسكرية الإيرانية تعمل الآن بشكل مستقل ومعزولة إلى حد ما، وتتصرف بناءً على التعليمات العامة الموجهة إليها مسبقاً.
وأوضح أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية تلقت تعليمات بضرورة توخي الحذر عند اختيار الأهداف، مبيناً في تصريحات متلفزة أن ما حدث في سلطنة عُمان لم يكن خيار إيران، وأنه أوضح هذا الأمر لوزيري خارجية قطر وسلطنة عُمان.
وكانت وكالة الأنباء العمانية قد نقلت عن مصدر أمني قوله إن ميناء الدقم التجاري تعرض لاستهداف بطائرتين مسيرتين استهدفت إحداهما سكن عمال متنقل ما أدى إلى إصابة أحد العمال الأجانب، مضيفاً: «حطام الطائرة المسيرة الثانية سقط في منطقة بالقرب من خزانات الوقود دون خسائر بشرية أو مادية».
U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Sunday) the destruction of 9 Iranian naval vessels, which varied between large and medium-sized.
Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian naval vessels, some of which are large and medium," adding, "We are pursuing the rest, and they will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea too!"
He continued: "In a different attack, we significantly destroyed their naval headquarters; otherwise, their navy is in very good condition."
Earlier today, President Donald Trump stated that his forces killed 48 Iranian officials in one go, confirming that U.S. military operations against Iran are proceeding at a faster pace than the scheduled timeline.
Trump added to CNBC: "The United States knows the number of remaining targets," explaining that "the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran is progressing quickly, and no one believes we have succeeded."
In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iranian military units are now operating somewhat independently and isolated, acting based on general instructions given to them in advance.
He clarified that the Iranian armed forces were instructed to exercise caution when selecting targets, indicating in televised statements that what happened in Oman was not Iran's choice, and he made this clear to the foreign ministers of Qatar and Oman.
The Omani news agency reported that a security source said that the commercial port of Duqm was targeted by two drones, one of which hit a mobile workers' accommodation, resulting in injury to one foreign worker, adding: "The wreckage of the second drone fell in an area near the fuel tanks without any human or material losses."