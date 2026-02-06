تتجه الأنظار، اليوم (الجمعة)، إلى محادثات واشنطن وطهران، التي لا تمثّل مجرد جولة تفاوضية جديدة في سجل طويل من المحاولات، إنما هي اختبار صامت لمن يملك زمام الوقت أكثر من امتلاكه لأوراق القوة.

ففي لحظة تتراجع فيها الأطر التفاوضية التقليدية، ويغيب الحضور الأوروبي للمرة الأولى عن طاولة اعتادت أن تضم أكثر من طرف، يجلس الأمريكي والإيراني في مواجهة سياسية شبه مباشرة، وسط مناخ حذر سبق انعقاد الجولة وعكس تشدداً متبادلاً في تحديد سقوف الانخراط، إذ لا يُقاس النجاح بما سيُعلن، بل بما سيُفهم في العواصم الإقليمية كإشارة، لا كاتفاق.

في هذا الإطار، تكتسب التحركات السابقة أهمية واضحة في رسم حدود الجولة، سواء لجهة اللقاء، الذي عقد في القدس بين رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو والمبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، والذي لم يكن مجرد استعراض للوقائع، بل محطة لتنسيق المواقف بين واشنطن وتل أبيب قبل الجلوس مع الإيرانيين. وفيه شدد الجانب الإسرائيلي على ضرورة أن يشمل أي مسار تفاوضي محتمل ملف الصواريخ الباليستية والنفوذ الإقليمي الإيراني، وحاولت واشنطن طمأنتهم دون إغلاق باب الحوار. أو لجهة ما أبلغته إيران للولايات المتحدة، أنها ستناقش فقط برنامجها النووي، ما يحدد سقف التوافق المتوقع ويضع حدوداً واضحة أمام أي نقاش موسع حول الملفات الإقليمية. هذا الإطار يعكس كيف أن كل تحرك على الطاولة الأمريكية‑الإيرانية يجب فهمه في سياق توازنات إقليمية أوسع، إذ إن كل طرف يسعى لقراءة خطوات الآخر بعناية قبل أن يتحول أي تقدم إلى اتفاق ملموس.

غياب الأوروبيين عن الطاولة، ليس مجرد تفصيل شكلي، بل يعكس بدوره تحولاً في إدارة الملف الإيراني، إذ يعاد ترتيب الأولويات بعيداً عن الصيغ متعددة الأطراف. فهذه الجولة لن تنتهي إلى اتفاق شامل يغطي كل الملفات دفعة واحدة، بل تهدف إلى رسم الحدود الممكن التوافق عليها وتحديد النقاط التي ستظل موضع خلاف. فيما التوقيت يعكس حاجة استراتيجية: إدارة التوتر الإقليمي للحد من أي تصعيد قد يخرج عن السيطرة.

السيناريوهات المتوقعة

من منظور السيناريوهات، تظهر ثلاثة احتمالات رئيسية تُقرأ في ضوء المناخ الحذر الذي سبق انعقاد الجولة، إذ لا تطرح كمسارات حسم بل كإطارات محتملة لإدارة التباين القائم بين واشنطن وطهران:

السيناريو الأول:

اختراق محدود يركز على الملف النووي، وهو السيناريو الأكثر تداولاً، ويقوم على تفاهمات جزئية تتصل بمستويات تخصيب اليورانيوم وآليات الرقابة، مقابل تخفيف مدروس لبعض العقوبات. في هذا الإطار، لا يُنظر إلى أي تقدم محتمل بوصفه مدخلاً لاتفاق شامل، بل كخطوة تهدف إلى ضبط الإيقاع ومنع الانزلاق نحو مواجهة مفتوحة. ويظل هذا السيناريو محكوماً بسقف واضح، يستبعد الخوض في ملفات الصواريخ أو النفوذ الإقليمي بما يعكس رغبة الطرفين في تحقيق مكاسب محدودة من دون كُلفة سياسية أو استراتيجية مرتفعة.

السيناريو الثاني:

إدارة الخلاف من دون نتائج ملموسة، وفي هذا الاحتمال، تتحول الجولة إلى قناة تواصل أكثر منها مساراً تفاوضياً فعلياً، مع التركيز على إبقاء الخطوط مفتوحة وتفادي أي تصعيد غير محسوب.

هذا السيناريو ينسجم مع مؤشرات ميدانية وسياسية توحي بأن خيار القوة لم يستبعد بالكامل، لكنه يخضع في المقابل لضوابط دقيقة تمنع تحوله إلى مواجهة مباشرة. الإعلام الإيراني يتعامل مع هذا المسار بوصفه الأقل كلفة في المرحلة الحالية، شرط ألا يقترن بشروط أمريكية تعد تجاوزاً للخطوط الحمراء، ما يجعل المحادثات جزءاً من إدارة أزمة مستمرة لا من حلها.

السيناريو الثالث:

توسيع النقاش تدريجياً عبر مسارات موازية، وهو السيناريو الأقل ترجيحاً لكنه حاضر في بعض الأوساط الأمريكية، ويقوم على إدخال ملفات إقليمية وصاروخية بشكل غير مباشر أو عبر قنوات جانبية. هذا المسار يواجه تحفظاً إيرانياً واضحاً في ظل خشية من ربط أي تقدم نووي بتنازلات أوسع تمس توازنات إقليمية حساسة. كما يثير هذا السيناريو قلق أطراف إقليمية تخشى أن تُدار تفاهمات معقدة خلف الكواليس، ما يجعله رهناً بحسابات دقيقة تتجاوز طاولة التفاوض المباشر.

تحديات وغياب الأوروبيين

التحديات التي تواجه هذه الجولة تتجاوز مجرد محتوى الملفات. فالتباين في التقديرات حول البرنامج النووي الإيراني، وتطور برامج الصواريخ، وتعقيد دور وكلاء مختلفين في المنطقة، يجعل أي اتفاق محدود هشاً ما لم يصاحبه التزام دقيق من كلا الطرفين. وغياب الوسطاء الأوروبيين سيزيد من الاعتماد على القنوات المباشرة والرسائل غير المعلنة بين واشنطن وطهران، ويجعل أي تقدم مرحلي دبلوماسياً محسوباً بعناية فائقة.

الجانب الإقليمي يلعب بالمقابل دوراً محورياً في هذا الإطار. الدولة المضيفة ستحاول الحفاظ على موقع وسيط قادر على التواصل مع الطرفين، بينما تراقب دول المنطقة الخطوة بدقة، متيقظة لأي انعكاس على موازين القوى أو صفقات أمنية وسياسية مستقبلية. إسرائيل ودول الخليج، وحتى روسيا والصين، يتابعون النتائج عن قرب، كل بحسب رؤيته، الأمر الذي قد يزيد من تعقيد المسار ويحوّل أي تقدم مرحلي إلى إشارة استراتيجية تتجاوز الطابع التفاوضي المباشر.

حلقة في مسار إدارة التوتر

تثير محادثات اليوم أسئلة تتجاوز ما هو معلن على الطاولة، ليس بوصفها محطة حسم بل كحلقة في مسار إدارة التوتر في المنطقة. إلى أي حد يمكن أن تسهم هذه الجولة في ضبط مسار التصعيد الإقليمي، دون أن تتحول إلى مدخل لتنازلات جوهرية في الملفات الأخرى؟.

وكيف ستُقرأ الإشارات المتبادلة بين الطرفين في العواصم الإقليمية والدولية؟، وهل يمكن أن تتحول إلى أرضية لتفاهمات مرحلية أم ستظل ضمن إطار تهدئة مؤقتة؟ وما الدور الذي يمكن أن تلعبه الدول العربية والفاعلون الإقليميون والدوليون في إعادة ضبط التوازن بين الأطراف دون الانزلاق إلى مواجهة مفتوحة؟

وأخيراً، هل تشكل هذه الجولة بداية لإعادة تعريف قواعد التفاوض أم حلقة إضافية في دورة مستمرة من التوتر والمفاوضات المؤجلة؟.