أكد سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين في لبنان وليد بخاري، أن الاستقرار الذي تنعم به المملكة العربية السعودية ليس وليد الصدفة، بل هو ثمرة مشروع دولة ممتد عبر الزمن، يقوم على وضوح الرؤية وصلابة المؤسسات والالتفاف الشعبي حول القيادة.


استحضار القيم الملهمة


وقال إن يوم التأسيس يشكل محطة لاستحضار القيم الملهمة التي جسدتها مسيرة الدولة السعودية منذ 3 قرون. وأضاف بخاري خلال حفل استقبال أقامه مساء اليوم (الاثنين) في مقر السفارة في بيروت بمناسبة ذكرى يوم التأسيس: «أن هذه الذكرى تنبض بأسمى معاني البطولة والصمود، يستلهم من خلالها أبناء الوطن مجد ماضيهم، ويستمدون منها قوة حاضرهم، ويستشرفون بها ضياء مستقبلهم».


وتابع السفير قائلا: "نقف أمام ذكرى تاريخية أرست دعائم دولة قامت على الوحدة والاستقرار وترسيخ الهوية، منذ أن وضع الإمام محمد بن سعود -رحمه الله- اللبنة الأولى للدولة السعودية قبل 3 قرون، لتتواصل المسيرة جيلاً بعد جيل، حتى غدت المملكة اليوم نموذجاً للدولة الراسخة ذات الحضور الإقليمي والدولي المقتدر.


التلاحم بين القيادة والشعب


وشدد على أن يوم التأسيس لا يعد مناسبة وطنية سعودية فحسب، بل هو محطة نستحضر فيها القيم الملهمة التي جسدتها مسيرة الدولة السعودية: التلاحم بين القيادة والشعب، والاعتزاز بالإرث التاريخي والثقافي، والقدرة على التجديد ومواكبة العصر دون التفريط في الثوابت. وهنا تبرز رسالة بالغة الأهمية، تؤكد أن البناء الحقيقي يبدأ من الجذور الراسخة، وأن الطموح لا يتحقق إلا بالإرادة والعمل والإيمان بالوطن.


وأفاد بخاري بأن يوم التأسيس يرسخ في الوعي العربي أن الاستقرار ليس وليد الصدفة، بل هو ثمرة مشروع دولة ممتد عبر الزمن، يقوم على وضوح الرؤية وصلابة المؤسسات والالتفاف الشعبي حول القيادة، لافتاً إلى أن المعادلة التي نجحت فيها المملكة العربية السعودية منذ بداياتها الأولى، هي ذاتها التي تفسر قدرتها اليوم على قيادة تحولات اقتصادية وتنموية كبرى بثقة والتزام، مع الحفاظ على ثوابتها وهويتها الأصيلة.


تجديد الولاء للقيادة


واختتم كلمته بقوله: «نقف في هذا اليوم وفاءً وولاءً لقيادتنا الرشيدة، مجددين العهد على أن تبقى راياتنا خفاقة في السماء، في ظل خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي عهده صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكدين في ذات الوقت أن السعودية ستبقى دوماً سنداً لأمتها العربية والإسلامية وحاضنة لإرادة السلام وداعمة لكل ما يحفظ الكرامة الإنسانية».