وصف وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، اليوم (السبت)، تصرفات إسرائيل في بلاده بـ«المزعزعة للاستقرار».
وقال في كلمة بمؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن: «جلبنا إسرائيل إلى طاولة الحوار بدعم الولايات المتحدة»، موضحاً أن إسرائيل تبالغ بالتفكير بالمخاطر بشأن سورية.
وأشار إلى أن لقاء وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو بحضور قادة «قسد» يمثل الوحدة السورية، مبيناً أن «قسد» جزء من حكومة سورية.
وشدد الشيباني بالقول: «نعمل على مقاربة مع قسد لضمان التكامل»، مبيناً أن سورية لن تكون ساحة للتقسيم.
وكانت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية قد قالت إن الوزير ماركو روبيو التقى مع نظيره السوري أسعد الشيباني وقائد «قوات سوريا الديمقراطية» مظلوم عبدي على هامش مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن.
وشدد روبيو على أهمية تنفيذ اتفاق دائم لوقف إطلاق نار، وللاندماج في شمال شرقي سورية، مرحباً بالتزام الحكومة السورية بالتعاون الكامل مع الولايات المتحدة.
من جهته، أعلن عبدي أنه شارك بالاجتماع إلى جانب الشيباني، ووصفه بأنه كان إيجابياً.
The Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani described Israel's actions in his country today (Saturday) as "destabilizing."
He stated in a speech at the Munich Security Conference: "We brought Israel to the negotiating table with the support of the United States," explaining that Israel is exaggerating its concerns about Syria.
He pointed out that the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the leaders of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) represents Syrian unity, indicating that the SDF is part of the Syrian government.
Al-Shaibani emphasized by saying: "We are working on an approach with the SDF to ensure integration," noting that Syria will not be a battleground for division.
The U.S. State Department had stated that Secretary Marco Rubio met with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani and the leader of the "Syrian Democratic Forces," Mazloum Abdi, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Rubio stressed the importance of implementing a permanent ceasefire agreement and for integration in northeastern Syria, welcoming the Syrian government's commitment to full cooperation with the United States.
For his part, Abdi announced that he participated in the meeting alongside Al-Shaibani, describing it as positive.