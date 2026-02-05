An Argentine judge requested yesterday (Wednesday) that the United States extradite former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was apprehended by the U.S. military last month.



The Argentine court, whose judges have been pursuing human rights violation cases beyond their borders, accused Maduro of committing crimes against humanity as part of a violent crackdown on protesters and political opponents during his presidency.



Argentine federal judge Sebastián Ramos wrote in the arrest warrant: "This is hereby ordered for the urgent translation of the international request and the attached documents."



The case, which was filed in Buenos Aires in 2023 at the initiative of human rights organizations representing the victims, is based on the principle of universal jurisdiction, a legal principle that allows Argentina to pursue and prosecute anyone, regardless of their nationality or the location of the act, for serious international crimes such as genocide or terrorism.



According to the case procedures, the Argentine Foreign Ministry must submit the request to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which is unlikely to comply.



Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, currently face federal charges in New York related to drug-related terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.