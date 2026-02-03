أعلنت السلطات الإيرانية أنها اعتقلت 139 أجنبياً في المنطقة الوسطى من البلاد خلال الاحتجاجات التي بدأت في أواخر ديسمبر الماضي.


وأفاد قائد شرطة يزد أحمد نغهبان، اليوم (الثلاثاء) بأنه «خلال مراجعة الملفات المتعلقة بالمتظاهرين، تبيّن أن 139 من المعتقلين أجانب»، إلا أنه لم يحدد جنسيات المعتقلين، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «تسنيم».


واتهم لنغهبان المعتقلين بأنهم متورطون «في تنظيم أعمال الشغب والتحريض عليها وقيادتها، وفي بعض الحالات على اتصال بشبكات خارج إيران.


وكان كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين وجهوا خلال الفترة الماضية أصابع الاتهام إلى دول وجهات خارجية بتأجيج التظاهرات من أجل زعزعة الاستقرار في البلاد.


وتحدث الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان قبل أيام عن تورط إسرائيلي من أجل إشعال حرب أهلية في البلاد، وتعميق الانقسام.


واندلعت الاحتجاجات في إيران في 28 ديسمبر الماضي اعتراضاً على ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة، لكنها تطورت إلى حركة أوسع رفع المشاركون فيها شعارات سياسية مناهضة للسلطات. وأقرت السلطات الإيرانية بمقتل أكثر من 3,000 شخص في الاحتجاجات، لكنها أفادت بأن معظم القتلى كانوا من عناصر قوات الأمن أو من المارة الذين قُتلوا في «أعمال إرهابية» تتهم منفذيها بالعمل لصالح الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «فرانس برس».