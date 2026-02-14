Despite the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran and President Donald Trump's granting of Iran a month to reach a nuclear agreement, the U.S. continues to bolster its military presence in the region by sending the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East, a move that reflects an escalation amid tensions with Tehran.

The New York Times reported that officials stated the decision to deploy the USS Gerald Ford was communicated in preparation for its movement within days, to enhance the U.S. naval presence in the region.



واشنطن ترسل أكبر حاملة طائرات في العالم، «جيرالد فورد» USS Gerald R. Ford، نحو إيران.

Unprecedented Naval Giant

The USS Gerald Ford, or "the Sea Giant," is the largest warship ever built in history, measuring 337 meters in length, 78 meters in width, and 76 meters in height, with a displacement of over 100,000 tons at full load, making it the largest floating combat platform in the world, according to the Encyclopaedia Britannica.

The carrier was officially commissioned in 2017, after being delivered in 2016, to be the lead ship of the Ford class designed to succeed the Enterprise and Nimitz carriers. It was named after the 38th U.S. President Gerald Ford, who served in the Navy during World War II.



واشنطن ترسل أكبر حاملة طائرات في العالم، «جيرالد فورد» USS Gerald R. Ford، نحو إيران.

Revolutionary Technologies... and Higher Operational Efficiency

The carrier operates with two nuclear reactors that allow it to sail at high speeds for long durations, and it features the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) as a replacement for traditional steam catapults, in addition to advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) and Dual Band Radar (DBR).

The USS Gerald Ford is designed to be a floating power generation station capable of accommodating future systems, including directed energy weapons, throughout its operational life of 50 years, with technologies that reduce maintenance and monitoring burdens and lower operating costs compared to previous generations.

Massive Air Wing... and Multiple Offensive Capabilities

The carrier can accommodate about 4,600 personnel between the ship's crew and the air wing, and it can carry up to 90 diverse aircraft, including:

• F-35C Lightning II fighters

• F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters

• EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft

• E-2D Hawkeye early warning aircraft

• MH-60R Seahawk helicopters

• In addition to combat drones.

Multi-Layered Defensive Shield

The USS Gerald Ford is equipped with integrated air and missile defense systems, including:

• RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow (ESSM) missiles for fast missile defense.

• RIM-116 Rolling Airframe missiles for close-in defense.

• Phalanx CIWS close-in defense systems.

• Advanced naval machine guns of 25 mm and 12.7 mm caliber.

It also includes a comprehensive radar system for electronically scanned search and tracking, enhancing its ability to detect aerial and maritime threats simultaneously.

Operational Record... from NATO to the Eastern Mediterranean

The USS Gerald Ford left the United States in 2023 to participate in NATO exercises, before its deployment in the Mediterranean was extended in light of the war between Hamas and Israel, in a deterrent message aimed at preventing the expansion of the conflict.

Today, the largest carrier in history returns to the forefront of events, heading to the Middle East amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, reaffirming that the negotiation deadline does not mean a reduction in military readiness, but rather runs parallel to deterrence and preparedness.