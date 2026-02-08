طالب مدرب فريق الاتحاد كونسيساو لاعبيه بطي صفحة الخسارة من النصر بهدفين مقابل لا شيء في الجولة الـ20 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، والتركيز على مواجهة الغرافة القطري، (الثلاثاء) الساعة 9:15 مساءً، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن الجولة السابعة من دور المجموعات في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، إذ سيكثّف المناورات الكروية من أجل اعتماد الأسلوب الفني المناسب، والتشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مباراة الغرافة القطري المرتقبة، ويطمح المدرب كونسيساو لتحقيق فريقه الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث من أجل ضمان التأهل لدور ثمن النهائي في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.

ويحتل الفريق الاتحادي المركز السادس برصيد تسع نقاط من ست مباريات خاضها في دور المجموعات بالبطولة الآسيوية.