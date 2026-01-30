While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, he revealed that no settlement has been reached regarding the eastern Ukrainian regions claimed by his country.



Leaders' Meeting Required



Zelensky stated that final agreements on the peace plan can only be reached in a meeting of the leaders. He emphasized that it is impossible to meet Putin in Moscow, announcing his readiness for any form of a leaders' summit. The Ukrainian president conditioned that the meeting should not take place in Moscow or Belarus.



He added that if Russia stops its strikes on energy infrastructure, Ukraine will not strike Russian energy infrastructure.



Regarding the cessation of strikes on energy targets, Zelensky pointed out that it is an American initiative and a personal one from President Donald Trump, believing it to be an opportunity rather than an agreement.



Territory Is Not the Only Issue



Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov stated yesterday (Thursday) that the issue of territory is not the only thing obstructing a potential agreement to end the fighting in Ukraine.



In response to a question about whether the issue of territory is the only sticking point, Ushakov said, "I don't think so." He did not mention the other main issues that remain unresolved.



Ushakov announced yesterday that Zelensky can come to Moscow if he wishes to meet Putin.



He confirmed that Russia would ensure Zelensky's safety if he arrives in Moscow to meet the Russian president. He said that if Zelensky is ready for this meeting, "Moscow is waiting for him," adding, "We will ensure his safety and provide the necessary working conditions for him."



Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the same during his daily press conference, clarifying that the disagreements with the Ukrainians are not solely due to the issue of territory. Peskov stated two days ago that the issue of territory remains fundamental for Moscow in peace negotiations with Ukraine, following a round of negotiations held in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.



The Hardest Issue



Russia demands concessions on territory from Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire, particularly the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as it wants Ukrainian forces to withdraw from about 20% of the area not yet controlled by the Russian army, especially in Donetsk.



Meanwhile, Kyiv insists that it will not grant Moscow territory that Russia has not gained on the battlefield, and it also demands that the Russians withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has been under Russian control since March 2022, shortly after the outbreak of the war.



Ukraine has announced that it relies on signing a twenty-point peace plan, provided that an agreement is reached on the "territory issue," as it is the most sensitive issue, along with the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.



It is worth noting that delegations from the United States, Russia, and Ukraine met last week in their first trilateral meeting since the war began. Negotiations are expected to resume next week.