أصدر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، اليوم (الخميس)، مرسوماً رئاسياً يقضي بتعيين الأدميرال علي شمخاني أميناً عاماً لمجلس الدفاع، في خطوة تأتي في إطار تعزيز الهيكل الدفاعي للجمهورية الإسلامية ورفع مستوى الجاهزية أمام التهديدات الناشئة.

وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية مهر، ووسائل إعلام أخرى، بأن المرسوم الرئاسي يمنح شمخاني مهمة الإشراف على تعزيز الجاهزية الدفاعية الشاملة، ومواجهة التحديات الأمنية الجديدة، وتفعيل التنسيق بين مختلف الأجهزة في صنع القرارات الدفاعية.

مجلس الدفاع الجديد ودوره

تم إنشاء مجلس الدفاع أخيراً ككيان متخصص يعمل تحت مظلة المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي، بهدف تسريع عملية اتخاذ القرار في المجال العسكري والدفاعي، خصوصاً في ظل التوترات الإقليمية المستمرة والتحديات الأمنية المتصاعدة.

وتشمل مهمات المجلس بشكل أساسي رفع مستوى الاستعداد القتالي للقوات المسلحة، ومواجهة التهديدات غير التقليدية والناشئة، وتعزيز التنسيق بين الحرس الثوري والجيش والأجهزة الأمنية، ووضع استراتيجيات استباقية للرد على أي تصعيد خارجي.

من هو علي شمخاني؟

يُعد علي شمخاني (مواليد 1955) من أبرز الشخصيات العسكرية والأمنية في الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، وهو أدميرال سابق في القوات البحرية للحرس الثوري، وشغل مناصب رفيعة على مدى عقود، أبرزها: وزير الدفاع (1997–2005) في عهد الرئيس محمد خاتمي، وأمين عام المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي (2013–2023) لمدة 10 سنوات كاملة، ومستشار سياسي وعسكري للمرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي بعد تركه منصب الأمين العام، وعضو في مجلس تشخيص مصلحة النظام.

اشتهر شمخاني بخبرته الواسعة في الملفات الاستراتيجية، ودوره في المفاوضات النووية السابقة، وكذلك في إدارة العلاقات مع دول الجوار والقوى الكبرى. ويُوصف غالباً بأنه يجمع بين الخبرة العسكرية العالية والقدرة على التعامل الدبلوماسي.

ويأتي تعيين شمخاني في وقت تشهد فيه إيران تصاعداً في التوترات الإقليمية والدولية، وتسعى فيه إلى تعزيز تماسك هيكلها الأمني والدفاعي. ويُنظر إلى عودته إلى موقع تنفيذي رفيع بأنها تعكس ثقة القيادة في قدراته على إدارة المرحلة الحساسة الحالية.