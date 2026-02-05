The Iranian President, Masoud Bezhakian, issued a presidential decree today (Thursday) appointing Admiral Ali Shamkhani as the Secretary-General of the Defense Council, in a move aimed at strengthening the defensive structure of the Islamic Republic and raising the level of readiness against emerging threats.

The official Iranian news agency Mehr and other media reported that the presidential decree grants Shamkhani the task of overseeing the enhancement of overall defensive readiness, addressing new security challenges, and activating coordination among various agencies in defense decision-making.

The New Defense Council and Its Role

The Defense Council was recently established as a specialized entity operating under the umbrella of the Supreme National Security Council, aimed at accelerating the decision-making process in military and defense matters, especially in light of ongoing regional tensions and escalating security challenges.

The council's primary missions include raising the combat readiness of the armed forces, addressing unconventional and emerging threats, enhancing coordination between the Revolutionary Guard, the army, and security agencies, and developing proactive strategies to respond to any external escalation.

Who is Ali Shamkhani?

Ali Shamkhani (born 1955) is considered one of the prominent military and security figures in the Islamic Republic of Iran. He is a former admiral in the naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard and has held high-ranking positions for decades, most notably: Minister of Defense (1997–2005) during President Mohammad Khatami's term, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council (2013–2023) for a full 10 years, political and military advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after leaving the secretary-general position, and a member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

Shamkhani is known for his extensive experience in strategic files, his role in previous nuclear negotiations, and his management of relations with neighboring countries and major powers. He is often described as combining high military expertise with diplomatic handling capabilities.

Shamkhani's appointment comes at a time when Iran is witnessing an escalation in regional and international tensions, and is seeking to strengthen the cohesion of its security and defense structure. His return to a high executive position is seen as a reflection of the leadership's confidence in his abilities to manage the current sensitive phase.