رغم استمرار المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران ومنح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران مهلة شهر للتوصل إلى اتفاق نووي، تواصل أمريكا تعزيز حضورها العسكري في المنطقة، بإرسال أكبر حاملة طائرات في العالم، «جيرالد فورد» USS Gerald R. Ford، للانضمام إلى حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية أبراهام لينكولن USS Abraham Lincoln في الشرق الأوسط، في خطوة تعكس تصعيداً وسط التوترات مع طهران.

ونقلت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز عن مسؤولين أن قرار نشر «جيرالد فورد» أُبلغ به تمهيداً لتحركها خلال أيام، لتعزيز الوجود البحري الأمريكي في المنطقة.
عملاق بحري غير مسبوق

تُعد «جيرالد فورد» أو «عملاق البحار» أكبر سفينة حربية بُنيت في التاريخ، بطول 337 متراً، وعرض 78 متراً، وارتفاع 76 متراً، وإزاحة تتجاوز 100 ألف طن عند الحمولة الكاملة، ما يجعلها أكبر منصة قتالية عائمة في العالم، وفق الموسوعة البريطانية Encyclopaedia Britannica.

ودخلت الحاملة الخدمة رسمياً عام 2017، بعد تسليمها في 2016، لتكون السفينة الرائدة في فئة «فورد» المصممة لخلافة حاملات «إنتربرايز» و«نيميتز». وسُمّيت تيمناً بالرئيس الأمريكي الـ38 جيرالد فورد Gerald Ford، الذي خدم في البحرية خلال الحرب العالمية الثانية.
تقنيات ثورية.. وكفاءة تشغيلية أعلى

تعمل الحاملة بمفاعلين نوويين يتيحان لها الإبحار بسرعات عالية ولمدد طويلة، وتضم نظام الإطلاق الكهرومغناطيسي للطائرات EMALS بديلاً عن المقاليع البخارية التقليدية، إضافة إلى معدات التوقيف المتقدمة AAG، ورادار ثنائي النطاق DBR.

وصُممت «جيرالد فورد» لتكون محطة توليد طاقة عائمة قادرة على استيعاب أنظمة مستقبلية، بينها أسلحة الطاقة الموجهة، طوال عمرها التشغيلي الممتد إلى 50 عاماً، مع تقنيات تقلل أعباء الصيانة والمراقبة وتخفض تكاليف التشغيل مقارنة بالأجيال السابقة.

جناح جوي ضخم.. وقدرات هجومية متعددة

تستوعب الحاملة نحو 4,600 فرد بين طاقم السفينة والجناح الجوي، ويمكنها حمل ما يصل إلى 90 طائرة متنوعة، بينها:

• مقاتلات F-35C Lightning II

• مقاتلات F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

• طائرات الحرب الإلكترونية EA-18G Growler

• طائرات الإنذار المبكر E-2D Hawkeye

• مروحيات MH-60R Seahawk

• إضافة إلى الطائرات المسيّرة القتالية.

درع دفاعي متعدد الطبقات

زُوّدت «جيرالد فورد» بأنظمة دفاع جوي وصاروخي متكاملة، تشمل:

• صواريخ RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow (ESSM) المضادة للصواريخ السريعة.

• صواريخ RIM-116 Rolling Airframe للدفاع القريب.

• أنظمة الدفاع القريب Phalanx CIWS.

• أنظمة رشاشات بحرية متقدمة عيار 25 ملم و12.7 ملم.

كما تضم نظام رادار متكاملاً للبحث والتتبع الممسوح إلكترونياً، ما يعزز قدرتها على رصد التهديدات الجوية والبحرية في آن واحد.

سجل عملياتي.. من «الناتو» إلى شرق المتوسط

غادرت «جيرالد فورد» الولايات المتحدة عام 2023 للمشاركة في مناورات لحلف الناتو، قبل أن يُمدد انتشارها في البحر الأبيض المتوسط على خلفية الحرب بين حماس وإسرائيل، في رسالة ردع هدفت إلى منع توسع رقعة الصراع.

واليوم، تعود الحاملة الأضخم في التاريخ إلى واجهة الأحداث، متجهة إلى الشرق الأوسط في ظل تصاعد التوتر بين واشنطن وطهران، لتؤكد أمريكا أن مهلة التفاوض لا تعني تراجع الاستعداد العسكري، بل تسير على خط موازٍ مع الردع والجاهزية.