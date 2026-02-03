The Iranian authorities announced that they have arrested 139 foreigners in the central region of the country during the protests that began in late December.



Today (Tuesday), the police chief of Yazd, Ahmad Naghaban, reported that "during the review of files related to the demonstrators, it became clear that 139 of the detainees are foreigners," although he did not specify the nationalities of the detainees, according to the Tasnim news agency.



Naghaban accused the detainees of being involved "in organizing, inciting, and leading riots, and in some cases being in contact with networks outside Iran."



In recent times, senior Iranian officials have pointed fingers at foreign countries and entities for fueling the protests in order to destabilize the country.



Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian spoke a few days ago about Israeli involvement aimed at igniting a civil war in the country and deepening divisions.



The protests in Iran erupted on December 28 in response to rising living costs, but they evolved into a broader movement where participants raised political slogans against the authorities. The Iranian authorities have acknowledged the deaths of more than 3,000 people in the protests, but they stated that most of the dead were security forces or bystanders who were killed in "terrorist acts," which they accuse the perpetrators of carrying out on behalf of the United States and Israel, according to the Agence France-Presse.