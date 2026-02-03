Veteran British politician Peter Mandelson is facing a potential investigation by the Metropolitan Police after being accused of leaking highly sensitive government information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while he held ministerial positions in the Labour government.

According to the Daily Mail, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that they are currently reviewing data related to the disclosure of emails dating back to 2009, at the height of the global financial crisis, during which Mandelson allegedly conveyed "market-sensitive" advice and information that had been presented to then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Widespread Outrage

One of these emails sparked widespread outrage in political circles, described as a "betrayal of public trust," prompting both the UK Reform Party and the Scottish National Party (SNP) to file official complaints calling for a criminal investigation.

Amid rising pressure, Mandelson announced his resignation from the Labour Party, justifying his step by expressing a desire to avoid "further embarrassment."

Epstein Documents

The documents, published by the U.S. Department of Justice among three million files, included a message showing that Mandelson had informed Epstein in advance about a €500 billion European bailout plan for the Eurozone, one day before its official announcement, which could have allowed him to financially benefit from this information. Another message revealed that he had informed Epstein of Gordon Brown's resignation from the premiership before it occurred.

In a press interview, Mandelson admitted that he had been "too naive" in his dealings with Epstein, describing him as "like dirt that cannot be gotten rid of," but emphasized at the same time that he does not intend to withdraw from public life, considering that "disappearing from sight is an exaggerated reaction to historical wrong messages that I regret sending."

Forwarding Correspondence from the Treasury to Epstein

Other messages show that Mandelson forwarded internal correspondence from the Treasury to Epstein regarding plans to sell government assets worth up to £20 billion to avoid tax increases, information that was described as highly valuable to financial institutions.

Epstein commented in one of the responses asking about "sellable assets," to which Mandelson replied, "Land and properties, I believe," before the government later announced the sale of assets worth £16 billion.

The correspondence also revealed that Epstein used his relationship with Mandelson to arrange private tours inside the Prime Minister's Office (Downing Street), including a visit for Epstein's 15-year-old surrogate daughter, which caused widespread shock.

Significant Financial Transfers

In a related context, bank statements showed financial transfers from Epstein to accounts linked to Mandelson totaling $75,000 between 2003 and 2004, in addition to a transfer of $10,000 in 2009. However, Mandelson denied remembering receiving this money and considered some documents "forged."

For his part, the leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, Stephen Flynn, stated that Mandelson's continued presence in his previous positions "warrants a criminal investigation," while the London police announced that they had received official complaints regarding "potential misconduct in public office" and are currently assessing whether the evidence rises to a criminal level.

Opening an Investigation

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown announced that he has requested an official investigation into the leak of confidential information from the Department of Business during the global financial crisis, noting that he had previously requested this without any relevant records being found.

Political and public calls for Mandelson's resignation from the House of Lords continue, while he insists that the published documents "do not prove any legal wrongdoing" on his part, despite his refusal to testify before a U.S. congressional inquiry.