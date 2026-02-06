Today (Friday), attention is focused on the talks between Washington and Tehran, which do not represent just a new round of negotiations in a long record of attempts, but rather a silent test of who holds the reins of time more than the cards of power.

At a moment when traditional negotiation frameworks are declining, and European presence is absent for the first time from a table that used to include more than one party, the American and Iranian sit in a nearly direct political confrontation, amidst a cautious atmosphere that preceded the round and reflected mutual rigidity in defining the ceilings of engagement, as success is not measured by what will be announced, but by what will be understood in regional capitals as a signal, not as an agreement.

In this context, previous movements gain clear importance in delineating the boundaries of the round, whether in terms of the meeting that took place in Jerusalem between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American envoy Steve Wietcov, which was not just a showcase of facts, but a stop for coordinating positions between Washington and Tel Aviv before sitting with the Iranians. In it, the Israeli side emphasized the necessity for any potential negotiation track to include the file of ballistic missiles and Iranian regional influence, while Washington attempted to reassure them without closing the door to dialogue. Or in terms of what Iran conveyed to the United States, that it would only discuss its nuclear program, which sets a ceiling for the expected agreement and places clear limits on any expanded discussion regarding regional files. This framework reflects how every move on the American-Iranian table must be understood in the context of broader regional balances, as each party seeks to carefully read the other's steps before any progress turns into a tangible agreement.

The absence of Europeans from the table is not just a formal detail, but also reflects a shift in managing the Iranian file, as priorities are being rearranged away from multilateral formats. This round will not end in a comprehensive agreement covering all files at once, but aims to delineate the boundaries that can be agreed upon and identify the points that will remain contentious. Meanwhile, the timing reflects a strategic need: managing regional tension to limit any escalation that may spiral out of control.

Expected Scenarios

From the perspective of scenarios, three main possibilities emerge, read in light of the cautious atmosphere that preceded the round, as they are not presented as decisive paths but as potential frameworks for managing the existing divergence between Washington and Tehran:

Scenario One:

A limited breakthrough focusing on the nuclear file, which is the most circulated scenario, based on partial understandings related to uranium enrichment levels and monitoring mechanisms, in exchange for a measured easing of some sanctions. In this context, any potential progress is not viewed as an entry point for a comprehensive agreement, but as a step aimed at regulating the pace and preventing a slide into open confrontation. This scenario remains governed by a clear ceiling, excluding delving into missile files or regional influence, reflecting both parties' desire to achieve limited gains without high political or strategic costs.

Scenario Two:

Managing the disagreement without tangible results, in this possibility, the round transforms into a communication channel more than an actual negotiation path, focusing on keeping lines open and avoiding any uncalculated escalation.

This scenario aligns with field and political indicators suggesting that the option of force has not been entirely ruled out, but is subject to precise controls preventing it from turning into direct confrontation. The Iranian media treats this path as the least costly in the current phase, provided it is not accompanied by American conditions deemed to cross red lines, making the talks part of managing an ongoing crisis rather than resolving it.

Scenario Three:

Gradually expanding the discussion through parallel tracks, which is the least likely scenario but is present in some American circles, based on introducing regional and missile files indirectly or through side channels. This path faces clear Iranian reservations amid fears of linking any nuclear progress to broader concessions affecting sensitive regional balances. This scenario also raises concerns among regional parties fearing that complex understandings may be managed behind the scenes, making it contingent on precise calculations that exceed the direct negotiation table.

Challenges and the Absence of Europeans

The challenges facing this round go beyond just the content of the files. The divergence in assessments regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the development of missile programs, and the complexity of the roles of various proxies in the region makes any limited agreement fragile unless accompanied by precise commitments from both parties. The absence of European mediators will increase reliance on direct channels and unannounced messages between Washington and Tehran, making any phased diplomatic progress calculated with extreme care.

The regional side plays a pivotal role in this context. The host country will try to maintain its position as a mediator capable of communicating with both parties, while regional countries closely monitor the step, alert to any reflection on the balance of power or future security and political deals. Israel and Gulf states, as well as Russia and China, are closely following the results, each according to its perspective, which may complicate the path and turn any phased progress into a strategic signal that transcends the direct negotiating nature.

A Link in the Path of Managing Tension

Today's talks raise questions that go beyond what is announced on the table, not as a decisive station but as a link in the path of managing tension in the region. To what extent can this round contribute to regulating the course of regional escalation, without turning into an entry point for substantial concessions in other files?

And how will the mutual signals between the two parties be read in regional and international capitals? Can they turn into a ground for phased understandings, or will they remain within the framework of temporary de-escalation? What role can Arab countries and regional and international actors play in recalibrating the balance between the parties without slipping into open confrontation?

Finally, does this round represent the beginning of redefining negotiation rules, or is it an additional link in a continuous cycle of tension and postponed negotiations?