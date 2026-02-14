The Prime Minister of Sudan, Kamel Idris, called on the UAE today (Saturday) to stop supporting the Rapid Support Forces, expressing his country's readiness for dialogue with the UAE if it ceases its support for the Rapid Support Forces.



Idris stated during a panel discussion in Munich, Germany: "We have compelling evidence regarding the sources of weapons for the 'Rapid Support Forces'," explaining that his country is engaged in serious talks for a ceasefire.



He added: "There is no tangible agreement for a ceasefire yet," indicating that Sudan is under attack from mercenaries, which threatens the Horn of Africa.



The Sudanese Prime Minister accused the Rapid Support Forces of committing heinous acts in Al-Fasher, noting that the government is considering integrating some elements of the militias into society.



He pointed out that the Sudanese government's peace initiative includes relocating the militias to camps, establishing the rule of law, protecting civilians, and a humanitarian truce.



He emphasized that their peace initiative complements the Saudi-American initiative, mentioning that there is no direct dialogue with the militias as they have turned into mercenaries.



For his part, U.S. President's Special Advisor for African Affairs, Masad Boulos, confirmed that President Donald Trump is committed to ending the war in Sudan.



He said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference: "We are working with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt to end the war in Sudan," adding: "We want an end to external support for the parties in Sudan."



He pointed out that "the atrocities of the Rapid Support Forces constitute genocide," accusing the "Rapid Support Forces" of committing heinous acts in Al-Fasher.



On another note, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper revealed that several countries are involved in the war in Sudan, clarifying that her country is reviewing information regarding the flow of weapons to Sudan.



She noted that the majority of Sudanese women have been subjected to violence.



A report from the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights had accused the Rapid Support Forces yesterday of committing widespread atrocities that amount to "war crimes" and "potential crimes against humanity" in the city of Al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.