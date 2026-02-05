أعلن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف اليوم (الخميس)، أن المحادثات التي يجريها وفود من أمريكا وأوكرانيا وروسيا توصلت إلى اتفاق بين موسكو وكييف بتبادل 314 أسيراً.


وكتب ويتكوف على حسابه في «إكس»، أن هذا الإنجاز تحقق نتيجة محادثات سلام اتسمت بالتفصيل والجدية والإنتاجية، مضيفاً: رغم أن عملاً كبيراً لا يزال مطلوباً، فإن خطوات من هذا القبيل تظهر أن الانخراط الدبلوماسي المستدام يحقق نتائج ملموسة ويسهم في دفع الجهود الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا.


تقدم إضافي في المحادثات


وأشار إلى أن المناقشات ستتواصل، متوقعاً إحراز تقدم إضافي خلال الأسابيع القادمة.


وأعرب ويتكوف عن شكره للرئيس دونالد ترمب على قيادته التي أسهمت في إنجاح هذا الاتفاق.


وكان كيريل ديميترييف مبعوث الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم، إن هناك تقدماً إيجابياً في عملية التفاوض على اتفاقية سلام مع أوكرانيا، في المحادثات الثلاثية، متهماً أوروبا وبريطانيا بالتدخل في هذه العملية من أجل استمرار الحرب.


لا حل دون اعتراف بـ«دونباس»


ونقلت وكالة «تاس» الروسية عن مصدر روسي قوله، إن موسكو ترى أن اعتراف جميع الدول بالسيادة الروسية على منطقة دونباس، يُعد جزءاً من اتفاقية كبيرة، مضيفاً: «بالنسبة للجانب الروسي، يُعتبر هذا الجانب المتعلق باعتراف جميع الدول بدونباس أمراً بالغ الأهمية».


من جهته، قال كبير المفاوضين الأوكرانيين رستم عمروف، إن أوكرانيا وروسيا بدأتا جولة المحادثات، موضحاً أن بلاده تعمل بنفس الصيغ التي اتبعتها أمس والمتمثلة في «مشاورات ثلاثية وعمل جماعي ومزيد من التنسيق في المواقف».