أفصحت مصادر لشبكة CNNأن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ألمح إلى مستشاريه بأنه من غير المرجح أن يقبل المقترح الإيراني بإنهاء الحصار ، وفتح مضيق هرمز، مع تأجيل القضايا المتعلقة ببرنامجها النووي إلى مفاوضات لاحقة، بعد إنهاء الحرب.

ورقة ضغط رئيسة في المفاوضات

وكشف مسؤولون أمريكيون أنترمب غير راض عن المقترح الذي قدم عبر الوساطة الباكستانية من أجل وقف الحرب. واستبعد المسؤولون أن يقبل ترمب بأحدث مقترح قدمته طهران لإنهاء النزاع.

وتضمن أحدث مقترح إيراني على تأجيل مناقشة البرنامج النووي إلى حين انتهاء الحرب وتسوية الخلافات المتعلقة بالشحن البحري من مضيق هرمز.


ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن»، اليوم الثلاثاء، عن المسؤولين قولهم: إن رفع الحصار البحري الأمريكي عن الموانئ الإيرانية وإعادة فتح المضيق من دون حسم الأسئلة المتعلقة بتخصيب اليورانيوم الإيراني أو مخزونات اليورانيوم القريبة من مستوى الاستخدام العسكري قد يفقد الولايات المتحدة ورقة ضغط رئيسية في المفاوضات.

الوساطة الباكستانية مستمرة


ولفتت مصادر مطلعة إلى أنه من غير المستبعد احتمال عودة أمريكا للحرب والانسحاب من المفاوضات، علماً أنها أكدت أن الوساطة بين أمريكا وإيران مستمرة حالياً، مضيفة أن الحسم سيكون خلال أيام قليلة.

وأوضحت المصادر أن الجانب الأمريكي يشترط فتح مضيق هرمز من دون قيود أو رسوم.

بالتزامن، توقع مسؤول إيراني رفيع أن تكون هناك عودة محدودة للقتال ومن ثم الانتقال للمفاوضات«.


وكشف مصدران مطّلعان أن ترمب عبّر عن موقفه الرافض للمقترح الإيراني خلال اجتماع عُقد أمس الإثنين مع كبار مسؤولي الأمن القومي، جرى خلاله بحث الملف الإيراني. وأضاف أحدهما أن ترمب لا يُرجَّح أن يقبل الخطة التي نُقلت إلى الجانب الأمريكي خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية.

الخطوات الأمريكية التالية ليست واضحة


وحسب المصادر، فإنه لم يكن واضحًا بعد الاجتماع ما الخطوات التالية التي قد يقدم عليها ترمب، فيما عبر مسؤولون أمريكيون عن قلقهم إزاء ما اعتبروه انقسامات داخل النظام الإيراني، لافتين إلى أنهم غير متأكدين من الجهة التي تمتلك في نهاية المطاف سلطة اتخاذ القرار بشأن أي اتفاق محتمل.

وبدا ترمب، وفق المصادر ذاتها، متشككًا علنًا إزاء فكرة استئناف الحملة الجوية الأمريكية، التي تم تعليقها بعد أن مدّد وقف إطلاق النار الأسبوع الماضي.

البيت الأبيض يرفض التعليق


من جهته، رفض البيت الأبيض التعليق على التفاصيل الدقيقة للمفاوضات. وقالت نائبة المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، أوليفيا ويلز، في بيان: «هذه مناقشات دبلوماسية حساسة، والولايات المتحدة لن تُجري مفاوضات عبر الصحافة. وكما قال الرئيس، فإن واشنطن تملك أوراق القوة ولن تُبرم سوى صفقة تضع مصالح الشعب الأمريكي أولًا، ولن تسمح أبدًا لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي».