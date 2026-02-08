يعتزم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عقد الاجتماع الأول لـ«مجلس السلام»، الذي أسسه حديثاً، في العاصمة واشنطن يوم 19 فبراير الجاري؛ بهدف حشد التمويل الدولي لإعادة إعمار قطاع غزة، ووضع الإطار التنفيذي لعمل المجلس على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

مشاركة واسعة

وبحسب مسؤولين في الإدارة الأمريكية، سيشارك في الاجتماع عدد من قادة الدول الذين قبلوا دعوة ترمب في يناير الماضي للانضمام إلى المجلس، إلى جانب أعضاء لجنة تنفيذية خاصة بغزة، ستتولى الإشراف على ملفات الحوكمة والأمن وإعادة الإعمار في القطاع.

وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، أوضح المسؤولون، الذين تحدثوا، شريطة عدم كشف هوياتهم؛ لعدم الإعلان الرسمي عن الاجتماع بعد، أن مستوى المشاركة الدولية لم يُحسم بشكل نهائي، إلا أن الإدارة تتوقع حضوراً «قوياً وفاعلاً»، وأكد أحدهم أن الاجتماع سيمثل منصة مركزية لجمع التبرعات وتحديد الهيكل التشغيلي للمجلس.

مقر اجتماع مجلس السلام

وسيُعقد الاجتماع في مقر «معهد الولايات المتحدة للسلام»، الذي أعيدت تسميته ليحمل اسم «معهد دونالد جي. ترمب الأمريكي للسلام»، بعد أن استولت عليه الإدارة الأمريكية العام الماضي وأقالت غالبية موظفيه، في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً داخل الأوساط الدبلوماسية.

وكان «مجلس السلام» قد ظهر في البداية مبادرةً تركز على إنهاء الحرب بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس في غزة، قبل أن يتوسع نطاقه ليشمل طموحاً أوسع يتمثل في معالجة النزاعات العالمية، في مسعى يُنظر إليه على أنه محاولة أمريكية للالتفاف على دور الأمم المتحدة، وإعادة تشكيل النظام الدولي الذي نشأ عقب الحرب العالمية الثانية.

انقسام بين حلفاء الولايات المتحدة

وقد أثار المجلس انقساماً واضحاً بين حلفاء الولايات المتحدة، لا سيما في أوروبا، إذ رفضت دول عدة، من بينها فرنسا، الانضمام إليه، فيما أعربت بريطانيا عن قلقها من دعوة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين للمشاركة.

ويرى منتقدون أن المبادرة تعكس تشكك ترمب المزمن في المؤسسات متعددة الأطراف التقليدية، ورغبته في صياغة إطار دبلوماسي بديل تقوده واشنطن.

وعلى الرغم من هذه التحفظات، انضمت أكثر من 20 دولة إلى المجلس حتى الآن، من بينها الأرجنتين والمجر وإندونيسيا وباكستان والسعودية وتركيا والإمارات وقطر، إضافة إلى إسرائيل التي كانت أحدث المنضمين.

ترمب يدعو بوتين وزيلينسكي

كما وجّه ترمب دعوات لكل من الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي للانضمام إلى المجلس.

وأكد رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان مشاركته في الاجتماع المرتقب، مشيراً إلى أنه سيكون «اللقاء الافتتاحي الرسمي لمجلس السلام».

كما شارك رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق توني بلير في مناقشات متصلة بإعادة إعمار غزة وترتيبات ما بعد الحرب، رغم أن المملكة المتحدة لم تنضم رسمياً إلى المجلس.

وينص ميثاق المجلس على أن يتولى ترمب رئاسته، مع منحه حق النقض (الفيتو) على بعض القرارات، إلى جانب تمثيله الولايات المتحدة بشكل منفصل، كما يشترط الميثاق مساهمة مالية قدرها مليار دولار للدول الساعية إلى العضوية الدائمة، ما يضع سقفاً مالياً مرتفعاً قد يؤثر على تركيبة المجلس ونفوذه.

ويضم المجلس التنفيذي، إلى جانب ترمب، وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، والمبعوث الأمريكي إلى الشرق الأوسط ستيف ويتكوف، وصهر الرئيس ترمب جاريد كوشنر.

إعادة إعمار غزة

وتظل إعادة إعمار غزة أولوية ملحّة على جدول أعمال المجلس، إذ يسعى اجتماع واشنطن إلى تأمين التزامات مالية دولية لمعالجة الدمار الواسع الذي خلفته الحرب، في وقت لا يزال فيه وقف إطلاق النار هشاً ومعرضاً للانهيار.

وفي سياق متصل، من المقرر أن يلتقي رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو الرئيس ترمب في واشنطن الأسبوع المقبل، في زيارة قال نتنياهو إنها ستركز على «المفاوضات مع إيران»، في إشارة إلى تعقيد المشهد الجيوسياسي المحيط بالمنطقة.