فيما تتجه الأنظار إلى إسطنبول يوم الجمعة القادم، حيث تعقد جولة مفاوضات إيرانية-أمريكية، كشف مسؤول دبلوماسي إقليمي أن 6 دول تلقت دعوات للمشاركة في المحادثات المرتقبة، والتي تعقد للمرة الأولى من دون مشاركة أوروبية منذ بدء هذا الملف قبل أكثر من عقدين.


وأفاد المسؤول في تصريح، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بأن إطار المحادثات لا يزال غير واضح، لكن الأولوية للتهدئة وتجنب الصراع، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «رويترز»، التي كشفت أن دعوات المشاركة في المحادثات وجهت إلى السعودية ومصر وتركيا وقطر، وعُمان، وباكستان.


وأوضح الدبلوماسي أن المحادثات الإيرانية الأمريكية ستعقد على المستويين الثنائي والثلاثي، إضافة إلى اجتماعات أخرى.


وكان مسؤولون إيرانيون وأمريكيون أعلنوا أمس (الإثنين)، أن إيران والولايات المتحدة ستستأنفان المحادثات النووية الجمعة في تركيا. إذ يجتمع المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في إسطنبول في مسعى لإحياء الجهود الدبلوماسية بشأن النزاع طويل الأمد حول البرنامج النووي الإيراني، وتبديد المخاوف من اندلاع حرب إقليمية جديدة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حذر من عواقب وخيمة في حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق، لافتاً إلى توجه سفن حربية أمريكية ضخمة إلى إيران.


وكشفت مصادر إيرانية لـ«رويترز»، الأسبوع الماضي، أن ترمب طالب بثلاثة شروط مسبقة لاستئناف المحادثات، وهي: عدم تخصيب اليورانيوم في إيران، فرض قيود على برنامجها للصواريخ الباليستية، وإنهاء دعمها لحلفائها ووكلائها في المنطقة.


وتأتي هذه التطورات، فيما يتصاعد التوتر وسط حشد عسكري للبحرية الأمريكية قرب السواحل الإيرانية، وفي أعقاب ما وصفته أمريكا بـ«القمع العنيف» للمظاهرات المناهضة للحكومة الشهر الماضي.


ودأبت طهران على رفض الشروط الأمريكية الثلاثة، معتبرة أنها تمثل انتهاكاً غير مقبول لسيادتها. لكن مسؤوليْن إيرانييْن قالا إن قادة إيران يرون أن برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية هو العقبة الأكبر وليس تخصيب اليورانيوم، بحسب «رويترز».