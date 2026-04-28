Sources told CNN that U.S. President Donald Trump hinted to his advisors that he is unlikely to accept the Iranian proposal to end the blockade and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while postponing issues related to its nuclear program to later negotiations after the war ends.

A key pressure point in negotiations

U.S. officials revealed that Trump is dissatisfied with the proposal presented through Pakistani mediation to stop the war. Officials ruled out the possibility that Trump would accept the latest proposal put forth by Tehran to end the conflict.

The latest Iranian proposal included postponing discussions on the nuclear program until after the war and resolving disputes related to maritime shipping from the Strait of Hormuz.



CNN reported today, Tuesday, that officials said lifting the U.S. maritime blockade on Iranian ports and reopening the strait without resolving questions related to Iranian uranium enrichment or uranium stockpiles close to military use levels could cost the United States a key pressure point in negotiations.

Pakistani mediation continues



Informed sources indicated that it is not unlikely for the U.S. to return to war and withdraw from negotiations, noting that they confirmed that mediation between the U.S. and Iran is currently ongoing, adding that a resolution will be reached in a few days.

The sources clarified that the U.S. side requires the Strait of Hormuz to be opened without restrictions or fees.

Simultaneously, a senior Iranian official predicted a limited return to fighting and then a transition to negotiations.



Two informed sources revealed that Trump expressed his rejection of the Iranian proposal during a meeting held yesterday, Monday, with senior national security officials, during which the Iranian file was discussed. One of them added that Trump is unlikely to accept the plan that was communicated to the U.S. side in the past few days.

The next U.S. steps are unclear



According to the sources, it was not clear after the meeting what the next steps Trump might take, while U.S. officials expressed concern about what they considered divisions within the Iranian regime, pointing out that they are unsure who ultimately holds the decision-making authority regarding any potential agreement.

Trump appeared, according to the same sources, publicly skeptical about the idea of resuming the U.S. air campaign, which was suspended after the ceasefire was extended last week.

The White House declines to comment



For its part, the White House declined to comment on the specifics of the negotiations. White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Wells stated in a statement: “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the United States will not conduct negotiations through the press. As the president said, Washington holds the cards of power and will only make a deal that puts the interests of the American people first, and will never allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon.”