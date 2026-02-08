U.S. President Donald Trump intends to hold the first meeting of the newly established "Peace Council" in Washington, D.C. on February 19; with the aim of rallying international funding for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and establishing the operational framework for the council's work at both regional and international levels.

Wide Participation

According to officials in the U.S. administration, several world leaders who accepted Trump's invitation last January to join the council will participate in the meeting, along with members of a special executive committee for Gaza, which will oversee governance, security, and reconstruction issues in the region.

According to the Daily Mail, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the lack of an official announcement about the meeting, clarified that the level of international participation has not been finalized, but the administration expects a "strong and effective" presence. One of them confirmed that the meeting will serve as a central platform for fundraising and determining the operational structure of the council.

Location of the Peace Council Meeting

The meeting will be held at the "U.S. Institute of Peace," which has been renamed to "Donald J. Trump American Institute for Peace," after the U.S. administration took it over last year and dismissed most of its staff, a move that sparked widespread controversy within diplomatic circles.

The "Peace Council" initially emerged as an initiative focused on ending the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, before expanding its scope to encompass a broader ambition of addressing global conflicts, in an effort seen as an American attempt to circumvent the role of the United Nations and reshape the international system that emerged after World War II.

Division Among U.S. Allies

The council has sparked a clear division among U.S. allies, particularly in Europe, as several countries, including France, have refused to join, while the United Kingdom has expressed concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to participate.

Critics believe that the initiative reflects Trump's chronic skepticism of traditional multilateral institutions and his desire to craft an alternative diplomatic framework led by Washington.

Despite these reservations, more than 20 countries have joined the council so far, including Argentina, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar, in addition to Israel, which was the most recent member.

Trump Invites Putin and Zelensky

Trump has also extended invitations to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to join the council.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed his participation in the upcoming meeting, noting that it will be "the official inaugural meeting of the Peace Council."

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also participated in discussions related to the reconstruction of Gaza and post-war arrangements, even though the United Kingdom has not officially joined the council.

The council's charter stipulates that Trump will serve as its president, granting him veto power over certain decisions, along with representing the United States separately. The charter also requires a financial contribution of one billion dollars from countries seeking permanent membership, setting a high financial threshold that may affect the council's composition and influence.

The executive council includes, alongside Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Wittekov, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Reconstruction of Gaza

The reconstruction of Gaza remains an urgent priority on the council's agenda, as the Washington meeting seeks to secure international financial commitments to address the extensive destruction caused by the war, at a time when the ceasefire remains fragile and at risk of collapse.

In a related context, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet President Trump in Washington next week, during a visit that Netanyahu stated would focus on "negotiations with Iran," highlighting the complexities of the geopolitical landscape surrounding the region.