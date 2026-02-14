وصف وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، اليوم (السبت)، تصرفات إسرائيل في بلاده بـ«المزعزعة للاستقرار».


وقال في كلمة بمؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن: «جلبنا إسرائيل إلى طاولة الحوار بدعم الولايات المتحدة»، موضحاً أن إسرائيل تبالغ بالتفكير بالمخاطر بشأن سورية.


وأشار إلى أن لقاء وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو بحضور قادة «قسد» يمثل الوحدة السورية، مبيناً أن «قسد» جزء من حكومة سورية.


وشدد الشيباني بالقول: «نعمل على مقاربة مع قسد لضمان التكامل»، مبيناً أن سورية لن تكون ساحة للتقسيم.


وكانت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية قد قالت إن الوزير ماركو روبيو التقى مع نظيره السوري أسعد الشيباني وقائد «قوات سوريا الديمقراطية» مظلوم عبدي على هامش مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن.


وشدد روبيو على أهمية تنفيذ اتفاق دائم لوقف إطلاق نار، وللاندماج في شمال شرقي سورية، مرحباً بالتزام الحكومة السورية بالتعاون الكامل مع الولايات المتحدة.


من جهته، أعلن عبدي أنه شارك بالاجتماع إلى جانب الشيباني، ووصفه بأنه كان إيجابياً.