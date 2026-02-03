يواجه السياسي البريطاني المخضرم بيتر ماندلسون تحقيقاً محتملاً من قبل شرطة العاصمة لندن، بعد اتهامه بتسريب معلومات حكومية شديدة الحساسية إلى الممول الأمريكي المدان بجرائم جنسية جيفري إبستين، وذلك أثناء توليه مناصب وزارية في حكومة حزب العمال.

وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، أكدت شرطة سكوتلاند يارد أنها تراجع حالياً معطيات تتعلق بكشف رسائل إلكترونية تعود إلى عام 2009، في ذروة الأزمة المالية العالمية، يُزعم أن ماندلسون نقل خلالها نصائح ومعلومات «مؤثرة على الأسواق» كانت قد قُدمت إلى رئيس الوزراء آنذاك غوردون براون.

موجة غضب واسعة

وأثارت إحدى هذه الرسائل موجة غضب واسعة في الأوساط السياسية، وُصفت بأنها «خيانة للثقة العامة»، ما دفع حزبي إصلاح المملكة المتحدة والحزب القومي الاسكتلندي (SNP) إلى تقديم بلاغات رسمية تطالب بفتح تحقيق جنائي.

وفي ظل تصاعد الضغوط، أعلن ماندلسون استقالته من حزب العمال، مبرراً خطوته بالرغبة في تجنب «مزيد من الإحراج».

وثائق إبستين

وتضمنت الوثائق، التي نشرتها وزارة العدل الأمريكية ضمن ثلاثة ملايين ملف، رسالة تُظهر أن ماندلسون أبلغ إبستين مسبقاً بخطة إنقاذ أوروبية بقيمة 500 مليار يورو لمنطقة اليورو، قبل الإعلان الرسمي عنها بيوم واحد، ما كان قد يتيح له الاستفادة مالياً من هذه المعلومات، كما كشفت رسالة أخرى أنه أطلع إبستين على موعد استقالة غوردون براون من رئاسة الحكومة قبل حدوثها.

وفي مقابلة صحفية، أقرّ ماندلسون بأنه كان «ساذجاً أكثر من اللازم» في تعامله مع إبستين، واصفاً إياه بأنه «كالأوساخ التي لا يمكن التخلص منها»، لكنه شدد في الوقت ذاته على أنه لا ينوي الانسحاب من الحياة العامة، معتبراً أن «الاختفاء عن الأنظار رد فعل مبالغ فيه على رسائل تاريخية خاطئة أندم على إرسالها».

تحويل مراسلات من وزارة الخزانة إلى إبستين

وتُظهر رسائل أخرى أن ماندلسون قام بتحويل مراسلات داخلية من وزارة الخزانة إلى إبستين، تتعلق بخطط بيع أصول حكومية بقيمة تصل إلى 20 مليار جنيه إسترليني لتفادي زيادات ضريبية، وهي معلومات وُصفت بأنها ذات قيمة عالية للمؤسسات المالية.

وقد علّق إبستين في أحد الردود سائلاً عن «الأصول القابلة للبيع»، ليرد ماندلسون: «أراضٍ وعقارات على ما أعتقد»، قبل أن تعلن الحكومة لاحقاً بيع أصول بقيمة 16 مليار جنيه.

كما كشفت المراسلات أن إبستين استخدم علاقته بماندلسون لترتيب جولات خاصة داخل مقر رئاسة الوزراء (داونينغ ستريت)، من بينها زيارة لابنة إبستين الروحية البالغة من العمر 15 عاماً، وهو ما أثار صدمة واسعة.

تحولات مالية كبيرة

وفي سياق متصل، أظهرت كشوفات مصرفية تحويلات مالية من إبستين إلى حسابات مرتبطة بماندلسون بقيمة 75 ألف دولار بين عامي 2003 و2004، إضافة إلى تحويل بقيمة 10 آلاف دولار في عام 2009، غير أن ماندلسون نفى تذكره تلقي هذه الأموال، واعتبر بعض الوثائق «مزورة».

ومن جانبه، أكد زعيم الحزب القومي الاسكتلندي في وستمنستر ستيفن فلين أن بقاء ماندلسون في مناصبه السابقة «يستوجب تحقيقاً جنائياً»، فيما أعلنت شرطة لندن أنها تلقت بلاغات رسمية بشأن «سوء تصرف محتمل في المنصب العام»، وأنها تقيّم حالياً ما إذا كانت الأدلة ترقى إلى المستوى الجنائي.

فتح تحقيق

أما رئيس الوزراء الأسبق غوردون براون، فقد أعلن أنه طلب فتح تحقيق رسمي حول تسريب معلومات سرية من وزارة الأعمال خلال الأزمة المالية العالمية، مشيراً إلى أنه كان قد طالب بذلك سابقاً دون أن يتم العثور على سجلات ذات صلة.

وتتواصل الدعوات السياسية والشعبية لاستقالة ماندلسون من مجلس اللوردات، في وقت يؤكد فيه أن الوثائق المنشورة «لا تثبت أي مخالفة قانونية» من جانبه، رغم رفضه الإدلاء بشهادته أمام تحقيق للكونغرس الأمريكي.