صور جديدة لابنة زعيم كوريا الشمالية تثير تكهنات واسعة

The official Korean Central News Agency published new images that sparked widespread interest inside and outside North Korea, showing Kim Joo Ai, the teenage daughter of leader Kim Jong Un, firing a modern sniper rifle at an open shooting range.

The images show the girl looking through the rifle's scope, her finger on the trigger, with smoke rising from the muzzle after firing, wearing a black leather jacket often symbolically associated with "strength and power" in North Korean propaganda.

Leader Kim Jong Un had presented new sniper rifles as gifts to senior party and military leaders, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, who also participated in the training.

The release of these images comes just days after the conclusion of the 11th Congress of the ruling Workers' Party, where Kim Jong Un was re-elected as the party's General Secretary, and his sister Kim Yo Jong was promoted to the position of Director of Public Affairs in the Central Committee, a role considered one of the highest organizational positions within the party.



North Korea is one of the most secretive and centralized political systems in the world, with power passing through three generations of the Kim family since the establishment of the republic in 1948: Kim Il Sung, then Kim Jong Il, and then Kim Jong Un.

Since 2022, Kim Jong Un's daughter "Kim Joo Ai" has begun to appear publicly more frequently alongside her father at important military and political events, prompting South Korea's National Intelligence Service to assess that her preparation for succession has actually begun.

Observers believe that showcasing Kim Joo Ai's military capabilities at her teenage age aims to build her image as a future leader who possesses both familial legitimacy and military competence, in a country whose system relies on the veneration of the ruling family and military power.

South Korean media reports quoted Professor Yang Moo Jin, an expert on North Korean affairs, saying: "By highlighting Joo Ai's ability to handle weapons and shoot, the images indicate that she is indeed receiving training to become the successor."

This type of propaganda imagery is expected to continue to emerge to bolster the status of the potential fourth generation in the Kim lineage, amid ongoing regional tensions and the development of the country's nuclear and missile capabilities.