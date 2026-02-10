Prosecutors in Germany have charged a Ukrainian with suspected involvement in a "sabotage conspiracy" involving explosives linked to Russia, which had previously denied any involvement in similar incidents.



On Monday, the prosecutors stated that the suspect, "Yevhen B," recruited two other accomplices to send packages from Cologne to areas in Ukraine not controlled by Russian forces. The packages contained tracking devices and incendiary materials that were supposed to ignite in Germany or en route.



The magazine "Politico" reported that the alleged conspiracy was thwarted before any explosions occurred, while "Yevhen B" was arrested in Switzerland last May and extradited to Germany in December 2025.



This new indictment adds to growing European concerns about suspected Russian "hybrid operations," which include sabotage, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



The report noted that the number of arson and serious sabotage incidents linked to Russia across Europe rose to 34 incidents in 2024, compared to 12 incidents the previous year and only two incidents in 2022, according to previous investigations.



For its part, Norwegian security agencies predicted on February 6 that Russian intelligence activities would intensify in 2026, likely targeting military sites, training for allied forces, and support for Ukraine.



NATO and European Union officials are expected to discuss transatlantic defense cooperation and Russia's influence at the Munich Security Conference starting this coming Friday.