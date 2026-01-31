رغم الحديث عن ضرورة تسارع وتيرة تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من الهدنة، بعد استعادة جثة آخر رهينة إسرائيلي، نفذت إسرائيل مجزرة جديدة راح ضحيتها 25 فلسطينياً بينهم أطفال ونساء، وإصابة عشرات آخرين، في قصف جوي استهدف مناطق متفرقة في قطاع غزة، اليوم (السبت).


وشنت طائرات الاحتلال غارات عدة. وأعلنت مصادر طبية أن المستشفيات استقبلت 25 جثة. فيما أكد شهود عيان سقوط قتلى وجرحى بقصف إسرائيلي على مركز شرطة غربي غزة.


مواصلة حرب الإبادة


ونددت حركة حماس بالانتهاكات الإسرائيلية، مؤكدة أن إسرائيل تواصل حرب الإبادة وتتلاعب باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار وتستهتر بجهود الوسطاء.


وأفادت في بيان، أن القصف المتواصل للاحتلال على قطاع غزة وارتكابه مجزرة جديدة جريمة وحشية وخرق فاضح لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


ودعت الحركة الدول الضامنة للاتفاق والإدارة الأمريكية إلى التحرك لوقف سياسة إسرائيل التي تقوض اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


وقصفت قوات الاحتلال أمس (الجمعة) مناطق متفرقة في جنوب ووسط القطاع المدمر.


وكان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحماس، دخل حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر 2025، بموجب المرحلة الأولى من خطة السلام الأمريكية.


وتم تبادل الأسرى الإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين بين الجانبين بموجب الاتفاق.


فيما نصت المرحلة الثانية من خطة السلام المكونة من 20 نقطة على نزع سلاح حماس وإنشاء قوة تثبيت استقرار دولية وانسحاب إسرائيل.


مخاوف لا أساس لها من الصحة


في غضون ذلك، أكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن مخاوف إسرائيل بشأن تشكيل «مجلس السلام» والهيئات التي ستتولى إدارة غزة، وأن تستمر حماس في التهديد بموجب الخطة الجديدة، لا أساس لها من الصحة.


وشدد مسؤول أمريكي رفيع المستوى على أن تركيا وقطر ومصر لعبت دوراً محورياً في تحقيق وقف إطلاق النار، وتأمين عودة الرهائن الأحياء، وإعادة جثامين القتلى، وفقاً لقناة «i24NEWS».


ولفت إلى أن هذه الدول وقّعت على التزامات مشتركة بأن تلتزم حماس بتنفيذ التزاماتها بموجب الخطة، على أن يعمل مجلس السلام معها لضمان الامتثال.


واعتبر المسؤول أن المخاوف الإسرائيلية بشأن مجلس السلام في غزة «لا أساس لها»، خصوصاً أن الرسالة الأساسية واضحة، وتتمحور على أن يتخذ الرئيس دونالد ترمب القرارات، مع ضمان الولايات المتحدة التنفيذ الكامل لجميع أهداف الخطة، وفي مقدمتها نزع سلاح غزة.


ولفت إلى أن الأهداف واضحة بغض النظر عن أي تصريحات أخرى قد تعتبرها إسرائيل عدائية.وأطلق ترمب حساب «مجلس السلام X» ورحّب بـ 26 عضواً.