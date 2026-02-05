أصدر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، اليوم (الخميس)، مرسوماً رئاسياً يقضي بتعيين الأدميرال علي شمخاني أميناً عاماً لمجلس الدفاع، في خطوة تأتي في إطار تعزيز الهيكل الدفاعي للجمهورية الإسلامية ورفع مستوى الجاهزية أمام التهديدات الناشئة.
وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية مهر، ووسائل إعلام أخرى، بأن المرسوم الرئاسي يمنح شمخاني مهمة الإشراف على تعزيز الجاهزية الدفاعية الشاملة، ومواجهة التحديات الأمنية الجديدة، وتفعيل التنسيق بين مختلف الأجهزة في صنع القرارات الدفاعية.
مجلس الدفاع الجديد ودوره
تم إنشاء مجلس الدفاع أخيراً ككيان متخصص يعمل تحت مظلة المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي، بهدف تسريع عملية اتخاذ القرار في المجال العسكري والدفاعي، خصوصاً في ظل التوترات الإقليمية المستمرة والتحديات الأمنية المتصاعدة.
وتشمل مهمات المجلس بشكل أساسي رفع مستوى الاستعداد القتالي للقوات المسلحة، ومواجهة التهديدات غير التقليدية والناشئة، وتعزيز التنسيق بين الحرس الثوري والجيش والأجهزة الأمنية، ووضع استراتيجيات استباقية للرد على أي تصعيد خارجي.
من هو علي شمخاني؟
يُعد علي شمخاني (مواليد 1955) من أبرز الشخصيات العسكرية والأمنية في الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، وهو أدميرال سابق في القوات البحرية للحرس الثوري، وشغل مناصب رفيعة على مدى عقود، أبرزها: وزير الدفاع (1997–2005) في عهد الرئيس محمد خاتمي، وأمين عام المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي (2013–2023) لمدة 10 سنوات كاملة، ومستشار سياسي وعسكري للمرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي بعد تركه منصب الأمين العام، وعضو في مجلس تشخيص مصلحة النظام.
اشتهر شمخاني بخبرته الواسعة في الملفات الاستراتيجية، ودوره في المفاوضات النووية السابقة، وكذلك في إدارة العلاقات مع دول الجوار والقوى الكبرى. ويُوصف غالباً بأنه يجمع بين الخبرة العسكرية العالية والقدرة على التعامل الدبلوماسي.
ويأتي تعيين شمخاني في وقت تشهد فيه إيران تصاعداً في التوترات الإقليمية والدولية، وتسعى فيه إلى تعزيز تماسك هيكلها الأمني والدفاعي. ويُنظر إلى عودته إلى موقع تنفيذي رفيع بأنها تعكس ثقة القيادة في قدراته على إدارة المرحلة الحساسة الحالية.
The Iranian President, Masoud Bezhakian, issued a presidential decree today (Thursday) appointing Admiral Ali Shamkhani as the Secretary-General of the Defense Council, in a move aimed at strengthening the defensive structure of the Islamic Republic and raising the level of readiness against emerging threats.
The official Iranian news agency Mehr and other media reported that the presidential decree grants Shamkhani the task of overseeing the enhancement of overall defensive readiness, addressing new security challenges, and activating coordination among various agencies in defense decision-making.
The New Defense Council and Its Role
The Defense Council was recently established as a specialized entity operating under the umbrella of the Supreme National Security Council, aimed at accelerating the decision-making process in military and defense matters, especially in light of ongoing regional tensions and escalating security challenges.
The council's primary missions include raising the combat readiness of the armed forces, addressing unconventional and emerging threats, enhancing coordination between the Revolutionary Guard, the army, and security agencies, and developing proactive strategies to respond to any external escalation.
Who is Ali Shamkhani?
Ali Shamkhani (born 1955) is considered one of the prominent military and security figures in the Islamic Republic of Iran. He is a former admiral in the naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard and has held high-ranking positions for decades, most notably: Minister of Defense (1997–2005) during President Mohammad Khatami's term, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council (2013–2023) for a full 10 years, political and military advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after leaving the secretary-general position, and a member of the Expediency Discernment Council.
Shamkhani is known for his extensive experience in strategic files, his role in previous nuclear negotiations, and his management of relations with neighboring countries and major powers. He is often described as combining high military expertise with diplomatic handling capabilities.
Shamkhani's appointment comes at a time when Iran is witnessing an escalation in regional and international tensions, and is seeking to strengthen the cohesion of its security and defense structure. His return to a high executive position is seen as a reflection of the leadership's confidence in his abilities to manage the current sensitive phase.