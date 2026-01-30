Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian announced that his country welcomes dialogue and does not seek war, but he emphasized that Iran will respond immediately and firmly to any aggression, according to Iranian media reports today (Friday).



Adherence to the Diplomatic Path



Bezhakian stated yesterday (Thursday) in separate communications with the Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister of Pakistan: "If the American side is genuinely seeking negotiation and true diplomacy, it must stop such provocative and tension-causing actions, and practically demonstrate its commitment to the path of dialogue," as reported by the ISNA news agency. He expressed his belief that war and conflict do not serve any party, affirming adherence to the path of interaction and diplomacy.



Meanwhile, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated that Tehran will not start a war and is ready to enter negotiations, "but this time with the necessity of obtaining clear guarantees." He said during a government meeting: "We are ready to engage in negotiations, but we want guarantees that we will not be attacked during the negotiations."



America's Demands Require Consultations



For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting Turkey, stated that the American demands require consultations. He added in press statements today (Friday) from Istanbul that what America is saying about Iran requires precise consultations, expressing Tehran's readiness to discuss the nuclear file and other issues. He considered that "Europe has made a strategic mistake by classifying the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, and it will soon realize that."



He observed that Europe is in decline and is losing its role on the international stage day by day.



Regarding his visit to Turkey, he clarified that his country is consulting with Ankara amid the serious challenges facing the region.



U.S. President Donald Trump announced last night that he intends to hold talks with Tehran, indicating a willingness to open the door to negotiations after weeks of threats. Meanwhile, U.S. officials confirmed that Trump is considering multiple options regarding Iran, but he has not yet made a decision about launching a strike.