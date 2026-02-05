طلب قاضٍ أرجنتيني، أمس (الأربعاء)، من الولايات المتحدة تسليم الرئيس الفنزويلي السابق نيكولاس مادورو، الذي أوقفه الجيش الأمريكي الشهر الماضي.
واتهمت المحكمة الأرجنتينية، التي دأب قضاتها على ملاحقة قضايا انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان خارج حدودها، مادورو بارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية في إطار حملة قمع عنيفة ضد المتحجين والمعارضين السياسيين خلال فترة رئاسته.
وكتب القاضي الفيدرالي الأرجنتيني سيباستيان راموس في مذكرة التوقيف: «يُؤمر بموجب هذا بالترجمة العاجلة للطلب الدولي والوثائق المرفقة به».
تستند القضية، التي أقيمت في بوينس آيرس عام 2023 بمبادرة من منظمات حقوقية تمثل الضحايا، إلى مبدأ الولاية القضائية العالمية، وهو مبدأ قانوني يتيح للأرجنتين ملاحقة ومحاكمة أي شخص، بغضّ النظر عن جنسيته أو مكان ارتكاب الفعل، في الجرائم الدولية الجسيمة مثل الإبادة الجماعية أو الإرهاب.
ووفقاً لإجراءات القضية فإنه يتعين على وزارة الخارجية الأرجنتينية تقديم الطلب إلى إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، التي من غير المرجح أن تُلبّيه.
ويواجه مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، حالياً اتهامات فيدرالية في نيويورك تتعلق بالإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات والتآمر لاستيراد الكوكايين.
An Argentine judge requested yesterday (Wednesday) that the United States extradite former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was apprehended by the U.S. military last month.
The Argentine court, whose judges have been pursuing human rights violation cases beyond their borders, accused Maduro of committing crimes against humanity as part of a violent crackdown on protesters and political opponents during his presidency.
Argentine federal judge Sebastián Ramos wrote in the arrest warrant: "This is hereby ordered for the urgent translation of the international request and the attached documents."
The case, which was filed in Buenos Aires in 2023 at the initiative of human rights organizations representing the victims, is based on the principle of universal jurisdiction, a legal principle that allows Argentina to pursue and prosecute anyone, regardless of their nationality or the location of the act, for serious international crimes such as genocide or terrorism.
According to the case procedures, the Argentine Foreign Ministry must submit the request to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which is unlikely to comply.
Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, currently face federal charges in New York related to drug-related terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.