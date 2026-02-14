فيما أعلن متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية السويسرية أن عُمان ستستضيف محادثات أمريكية-إيرانية في جنيف الأسبوع القادم، وأن بلاده مستعدة في أي وقت لبذل المساعي من أجل تسهيل الحوار بين واشنطن وطهران، هاجم وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، اليوم (السبت)، الاتحاد الأوروبي.


وقال عراقجي عبر منصة «إكس» إن الاتحاد الأوروبي يبدو مرتبكاً بسبب عجزه عن فهم ما يجري داخل إيران، موضحاً أن الاتحاد الأوروبي لم يعد له أي ثقل جيوسياسي في المنطقة.


واتهم عراقجي ألمانيا، على وجه الخصوص، بتسليم قيادة سياستها الإقليمية إلى إسرائيل، موضحاً أن المحادثات بشأن البرنامج النووي لبلاده مع الولايات المتحدة أظهرت شلل الاتحاد الأوروبي وعدم أهميته.


ولفت إلى أن الدول الصديقة لإيران في المنطقة أكثر فعالية من الاتحاد والترويكا الأوروبية.


وكان نائب وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية لشؤون الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية حميد قنبري قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم إن التركيز على النتائج وتحقيق المكاسب الاقتصادية يشكل النهج الأساسي في الجولة الحالية من المفاوضات النووية.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية «إرنا»، عن قنبري قوله إن «المصالح الاقتصادية للطرف المقابل أُخذت أيضاً بعين الاعتبار، وعليه فإن الإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة يعد أحد مكونات الاتفاق المحتمل الذي تتم متابعة تفاصيله»، مبيناً أن بلاده دخلت المفاوضات الحالية مستخلصة العبر من الاتفاق النووي السابق.


من جهة أخرى، نقلت صحيفة «جلوب آند ميل» اليوم، عن وزيرة الخارجية الكندية أنيتا أناند ⁠قولها إن أوتاوا ‌تريد تغيير الحكومة في إيران، لكنها لم تذكر ​ما إذا كانت ستدعم ⁠أي هجوم عسكري أمريكي.


وأضافت أناند: «لن نفتح علاقات دبلوماسية مع إيران ما لم يحدث تغيير في النظام.. انتهى».