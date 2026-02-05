The body of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, arrived today (Thursday) at the General Hospital of Bani Walid (in the center of the country) in preparation for his burial in the city, in accordance with his will, tomorrow (Friday).



After transferring Gaddafi's body from the city of Zintan, organizational and security procedures called for by the official authorities and the family of the deceased began in Bani Walid.



Mohammed Muammar Gaddafi confirmed that the funeral of his brother Saif al-Islam will take place after Friday prayers in the city of Bani Walid, explaining that the timing and location of the deceased's funeral were agreed upon fully by family members.



He noted that this choice comes in appreciation of the status of the city of Bani Walid and its people, and in recognition of its well-known positions, as well as what it represents in terms of social and national symbolism.



The Warfalla tribes gathered in the city of Bani Walid to coordinate and agree on the ceremonies and arrangements for the burial of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, coinciding with calls on social media for Libyans to participate in large numbers in the funeral.



The Public Prosecutor's Office reported that investigators and forensic doctors examined his body and concluded that he died after being shot.



Investigations are ongoing to identify the suspects and take necessary actions to file a criminal lawsuit.



It is worth mentioning that four unknown gunmen assassinated Saif al-Islam Gaddafi on the evening of (Tuesday) at his home in the city of Zintan, southwest of Tripoli.