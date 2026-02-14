طالب رئيس وزراء السودان كامل إدريس اليوم (السبت) الإمارات بوقف دعم قوات الدعم السريع، معرباً عن استعداد بلاده للحوار مع الإمارات إذا توقفت عن دعم قوات الدعم السريع.


وقال إدريس في جلسة حوارية في ميونيخ بألمانيا: لدينا أدلة دامغة على مصادر أسلحة «الدعم السريع»، موضحاً أن بلاده تخوض محادثات جدية لوقف إطلاق النار.


وأضاف: «ليس هناك اتفاق ملموس لوقف النار حتى الآن»، مبيناً أن السودان يتعرض لهجوم من مرتزقة وهذا يهدد القرن الأفريقي.


واتهم رئيس الوزراء السوداني قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب أعمال شنيعة في الفاشر، مبيناً أن الحكومة تدرس دمج بعض عناصر المليشيات بالمجتمع.


ولفت إلى أن مبادرة الحكومة السودانية للسلام تتضمن ترحيل المليشيات لمعسكرات، وإحلال دولة القانون، وحماية المدنيين، وهدنة إنسانية.


ولفت إلى أن مبادرتهم للسلام تتكامل مع المبادرة السعودية الأمريكية، مشيراً إلى أنه لا حوار مباشراً مع المليشيات لأنها تحولت لمرتزقة.


بدوره، أكد مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية مسعد بولس، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب ملتزم بإنهاء الحرب في السودان.


وقال في كلمة من مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن: «نعمل مع السعودية والإمارات ومصر لإنهاء حرب السودان»، مضيفاً: «نريد نهاية للدعم الخارجي للأطراف في السودان».


وأشار إلى أن «مجازر الدعم السريع إبادة جماعية»، متهماً «الدعم السريع» بارتكاب أعمال شنيعة في الفاشر.


من جهة أخرى، كشفت وزيرة خارجية بريطانيا إيفيت كوبر أن هناك عدة دول متورطة بحرب السودان، موضحة أن بلادها تراجع المعلومات بشأن تدفق السلاح إلى السودان.


وأشارت إلى أن غالبية نساء السودان تعرضن للعنف.


وكان تقرير لمكتب الأمم المتحدة لحقوق الإنسان، قد اتهم أمس قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب فظائع واسعة النطاق ترقى إلى «جرائم حرب» و«جرائم محتملة ضد الإنسانية» في مدينة الفاشر عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور.