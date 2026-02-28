نشرت وكالة الأنباء المركزية الكورية الرسمية، صوراً جديدة أثارت اهتماماً واسعاً داخل وخارج كوريا الشمالية، تظهر كيم جو آي الابنة المراهقة للزعيم كيم جونغ أون وهي تطلق النار من بندقية قنص حديثة في ميدان رماية مفتوح.

صور جديدة لابنة زعيم كوريا الشمالية تثير تكهنات واسعة


وتظهر الصور الفتاة وهي تنظر عبر منظار البندقية، وإصبعها على الزناد، مع تصاعد الدخان من الفوهة بعد إطلاق النار، مرتدية سترة جلدية سوداء غالباً ما ترتبط رمزياً بـ«القوة والسلطة» في الدعاية الكورية الشمالية.

وكان الزعيم كيم جونغ أون قد قدم بنادق قنص جديدة كهدايا لكبار قادة الحزب والجيش، بمن فيهم شقيقته كيم يو جونغ التي شاركت أيضاً في التدريب.

يأتي نشر هذه الصور بعد أيام قليلة من اختتام المؤتمر الـ11 للحزب العمالي الحاكم «الكونغرس الحزبي»، حيث أُعيد انتخاب كيم جونغ أون أميناً عاماً للحزب، وتمت ترقية شقيقته كيم يو جونغ إلى منصب مدير إدارة الشؤون العامة في اللجنة المركزية وهو منصب يُعتبر من أعلى المناصب التنظيمية داخل الحزب.
وتُعد كوريا الشمالية واحدة من أكثر الأنظمة السياسية سرية ومركزية في العالم، حيث تنتقل السلطة عبر ثلاثة أجيال من عائلة كيم منذ تأسيس الجمهورية عام 1948؛ كيم إيل سونغ ثم كيم جونغ إيل ثم كيم جونغ أون.

ومنذ عام 2022 بدأت ابنة كيم جونغ أون «كيم جو آي» في الظهور العلني بشكل متكرر إلى جانب والدها في مناسبات عسكرية وسياسية مهمة، ما دفع وكالة الاستخبارات الوطنية في كوريا الجنوبية إلى تقييم أن عملية تهيئتها للخلافة قد بدأت فعلياً.

ويرى مراقبون أن إبراز القدرات العسكرية لكيم جو آي وهي في سن المراهقة يهدف إلى بناء صورتها كقائدة مستقبلية تمتلك الشرعية الأسرية والكفاءة العسكرية في آن واحد، في بلد يعتمد نظامه على تقديس العائلة الحاكمة والقوة العسكرية.

ونقلت تقارير إعلامية جنوبية عن البروفيسور يانغ مو جين الخبير في شؤون كوريا الشمالية قوله: «من خلال إبراز قدرة جو آي على حمل السلاح وإطلاق النار، فإن الصور تشير إلى أنها تتلقى بالفعل تدريبات لتصبح الخليفة».

ويُتوقع أن تستمر هذه النوعية من الصور الدعائية في الظهور لتعزيز مكانة الجيل الرابع المحتمل في سلالة كيم، وسط استمرار التوترات الإقليمية وتطوير القدرات النووية والصاروخية للبلاد.