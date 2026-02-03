يواجه السياسي البريطاني المخضرم بيتر ماندلسون تحقيقاً محتملاً من قبل شرطة العاصمة لندن، بعد اتهامه بتسريب معلومات حكومية شديدة الحساسية إلى الممول الأمريكي المدان بجرائم جنسية جيفري إبستين، وذلك أثناء توليه مناصب وزارية في حكومة حزب العمال.
وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، أكدت شرطة سكوتلاند يارد أنها تراجع حالياً معطيات تتعلق بكشف رسائل إلكترونية تعود إلى عام 2009، في ذروة الأزمة المالية العالمية، يُزعم أن ماندلسون نقل خلالها نصائح ومعلومات «مؤثرة على الأسواق» كانت قد قُدمت إلى رئيس الوزراء آنذاك غوردون براون.
موجة غضب واسعة
وأثارت إحدى هذه الرسائل موجة غضب واسعة في الأوساط السياسية، وُصفت بأنها «خيانة للثقة العامة»، ما دفع حزبي إصلاح المملكة المتحدة والحزب القومي الاسكتلندي (SNP) إلى تقديم بلاغات رسمية تطالب بفتح تحقيق جنائي.
وفي ظل تصاعد الضغوط، أعلن ماندلسون استقالته من حزب العمال، مبرراً خطوته بالرغبة في تجنب «مزيد من الإحراج».
وثائق إبستين
وتضمنت الوثائق، التي نشرتها وزارة العدل الأمريكية ضمن ثلاثة ملايين ملف، رسالة تُظهر أن ماندلسون أبلغ إبستين مسبقاً بخطة إنقاذ أوروبية بقيمة 500 مليار يورو لمنطقة اليورو، قبل الإعلان الرسمي عنها بيوم واحد، ما كان قد يتيح له الاستفادة مالياً من هذه المعلومات، كما كشفت رسالة أخرى أنه أطلع إبستين على موعد استقالة غوردون براون من رئاسة الحكومة قبل حدوثها.
وفي مقابلة صحفية، أقرّ ماندلسون بأنه كان «ساذجاً أكثر من اللازم» في تعامله مع إبستين، واصفاً إياه بأنه «كالأوساخ التي لا يمكن التخلص منها»، لكنه شدد في الوقت ذاته على أنه لا ينوي الانسحاب من الحياة العامة، معتبراً أن «الاختفاء عن الأنظار رد فعل مبالغ فيه على رسائل تاريخية خاطئة أندم على إرسالها».
تحويل مراسلات من وزارة الخزانة إلى إبستين
وتُظهر رسائل أخرى أن ماندلسون قام بتحويل مراسلات داخلية من وزارة الخزانة إلى إبستين، تتعلق بخطط بيع أصول حكومية بقيمة تصل إلى 20 مليار جنيه إسترليني لتفادي زيادات ضريبية، وهي معلومات وُصفت بأنها ذات قيمة عالية للمؤسسات المالية.
وقد علّق إبستين في أحد الردود سائلاً عن «الأصول القابلة للبيع»، ليرد ماندلسون: «أراضٍ وعقارات على ما أعتقد»، قبل أن تعلن الحكومة لاحقاً بيع أصول بقيمة 16 مليار جنيه.
كما كشفت المراسلات أن إبستين استخدم علاقته بماندلسون لترتيب جولات خاصة داخل مقر رئاسة الوزراء (داونينغ ستريت)، من بينها زيارة لابنة إبستين الروحية البالغة من العمر 15 عاماً، وهو ما أثار صدمة واسعة.
تحولات مالية كبيرة
وفي سياق متصل، أظهرت كشوفات مصرفية تحويلات مالية من إبستين إلى حسابات مرتبطة بماندلسون بقيمة 75 ألف دولار بين عامي 2003 و2004، إضافة إلى تحويل بقيمة 10 آلاف دولار في عام 2009، غير أن ماندلسون نفى تذكره تلقي هذه الأموال، واعتبر بعض الوثائق «مزورة».
ومن جانبه، أكد زعيم الحزب القومي الاسكتلندي في وستمنستر ستيفن فلين أن بقاء ماندلسون في مناصبه السابقة «يستوجب تحقيقاً جنائياً»، فيما أعلنت شرطة لندن أنها تلقت بلاغات رسمية بشأن «سوء تصرف محتمل في المنصب العام»، وأنها تقيّم حالياً ما إذا كانت الأدلة ترقى إلى المستوى الجنائي.
فتح تحقيق
أما رئيس الوزراء الأسبق غوردون براون، فقد أعلن أنه طلب فتح تحقيق رسمي حول تسريب معلومات سرية من وزارة الأعمال خلال الأزمة المالية العالمية، مشيراً إلى أنه كان قد طالب بذلك سابقاً دون أن يتم العثور على سجلات ذات صلة.
وتتواصل الدعوات السياسية والشعبية لاستقالة ماندلسون من مجلس اللوردات، في وقت يؤكد فيه أن الوثائق المنشورة «لا تثبت أي مخالفة قانونية» من جانبه، رغم رفضه الإدلاء بشهادته أمام تحقيق للكونغرس الأمريكي.
Veteran British politician Peter Mandelson is facing a potential investigation by the Metropolitan Police after being accused of leaking highly sensitive government information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while he held ministerial positions in the Labour government.
According to the Daily Mail, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that they are currently reviewing data related to the disclosure of emails dating back to 2009, at the height of the global financial crisis, during which Mandelson allegedly conveyed "market-sensitive" advice and information that had been presented to then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Widespread Outrage
One of these emails sparked widespread outrage in political circles, described as a "betrayal of public trust," prompting both the UK Reform Party and the Scottish National Party (SNP) to file official complaints calling for a criminal investigation.
Amid rising pressure, Mandelson announced his resignation from the Labour Party, justifying his step by expressing a desire to avoid "further embarrassment."
Epstein Documents
The documents, published by the U.S. Department of Justice among three million files, included a message showing that Mandelson had informed Epstein in advance about a €500 billion European bailout plan for the Eurozone, one day before its official announcement, which could have allowed him to financially benefit from this information. Another message revealed that he had informed Epstein of Gordon Brown's resignation from the premiership before it occurred.
In a press interview, Mandelson admitted that he had been "too naive" in his dealings with Epstein, describing him as "like dirt that cannot be gotten rid of," but emphasized at the same time that he does not intend to withdraw from public life, considering that "disappearing from sight is an exaggerated reaction to historical wrong messages that I regret sending."
Forwarding Correspondence from the Treasury to Epstein
Other messages show that Mandelson forwarded internal correspondence from the Treasury to Epstein regarding plans to sell government assets worth up to £20 billion to avoid tax increases, information that was described as highly valuable to financial institutions.
Epstein commented in one of the responses asking about "sellable assets," to which Mandelson replied, "Land and properties, I believe," before the government later announced the sale of assets worth £16 billion.
The correspondence also revealed that Epstein used his relationship with Mandelson to arrange private tours inside the Prime Minister's Office (Downing Street), including a visit for Epstein's 15-year-old surrogate daughter, which caused widespread shock.
Significant Financial Transfers
In a related context, bank statements showed financial transfers from Epstein to accounts linked to Mandelson totaling $75,000 between 2003 and 2004, in addition to a transfer of $10,000 in 2009. However, Mandelson denied remembering receiving this money and considered some documents "forged."
For his part, the leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, Stephen Flynn, stated that Mandelson's continued presence in his previous positions "warrants a criminal investigation," while the London police announced that they had received official complaints regarding "potential misconduct in public office" and are currently assessing whether the evidence rises to a criminal level.
Opening an Investigation
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown announced that he has requested an official investigation into the leak of confidential information from the Department of Business during the global financial crisis, noting that he had previously requested this without any relevant records being found.
Political and public calls for Mandelson's resignation from the House of Lords continue, while he insists that the published documents "do not prove any legal wrongdoing" on his part, despite his refusal to testify before a U.S. congressional inquiry.