The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, affirmed that the stability enjoyed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is not a coincidence, but rather the result of a state project that has extended over time, based on a clear vision, strong institutions, and popular support for the leadership.



Evoking Inspiring Values



He stated that Founding Day represents a moment to evoke the inspiring values embodied by the journey of the Saudi state over the past three centuries. Bukhari added during a reception held this evening (Monday) at the embassy in Beirut to commemorate Founding Day: "This anniversary pulses with the highest meanings of heroism and resilience, from which the sons of the nation draw inspiration from their glorious past, derive strength for their present, and envision the light of their future."



The ambassador continued: "We stand before a historical anniversary that laid the foundations of a state built on unity and stability and the consolidation of identity, since Imam Muhammad bin Saud - may God have mercy on him - laid the first stone of the Saudi state three centuries ago, allowing the journey to continue from generation to generation, until the Kingdom has become today a model of a solid state with a significant regional and international presence.



The Bond Between Leadership and the People



He emphasized that Founding Day is not only a Saudi national occasion but also a moment to evoke the inspiring values embodied by the journey of the Saudi state: the bond between leadership and the people, pride in the historical and cultural heritage, and the ability to innovate and keep pace with the times without compromising on constants. Here, a message of great importance emerges, affirming that true building starts from solid roots, and that ambition is only realized through will, work, and faith in the homeland.



Bukhari indicated that Founding Day reinforces in the Arab consciousness that stability is not a coincidence, but rather the result of a state project that has extended over time, based on a clear vision, strong institutions, and popular support for the leadership, noting that the equation in which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has succeeded since its early beginnings is the same one that explains its ability today to lead major economic and developmental transformations with confidence and commitment, while preserving its constants and authentic identity.



Renewing Loyalty to Leadership



He concluded his speech by saying: "On this day, we stand in loyalty and fidelity to our wise leadership, renewing our pledge that our flags will always fly high in the sky, under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, affirming at the same time that Saudi Arabia will always remain a support for its Arab and Islamic nation, a haven for the will of peace, and a supporter of all that preserves human dignity."