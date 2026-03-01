أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد) تدمير 9 سفن بحرية إيرانية تنوعت بين كبيرة ومتوسطة.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «لقد أُبلغت للتو أننا دمرنا وأغرقنا 9 سفن بحرية إيرانية، بعضها كبير ومتوسطة» مضيفاً: «نحن نسعى وراء الباقي، وسوف تطفو قريباً في قاع البحر أيضاً!».


وتابع: «في هجوم مختلف، قمنا بتدمير مقرهم البحري بشكل كبير، بخلاف ذلك، البحرية الخاصة بهم في حالة جيدة جداً».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم إن قواته قتلت 48 مسؤولاً إيرانياً دفعة واحدة، مؤكداً أن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران تسير بوتيرة أسرع من الجدول الزمني المحدد.


وأضاف ترمب لقناة «سي إن بي سي»: «إن الولايات المتحدة تعرف عدد الأهداف المتبقية»، موضحاً أن «الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران يتقدم بسرعة ولا أحد يصدق أننا نجحنا».


بالمقابل، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إن الوحدات العسكرية الإيرانية تعمل الآن بشكل مستقل ومعزولة إلى حد ما، وتتصرف بناءً على التعليمات العامة الموجهة إليها مسبقاً.


وأوضح أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية تلقت تعليمات بضرورة توخي الحذر عند اختيار الأهداف، مبيناً في تصريحات متلفزة أن ما حدث في سلطنة عُمان لم يكن خيار إيران، وأنه أوضح هذا الأمر لوزيري خارجية قطر وسلطنة عُمان.


وكانت وكالة الأنباء العمانية قد نقلت عن مصدر أمني قوله إن ميناء الدقم التجاري تعرض لاستهداف بطائرتين مسيرتين استهدفت إحداهما سكن عمال متنقل ما أدى إلى إصابة أحد العمال الأجانب، مضيفاً: «حطام الطائرة المسيرة الثانية سقط في منطقة بالقرب من خزانات الوقود دون خسائر بشرية أو مادية».