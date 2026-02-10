وجه ممثلو الادعاء في ألمانيا اتهامات إلى أوكراني للاشتباه بضلوعه في «مؤامرة تخريبية» بعبوات ناسفة مرتبطة بروسيا، التي نفت في وقت سابق تورطها في حوادث مماثلة.


وقال المدعون العامون، أمس الإثنين، إن المشتبه به «يفين ب»، جند شريكين آخرين لإرسال طرود من كولونيا إلى مناطق في أوكرانيا لا تسيطر عليها القوات الروسية. وكانت الطرود تحتوي على أجهزة تتبع ومواد حارقة كان من المفترض أن تشتعل في ألمانيا أو في الطريق.


وأفادت مجلة «بوليتيكو»، بإحباط المؤامرة المزعومة قبل وقوع أي انفجارات، فيما قبض على «يفين ب» في سويسرا في مايو الماضي، وتسليمه إلى ألمانيا في ديسمبر 2025.


وتُضاف لائحة الاتهام الجديدة إلى مخاوف أوروبية متزايدة بشأن ما يسمى «العمليات الهجينة» الروسية المشتبه بها، وتشمل التخريب والهجمات الإلكترونية وحملات التضليل، منذ الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا في فبراير عام 2022.


ولفت التقرير إلى ارتفاع عدد حوادث الحرق العمد والتخريب الخطير المرتبطة بروسيا في جميع أنحاء أوروبا إلى 34 حادثة في عام 2024، مقابل 12 حادثة في العام السابق وحادثتين فقط في عام 2022، بحسب تحقيقات سابقة.


من جانبها، توقعت أجهزة الأمن النرويجية في 6 فبراير الجاري، تكثيف أنشطة الاستخبارات الروسية في عام 2026، مرجحة أن تشمل الأهداف مواقع عسكرية وتدريبات لقوات حليفة ودعم لأوكرانيا.


ومن المنتظر أن يناقش مسؤولو حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو»، والاتحاد الأوروبي التعاون الدفاعي عبر الأطلسي، وتأثير روسيا في مؤتمر ميونخ للأمن الذي يبدأ، الجمعة القادم.