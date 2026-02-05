وصل جثمان سيف الإسلام القذافي، نجل العقيد الليبي الراحل معمر القذافي اليوم (الخميس) إلى مستشفى بني وليد العام، (وسط البلاد) تمهيدًا لدفنه في المدينة تنفيذًا لوصيته غداً (الجمعة).


وبعد نقل جثمان القذافي من مدينة الزنتان بدأت الإجراءات التنظيمية والأمنية التي دعت إليها الجهات الرسمية وأسرة الراحل في مدينة بني وليد.


وأكد محمد معمر القذافي أن جنازة أخيه سيف الإسلام ستقام بعد صلاة الجمعة في مدينة بني وليد، موضحاً أن تحديد موعد ومكان تشييع الفقيد جاء بالتوافق الكامل بين أفراد العائلة.


ولفت إلى أن هذا الاختيار يأتي تقديرا لمكانة مدينة بني وليد وأهلها، واعترافا بمواقفها المعروفة، وما تمثّله من رمزية اجتماعية ووطنية.


واجتمعت قبائل ورفلة في مدينة بني وليد، للتنسيق والاتفاق بشأن مراسم وترتيبات دفن سيف الإسلام القذافي، بالتزامن مع ظهور دعوات عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، طلبت من الليبيين المشاركة بكثافة في الجنازة.


وأفاد مكتب النائب العام بأن المحققين والأطباء الشرعيين فحصوا جثمانه، وتوصلوا إلى أنه توفي بعد تعرّضه إلى طلقات نارية.


وتتواصل التحقيقات لتحديد هوية المشتبه بهم واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لرفع دعوى جنائية.


يذكر أن 4 مسلحين مجهولين كانوا اغتالوا سيف الإسلام القذافي، مساء (الثلاثاء)، في منزله بمدينة الزنتان جنوب غربي طرابلس.