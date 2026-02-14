A spokesperson for the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced that Oman will host U.S.-Iranian talks in Geneva next week, and that his country is ready at any time to make efforts to facilitate dialogue between Washington and Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the European Union today (Saturday).



Araghchi stated via the platform "X" that the European Union seems confused due to its inability to understand what is happening inside Iran, explaining that the EU no longer holds any geopolitical weight in the region.



He specifically accused Germany of handing over the leadership of its regional policy to Israel, clarifying that the talks regarding his country's nuclear program with the United States have demonstrated the paralysis and irrelevance of the European Union.



He pointed out that Iran's friendly countries in the region are more effective than the EU and the European troika.



Earlier today, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Hamid Ghanbari stated that focusing on outcomes and achieving economic gains is the main approach in the current round of nuclear negotiations.



The Iranian news agency "IRNA" quoted Ghanbari as saying that "the economic interests of the other party have also been taken into account, and therefore the release of frozen Iranian assets is one of the components of the potential agreement that is being followed up," indicating that his country entered the current negotiations having learned lessons from the previous nuclear agreement.



On another note, the "Globe and Mail" newspaper reported today that Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated that Ottawa wants to change the government in Iran, but she did not mention whether it would support any U.S. military attack.



Anand added, "We will not open diplomatic relations with Iran unless there is a change in the regime... The end."