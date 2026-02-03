As attention turns to Istanbul next Friday, where a round of Iranian-American negotiations will take place, a regional diplomatic official revealed that 6 countries have been invited to participate in the anticipated talks, which are being held for the first time without European participation since this issue began over two decades ago.



The official stated in a statement today (Tuesday) that the framework of the talks remains unclear, but the priority is for de-escalation and avoiding conflict, according to what was reported by Reuters, which revealed that invitations to participate in the talks were sent to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Oman, and Pakistan.



The diplomat clarified that the Iranian-American talks will be held at both the bilateral and trilateral levels, in addition to other meetings.



Iranian and American officials announced yesterday (Monday) that Iran and the United States will resume nuclear talks on Friday in Turkey. The U.S. special envoy, Steve Wittekov, will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul in an effort to revive diplomatic efforts regarding the long-standing dispute over the Iranian nuclear program and to allay fears of a new regional war.



U.S. President Donald Trump warned of dire consequences if no agreement is reached, pointing to the deployment of massive American warships toward Iran.



Iranian sources revealed to Reuters last week that Trump demanded three preconditions for resuming talks: no uranium enrichment in Iran, imposing restrictions on its ballistic missile program, and ending its support for allies and proxies in the region.



These developments come amid rising tensions with a military buildup of the U.S. Navy near Iranian shores, following what the U.S. described as "violent repression" of anti-government protests last month.



Tehran has consistently rejected the three American conditions, considering them an unacceptable violation of its sovereignty. However, two Iranian officials stated that Iranian leaders see the ballistic missile program as the biggest obstacle, not uranium enrichment, according to Reuters.