أعلنت رئيسة الدبلوماسية الأوروبية كايا كالاس، فشل الاتحاد الأوروبي في التوصل إلى توافق بشأن الحزمة العشرين من العقوبات ضد روسيا، مؤكدة أن العمل لا يزال مستمراً لتجاوز الخلافات.


وقالت كالاس في أعقاب اجتماع وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي، اليوم (الإثنين): «للأسف، لم نتوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن الحزمة العشرين من العقوبات.. لكن العمل مستمر». ولفتت إلى أن المفوضية الأوروبية تعمل مع سلوفاكيا وهنغاريا لإيجاد حل لرفع الحظر.


من جانبه، كشف وزير الخارجية والعلاقات الاقتصادية الخارجية الهنغاري بيتر سيارتو، أن بلاده عرقلت الحزمة العشرين من العقوبات ضد روسيا، بالإضافة إلى قرض الاتحاد الأوروبي البالغ 90 مليار يورو لأوكرانيا، بسبب استمرار كييف في عرقلة مرور النفط الروسي إلى بلاده عبر خط أنابيب «دروجبا».


وجاءت تصريحات سيارتو عقب اجتماع مجلس وزراء خارجية الاتحاد، مؤكدا أن بلاده لن توافق على أي حزمة عقوبات جديدة أو مساعدات مالية لكييف ما لم تعالج أوكرانيا مشكلة عبور النفط.


وأضافت كالاس: نواصل العمل مع الزملاء من هنغاريا وسلوفاكيا على مستويات مختلفة للمضي قدما بهذه الحزمة، في إشارة إلى المساعي الأوروبية لإقناع بودابست وبراتيسلافا بالتراجع عن موقفهما المعرقل.


وكانت بودابست حذرت مسبقاً من أنها قد تستخدم حق النقض «الفيتو» ضد قرارات الاتحاد الأوروبي هذه بسبب تعليق أوكرانيا عبور النفط عبر خط أنابيب دروجبا.


وأعلنت الحكومة الهنغارية أنها لن تسمح بأي قرارات من الاتحاد الأوروبي تصب في مصلحة أوكرانيا حتى يُستأنف تدفق النفط الخام الروسي إلى مصافي التكرير الهنغارية.