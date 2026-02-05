طلب قاضٍ أرجنتيني، أمس (الأربعاء)، من الولايات المتحدة تسليم الرئيس الفنزويلي السابق نيكولاس مادورو، الذي أوقفه الجيش الأمريكي الشهر الماضي.


واتهمت المحكمة الأرجنتينية، التي دأب قضاتها على ملاحقة قضايا انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان خارج حدودها، مادورو بارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية في إطار حملة قمع عنيفة ضد المتحجين والمعارضين السياسيين خلال فترة رئاسته.


وكتب القاضي الفيدرالي الأرجنتيني سيباستيان راموس في مذكرة التوقيف: «يُؤمر بموجب هذا بالترجمة العاجلة للطلب الدولي والوثائق المرفقة به».


تستند القضية، التي أقيمت في بوينس آيرس عام 2023 بمبادرة من منظمات حقوقية تمثل الضحايا، إلى مبدأ الولاية القضائية العالمية، وهو مبدأ قانوني يتيح للأرجنتين ملاحقة ومحاكمة أي شخص، بغضّ النظر عن جنسيته أو مكان ارتكاب الفعل، في الجرائم الدولية الجسيمة مثل الإبادة الجماعية أو الإرهاب.


ووفقاً لإجراءات القضية فإنه يتعين على وزارة الخارجية الأرجنتينية تقديم الطلب إلى إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، التي من غير المرجح أن تُلبّيه.


ويواجه مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، حالياً اتهامات فيدرالية في نيويورك تتعلق بالإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات والتآمر لاستيراد الكوكايين.