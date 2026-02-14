The Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani described Israel's actions in his country today (Saturday) as "destabilizing."



He stated in a speech at the Munich Security Conference: "We brought Israel to the negotiating table with the support of the United States," explaining that Israel is exaggerating its concerns about Syria.



He pointed out that the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the leaders of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) represents Syrian unity, indicating that the SDF is part of the Syrian government.



Al-Shaibani emphasized by saying: "We are working on an approach with the SDF to ensure integration," noting that Syria will not be a battleground for division.



The U.S. State Department had stated that Secretary Marco Rubio met with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani and the leader of the "Syrian Democratic Forces," Mazloum Abdi, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.



Rubio stressed the importance of implementing a permanent ceasefire agreement and for integration in northeastern Syria, welcoming the Syrian government's commitment to full cooperation with the United States.



For his part, Abdi announced that he participated in the meeting alongside Al-Shaibani, describing it as positive.