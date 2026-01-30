فيما رفض الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي، لقاء نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في موسكو، كشف عن عدم التوصل إلى تسوية بخصوص مناطق شرق أوكرانيا التي تطالب بها بلاده.


مطلوب اجتماع القادة


وقال زيلينسكي إن الاتفاقات النهائية بشأن خطة السلام لا يمكن التوصل إليها إلا في اجتماع القادة. وشدد على أنه من المستحيل أن يقابل بوتين في موسكو، معلناً استعداده لأي شكل من أشكال قمة القادة. واشترط الرئيس الأوكراني ألا يكون اللقاء في موسكو أو بيلاروسيا.


وأضاف أنه في حال أوقفت روسيا ضرباتها على البنية التحتية للطاقة فلن تضرب أوكرانيا البنية التحتية للطاقة الروسية.


وبشأن وقف الضربات على أهداف الطاقة، لفت زيلينسكي إلى أنها مبادرة أمريكية وشخصية من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، معتقداً أنها فرصة وليست اتفاقاً.


الأراضي ليست الوحيدة


وقال مستشار الكرملين للسياسة الخارجية يوري أوشاكوف، أمس (الخميس)، إن مسألة الأراضي ليست هي الوحيدة التي تعرقل التوصل إلى اتفاق محتمل لإنهاء القتال في أوكرانيا.


ورداً على سؤال بشأن ما إذا كانت مسألة الأراضي هي القضية الوحيدة العالقة، قال أوشاكوف: «لا أعتقد ذلك». ولم يذكر القضايا الرئيسية الأخرى التي لم يتم حلها بعد.


وكان أوشاكوف، أعلن أمس أن زيلينسكي يستطيع القدوم إلى موسكو إذا كان يرغب في مقابلة بوتين.


وأكد أن روسيا ستضمن سلامة زيلينسكي في حال وصوله إلى موسكو للقاء الرئيس الروسي. وقال إنه إذا كان زيلينسكي مستعداً لهذا اللقاء، فإن «موسكو تنتظره»، مضيفاً: «سنضمن سلامته وتوفير ظروف العمل اللازمة له».


فيما أكد المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف خلال مؤتمره الصحفي اليومي الكلام نفسه، موضحاً أن الخلافات مع الأوكرانيين ليست فقط بسبب قضية الأراضي. وقال بيسكوف قبل يومين، إن قضية الأراضي لا تزال أساسية بالنسبة لموسكو في مفاوضات السلام مع أوكرانيا، وذلك بعد جولة مفاوضات أُقيمت في العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي.


القضية الأصعب


وتطالب روسيا بتنازلات عن أراض من أوكرانيا كشرط لوقف إطلاق النار، خصوصاً انسحاب القوات الأوكرانية من منطقتي دونيتسك ولوغانسك، إذ تريد أن تنسحب القوات الأوكرانية من نحو 20% من مساحة لم يسيطر عليها الجيش الروسي بعد من دونيتسك خصوصاً.


في حين تؤكد كييف أنها لن تمنح موسكو أراضي لم تكسبها روسيا في ساحة المعركة، وتطالب الروس أيضاً بالانسحاب من محطة زابوريجيا، أكبر محطة للطاقة النووية في أوروبا، والتي تقبع تحت سيطرة القوات الروسية منذ مارس 2022، أي بعد وقت قصير من اندلاع الحرب.


وكانت أوكرانيا أعلنت أنها تعوّل على توقيع خطة سلام من عشرين بنداً، شريطة التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن «قضية الأراضي»، نظراً لأنها أكثر القضايا حساسية، ومعها قضية محطة زابوريجيا النووية.


يذكر أن وفوداً من الولايات المتحدة وروسيا وأوكرانيا اجتمعت الأسبوع الماضي، ضمن أول اجتماع ثلاثي لها منذ بدء الحرب. ومن المتوقع أن يتم استئناف المفاوضات الأسبوع القادم.