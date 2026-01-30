أعلن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، أن بلاده ترحب بالحوار ولا تسعى للحرب، لكنه أكد أن إيران سترد فوراً وبحزم على أي عدوان، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام إيرانية، اليوم (الجمعة).


التمسك بالمسار الدبلوماسي


وكان بزشكيان قال أمس (الخميس) في اتصالات منفصلة مع أمير قطر ورئيس وزراء باكستان: «إذا كان الطرف الأمريكي يسعى فعلاً إلى التفاوض والدبلوماسية الحقيقية، فعليه الكف عن مثل هذه الإجراءات الاستفزازية والمسببة للتوتر، وأن يثبت عملياً التزامه بمسار الحوار»، وفق ما أوردت وكالة أنباء إيسنا. وأعرب عن اعتقاده أن الحرب والصراع لا يخدمان أي طرف، مؤكداً التمسك بمسار التفاعل والدبلوماسية.


فيما أفاد النائب الأول للرئيس الإيراني محمد رضا عارف، بأن طهران لن تبدأ الحرب ومستعدة للدخول في مفاوضات، «لكن هذه المرة مع ضرورة الحصول على ضمانات واضحة». وقال خلال اجتماع حكومي: «مستعدون للانخراط في مفاوضات لكن نريد ضمانات بألا نتعرض لهجوم أثناء التفاوض».


مطالب أمريكا تحتاج مشاورات


من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي الذي يزور تركيا، إن المطالب الأمريكية تتطلب إجراء مشاورات. وأضاف في تصريحات صحفية اليوم (الجمعة) من إسطنبول: أن ما تتحدث به أمريكا عن إيران يتطلب إجراء مشاورات دقيقة، معرباً عن استعداد طهران لمناقشة الملف النووي وملفات أخرى. واعتبر أن "أوروبا أخطأت إستراتيجياً بقرارها تصنيف الحرس الثوري منظمة إرهابية وسرعان ما ستدرك ذلك".


ورأى أن أوروبا في حالة تراجع وتفقد دورها على الساحة الدولية يوماً بعد يوم.


أما عن زيارته إلى تركيا، فأوضح أن بلاده تتشاور مع أنقرة وسط التحديات الخطيرة التي تواجهها المنطقة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعلن مساء أمس أنه يعتزم إجراء محادثات مع طهران، في إشارة إلى فتح باب التفاوض بعد أسابيع من التهديدات. فيما أكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن ترمب يدرس خيارات متعددة بشأن إيران، لكنه لم يحسم أمره بعد حول توجيه ضربة.