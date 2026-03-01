U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Sunday) the destruction of 9 Iranian naval vessels, which varied between large and medium-sized.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian naval vessels, some of which are large and medium," adding, "We are pursuing the rest, and they will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea too!"



He continued: "In a different attack, we significantly destroyed their naval headquarters; otherwise, their navy is in very good condition."



Earlier today, President Donald Trump stated that his forces killed 48 Iranian officials in one go, confirming that U.S. military operations against Iran are proceeding at a faster pace than the scheduled timeline.



Trump added to CNBC: "The United States knows the number of remaining targets," explaining that "the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran is progressing quickly, and no one believes we have succeeded."



In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iranian military units are now operating somewhat independently and isolated, acting based on general instructions given to them in advance.



He clarified that the Iranian armed forces were instructed to exercise caution when selecting targets, indicating in televised statements that what happened in Oman was not Iran's choice, and he made this clear to the foreign ministers of Qatar and Oman.



The Omani news agency reported that a security source said that the commercial port of Duqm was targeted by two drones, one of which hit a mobile workers' accommodation, resulting in injury to one foreign worker, adding: "The wreckage of the second drone fell in an area near the fuel tanks without any human or material losses."