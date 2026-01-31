Despite the discussions about the need to accelerate the implementation of the second phase of the truce, following the recovery of the body of the last Israeli hostage, Israel carried out a new massacre that resulted in the deaths of 25 Palestinians, including children and women, and injured dozens more, in an airstrike targeting various areas in the Gaza Strip today (Saturday).



Israeli warplanes launched several raids. Medical sources announced that hospitals received 25 bodies. Eyewitnesses confirmed casualties from Israeli shelling on a police station in western Gaza.



Continuing the War of Extermination



The Hamas movement condemned the Israeli violations, asserting that Israel continues its war of extermination, manipulates the ceasefire agreement, and disregards the efforts of mediators.



In a statement, it reported that the continuous shelling by the occupation of the Gaza Strip and the commission of a new massacre is a brutal crime and a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.



The movement called on the guarantor countries of the agreement and the U.S. administration to act to stop Israel's policy that undermines the ceasefire agreement.



Yesterday (Friday), the occupation forces bombed various areas in the devastated southern and central Gaza Strip.



The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10, 2025, under the first phase of the U.S. peace plan.



Israeli and Palestinian prisoners were exchanged between the two sides under the agreement.



The second phase of the 20-point peace plan stipulated the disarmament of Hamas, the establishment of an international stabilization force, and Israel's withdrawal.



Unfounded Fears



Meanwhile, U.S. officials confirmed that Israel's concerns regarding the formation of a "Peace Council" and the bodies that will manage Gaza, and that Hamas will continue to pose a threat under the new plan, are unfounded.



A senior U.S. official emphasized that Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt played a pivotal role in achieving the ceasefire, securing the return of living hostages, and the repatriation of the deceased, according to the "i24NEWS" channel.



He pointed out that these countries signed joint commitments for Hamas to adhere to its obligations under the plan, with the Peace Council working with them to ensure compliance.



The official considered the Israeli concerns regarding the Peace Council in Gaza to be "baseless," especially since the main message is clear, centered on President Donald Trump making decisions, with the United States ensuring the full implementation of all the goals of the plan, foremost among them the disarmament of Gaza.



He noted that the goals are clear regardless of any other statements that Israel may consider hostile. Trump launched the "Peace Council X" account and welcomed 26 members.