يعتزم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عقد الاجتماع الأول لـ«مجلس السلام»، الذي أسسه حديثاً، في العاصمة واشنطن يوم 19 فبراير الجاري؛ بهدف حشد التمويل الدولي لإعادة إعمار قطاع غزة، ووضع الإطار التنفيذي لعمل المجلس على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
مشاركة واسعة
وبحسب مسؤولين في الإدارة الأمريكية، سيشارك في الاجتماع عدد من قادة الدول الذين قبلوا دعوة ترمب في يناير الماضي للانضمام إلى المجلس، إلى جانب أعضاء لجنة تنفيذية خاصة بغزة، ستتولى الإشراف على ملفات الحوكمة والأمن وإعادة الإعمار في القطاع.
وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، أوضح المسؤولون، الذين تحدثوا، شريطة عدم كشف هوياتهم؛ لعدم الإعلان الرسمي عن الاجتماع بعد، أن مستوى المشاركة الدولية لم يُحسم بشكل نهائي، إلا أن الإدارة تتوقع حضوراً «قوياً وفاعلاً»، وأكد أحدهم أن الاجتماع سيمثل منصة مركزية لجمع التبرعات وتحديد الهيكل التشغيلي للمجلس.
مقر اجتماع مجلس السلام
وسيُعقد الاجتماع في مقر «معهد الولايات المتحدة للسلام»، الذي أعيدت تسميته ليحمل اسم «معهد دونالد جي. ترمب الأمريكي للسلام»، بعد أن استولت عليه الإدارة الأمريكية العام الماضي وأقالت غالبية موظفيه، في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً داخل الأوساط الدبلوماسية.
وكان «مجلس السلام» قد ظهر في البداية مبادرةً تركز على إنهاء الحرب بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس في غزة، قبل أن يتوسع نطاقه ليشمل طموحاً أوسع يتمثل في معالجة النزاعات العالمية، في مسعى يُنظر إليه على أنه محاولة أمريكية للالتفاف على دور الأمم المتحدة، وإعادة تشكيل النظام الدولي الذي نشأ عقب الحرب العالمية الثانية.
انقسام بين حلفاء الولايات المتحدة
وقد أثار المجلس انقساماً واضحاً بين حلفاء الولايات المتحدة، لا سيما في أوروبا، إذ رفضت دول عدة، من بينها فرنسا، الانضمام إليه، فيما أعربت بريطانيا عن قلقها من دعوة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين للمشاركة.
ويرى منتقدون أن المبادرة تعكس تشكك ترمب المزمن في المؤسسات متعددة الأطراف التقليدية، ورغبته في صياغة إطار دبلوماسي بديل تقوده واشنطن.
وعلى الرغم من هذه التحفظات، انضمت أكثر من 20 دولة إلى المجلس حتى الآن، من بينها الأرجنتين والمجر وإندونيسيا وباكستان والسعودية وتركيا والإمارات وقطر، إضافة إلى إسرائيل التي كانت أحدث المنضمين.
ترمب يدعو بوتين وزيلينسكي
كما وجّه ترمب دعوات لكل من الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي للانضمام إلى المجلس.
وأكد رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان مشاركته في الاجتماع المرتقب، مشيراً إلى أنه سيكون «اللقاء الافتتاحي الرسمي لمجلس السلام».
كما شارك رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق توني بلير في مناقشات متصلة بإعادة إعمار غزة وترتيبات ما بعد الحرب، رغم أن المملكة المتحدة لم تنضم رسمياً إلى المجلس.
وينص ميثاق المجلس على أن يتولى ترمب رئاسته، مع منحه حق النقض (الفيتو) على بعض القرارات، إلى جانب تمثيله الولايات المتحدة بشكل منفصل، كما يشترط الميثاق مساهمة مالية قدرها مليار دولار للدول الساعية إلى العضوية الدائمة، ما يضع سقفاً مالياً مرتفعاً قد يؤثر على تركيبة المجلس ونفوذه.
ويضم المجلس التنفيذي، إلى جانب ترمب، وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، والمبعوث الأمريكي إلى الشرق الأوسط ستيف ويتكوف، وصهر الرئيس ترمب جاريد كوشنر.
إعادة إعمار غزة
وتظل إعادة إعمار غزة أولوية ملحّة على جدول أعمال المجلس، إذ يسعى اجتماع واشنطن إلى تأمين التزامات مالية دولية لمعالجة الدمار الواسع الذي خلفته الحرب، في وقت لا يزال فيه وقف إطلاق النار هشاً ومعرضاً للانهيار.
وفي سياق متصل، من المقرر أن يلتقي رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو الرئيس ترمب في واشنطن الأسبوع المقبل، في زيارة قال نتنياهو إنها ستركز على «المفاوضات مع إيران»، في إشارة إلى تعقيد المشهد الجيوسياسي المحيط بالمنطقة.
U.S. President Donald Trump intends to hold the first meeting of the newly established "Peace Council" in Washington, D.C. on February 19; with the aim of rallying international funding for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and establishing the operational framework for the council's work at both regional and international levels.
Wide Participation
According to officials in the U.S. administration, several world leaders who accepted Trump's invitation last January to join the council will participate in the meeting, along with members of a special executive committee for Gaza, which will oversee governance, security, and reconstruction issues in the region.
According to the Daily Mail, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the lack of an official announcement about the meeting, clarified that the level of international participation has not been finalized, but the administration expects a "strong and effective" presence. One of them confirmed that the meeting will serve as a central platform for fundraising and determining the operational structure of the council.
Location of the Peace Council Meeting
The meeting will be held at the "U.S. Institute of Peace," which has been renamed to "Donald J. Trump American Institute for Peace," after the U.S. administration took it over last year and dismissed most of its staff, a move that sparked widespread controversy within diplomatic circles.
The "Peace Council" initially emerged as an initiative focused on ending the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, before expanding its scope to encompass a broader ambition of addressing global conflicts, in an effort seen as an American attempt to circumvent the role of the United Nations and reshape the international system that emerged after World War II.
Division Among U.S. Allies
The council has sparked a clear division among U.S. allies, particularly in Europe, as several countries, including France, have refused to join, while the United Kingdom has expressed concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to participate.
Critics believe that the initiative reflects Trump's chronic skepticism of traditional multilateral institutions and his desire to craft an alternative diplomatic framework led by Washington.
Despite these reservations, more than 20 countries have joined the council so far, including Argentina, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar, in addition to Israel, which was the most recent member.
Trump Invites Putin and Zelensky
Trump has also extended invitations to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to join the council.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed his participation in the upcoming meeting, noting that it will be "the official inaugural meeting of the Peace Council."
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also participated in discussions related to the reconstruction of Gaza and post-war arrangements, even though the United Kingdom has not officially joined the council.
The council's charter stipulates that Trump will serve as its president, granting him veto power over certain decisions, along with representing the United States separately. The charter also requires a financial contribution of one billion dollars from countries seeking permanent membership, setting a high financial threshold that may affect the council's composition and influence.
The executive council includes, alongside Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Wittekov, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Reconstruction of Gaza
The reconstruction of Gaza remains an urgent priority on the council's agenda, as the Washington meeting seeks to secure international financial commitments to address the extensive destruction caused by the war, at a time when the ceasefire remains fragile and at risk of collapse.
In a related context, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet President Trump in Washington next week, during a visit that Netanyahu stated would focus on "negotiations with Iran," highlighting the complexities of the geopolitical landscape surrounding the region.