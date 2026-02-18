فيما أعلن الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، معارضة بلاده لأي تدخل عسكري ضد إيران، قال مسؤولون إسرائيليون، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن تل أبيب تستعد لاحتمال اندلاع حرب مع إيران خلال أيام.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي عن مسؤولين إسرائيليين وأمريكيين قولهم: إن الاستعدادات الجارية تفترض احتمال فشل المسار الدبلوماسي، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق ضد إيران، يُرجّح أن تكون مشتركة بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، مضيفين: أي تحرك عسكري أمريكي لن يكون ضربة محدودة، بل حملة قد تمتد لأسابيع وتقترب في طبيعتها من حرب شاملة، مع استهداف أوسع للبنية النووية والصاروخية الإيرانية، وربما أجهزة أمنية مرتبطة بالنظام.


ضربات محتملة


بدوره، قال السيناتور الجمهوري ليندسي غراهام، إن الضربات المحتملة قد تكون على بعد أسابيع، فيما يرى آخرون أن الجدول الزمني قد يكون أقصر من ذلك، بحسب الموقع.


من جهة أخرى قال الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، إن أنقرة أبلغت جميع الأطراف المعنية بموقفها من الحرب على إيران، موضحاً خلال تصريحات أدلى بها للصحفيين على متن الطائرة أثناء عودته من إثيوبيا نقلتها وكالة «الأناضول» التركية الرسمية، إن «حرباً جديدة تستهدف إيران لن تفيد أحداً، بل على العكس من ذلك فإن المنطقة ستخسر».


وقال اردوغان: تركيا على تواصل رفيع المستوى مع كل من إيران والولايات المتحدة، مضيفاً: «أبلغنا جميع الأطراف المعنية أننا نعارض أي تدخل عسكري ضد إيران».


حل الخلاف بالدبلوماسية


ولفت إلى أن تركيا تريد حل الخلافات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة عبر الحوار، مبيناً أن بلاده تبني الجسور ولا تنصب الجدران، ولا تؤجج الصراعات بل تمهّد للسلام.


وأشار إلى أن أنقرة تواصل الوقوف إلى جانب السلام والتعامل مع القضية بنهج إيجابي، لافتاً إلى أن التصعيد العسكري وتصاعد التوتر سيدفع المنطقة إلى مزيد من الغموض.


وأضاف:«ما دام باب الدبلوماسية مفتوحاً، فهناك أمل، وسنحافظ على هذا الأمل ونعززه».


المفاوضات النووية


بالمقابل، ذكر التلفزيون الإيراني، اليوم، أن وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي بحث في اتصال هاتفي مع مدير الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل جروسي مستجدات المفاوضات النووية.


وقال عراقجي «طهران تركز على وضع إطار عمل أولي ومتماسك لدفع المحادثات المستقبلية مع الولايات المتحدة قدماً»، مبيناً أن بلاده توصلت إلى اتفاق عام مع الولايات المتحدة حول مجموعة من المبادئ، واصفاً المحادثات النووية غير المباشرة التي استضافتها جنيف، الثلاثاء، بـ«الجادة والبناءة».