U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff announced today (Thursday) that talks between delegations from the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia have reached an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv to exchange 314 prisoners.



Witkoff wrote on his account on "X" that this achievement was the result of detailed, serious, and productive peace talks, adding: Although much work remains to be done, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement yields tangible results and contributes to efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.



Additional Progress in Talks



He noted that discussions will continue, expecting to achieve further progress in the coming weeks.



Witkoff expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for his leadership, which contributed to the success of this agreement.



Kyrill Dmitriev, envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had earlier stated today that there is positive progress in the negotiation process for a peace agreement with Ukraine during the trilateral talks, accusing Europe and Britain of interfering in this process to prolong the war.



No Solution Without Recognition of "Donbas"



The Russian news agency "TASS" quoted a Russian source as saying that Moscow sees the recognition of Russian sovereignty over the Donbas region by all countries as part of a larger agreement, adding: "For the Russian side, this aspect regarding the recognition of Donbas by all countries is of utmost importance."



For his part, chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine and Russia have begun a round of talks, clarifying that his country is working with the same formats it followed yesterday, which consist of "trilateral consultations, collective work, and further coordination of positions."