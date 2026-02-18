While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced his country's opposition to any military intervention against Iran, Israeli officials said today (Wednesday) that Tel Aviv is preparing for the possibility of war with Iran within days.



The American website "Axios" reported that Israeli and American officials stated that the ongoing preparations assume the possibility of diplomatic efforts failing, which could open the door to a large-scale military operation against Iran, likely to be a joint effort between the United States and Israel. They added that any American military action would not be a limited strike but rather a campaign that could last for weeks and would be closer in nature to a full-scale war, targeting a broader range of Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure, and possibly security agencies linked to the regime.



Possible Strikes



For his part, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that potential strikes could be weeks away, while others believe the timeline could be shorter, according to the website.



On the other hand, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Ankara has informed all concerned parties of its position on the war against Iran, explaining during remarks made to reporters on board the plane while returning from Ethiopia, as reported by the Turkish official agency "Anadolu," that "a new war targeting Iran will benefit no one; on the contrary, the region will lose."



Erdoğan said: Turkey is in high-level communication with both Iran and the United States, adding: "We have informed all concerned parties that we oppose any military intervention against Iran."



Resolving Disputes through Diplomacy



He pointed out that Turkey wants to resolve the disputes between Iran and the United States through dialogue, indicating that his country builds bridges rather than erecting walls, and does not fuel conflicts but paves the way for peace.



He noted that Ankara continues to stand by peace and approach the issue with a positive attitude, emphasizing that military escalation and rising tensions will push the region into further uncertainty.



He added: "As long as the door to diplomacy is open, there is hope, and we will maintain and strengthen this hope."



Nuclear Negotiations



Meanwhile, Iranian television reported today that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the latest developments in the nuclear negotiations in a phone call with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi.



Araghchi stated, "Tehran is focusing on establishing a coherent and preliminary framework to advance future talks with the United States," indicating that his country has reached a general agreement with the United States on a set of principles, describing the indirect nuclear talks hosted in Geneva on Tuesday as "serious and constructive."