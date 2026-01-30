فيما رفض الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي، لقاء نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في موسكو، كشف عن عدم التوصل إلى تسوية بخصوص مناطق شرق أوكرانيا التي تطالب بها بلاده.
مطلوب اجتماع القادة
وقال زيلينسكي إن الاتفاقات النهائية بشأن خطة السلام لا يمكن التوصل إليها إلا في اجتماع القادة. وشدد على أنه من المستحيل أن يقابل بوتين في موسكو، معلناً استعداده لأي شكل من أشكال قمة القادة. واشترط الرئيس الأوكراني ألا يكون اللقاء في موسكو أو بيلاروسيا.
وأضاف أنه في حال أوقفت روسيا ضرباتها على البنية التحتية للطاقة فلن تضرب أوكرانيا البنية التحتية للطاقة الروسية.
وبشأن وقف الضربات على أهداف الطاقة، لفت زيلينسكي إلى أنها مبادرة أمريكية وشخصية من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، معتقداً أنها فرصة وليست اتفاقاً.
الأراضي ليست الوحيدة
وقال مستشار الكرملين للسياسة الخارجية يوري أوشاكوف، أمس (الخميس)، إن مسألة الأراضي ليست هي الوحيدة التي تعرقل التوصل إلى اتفاق محتمل لإنهاء القتال في أوكرانيا.
ورداً على سؤال بشأن ما إذا كانت مسألة الأراضي هي القضية الوحيدة العالقة، قال أوشاكوف: «لا أعتقد ذلك». ولم يذكر القضايا الرئيسية الأخرى التي لم يتم حلها بعد.
وكان أوشاكوف، أعلن أمس أن زيلينسكي يستطيع القدوم إلى موسكو إذا كان يرغب في مقابلة بوتين.
وأكد أن روسيا ستضمن سلامة زيلينسكي في حال وصوله إلى موسكو للقاء الرئيس الروسي. وقال إنه إذا كان زيلينسكي مستعداً لهذا اللقاء، فإن «موسكو تنتظره»، مضيفاً: «سنضمن سلامته وتوفير ظروف العمل اللازمة له».
فيما أكد المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف خلال مؤتمره الصحفي اليومي الكلام نفسه، موضحاً أن الخلافات مع الأوكرانيين ليست فقط بسبب قضية الأراضي. وقال بيسكوف قبل يومين، إن قضية الأراضي لا تزال أساسية بالنسبة لموسكو في مفاوضات السلام مع أوكرانيا، وذلك بعد جولة مفاوضات أُقيمت في العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي.
القضية الأصعب
وتطالب روسيا بتنازلات عن أراض من أوكرانيا كشرط لوقف إطلاق النار، خصوصاً انسحاب القوات الأوكرانية من منطقتي دونيتسك ولوغانسك، إذ تريد أن تنسحب القوات الأوكرانية من نحو 20% من مساحة لم يسيطر عليها الجيش الروسي بعد من دونيتسك خصوصاً.
في حين تؤكد كييف أنها لن تمنح موسكو أراضي لم تكسبها روسيا في ساحة المعركة، وتطالب الروس أيضاً بالانسحاب من محطة زابوريجيا، أكبر محطة للطاقة النووية في أوروبا، والتي تقبع تحت سيطرة القوات الروسية منذ مارس 2022، أي بعد وقت قصير من اندلاع الحرب.
وكانت أوكرانيا أعلنت أنها تعوّل على توقيع خطة سلام من عشرين بنداً، شريطة التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن «قضية الأراضي»، نظراً لأنها أكثر القضايا حساسية، ومعها قضية محطة زابوريجيا النووية.
يذكر أن وفوداً من الولايات المتحدة وروسيا وأوكرانيا اجتمعت الأسبوع الماضي، ضمن أول اجتماع ثلاثي لها منذ بدء الحرب. ومن المتوقع أن يتم استئناف المفاوضات الأسبوع القادم.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, he revealed that no settlement has been reached regarding the eastern Ukrainian regions claimed by his country.
Leaders' Meeting Required
Zelensky stated that final agreements on the peace plan can only be reached in a meeting of the leaders. He emphasized that it is impossible to meet Putin in Moscow, announcing his readiness for any form of a leaders' summit. The Ukrainian president conditioned that the meeting should not take place in Moscow or Belarus.
He added that if Russia stops its strikes on energy infrastructure, Ukraine will not strike Russian energy infrastructure.
Regarding the cessation of strikes on energy targets, Zelensky pointed out that it is an American initiative and a personal one from President Donald Trump, believing it to be an opportunity rather than an agreement.
Territory Is Not the Only Issue
Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov stated yesterday (Thursday) that the issue of territory is not the only thing obstructing a potential agreement to end the fighting in Ukraine.
In response to a question about whether the issue of territory is the only sticking point, Ushakov said, "I don't think so." He did not mention the other main issues that remain unresolved.
Ushakov announced yesterday that Zelensky can come to Moscow if he wishes to meet Putin.
He confirmed that Russia would ensure Zelensky's safety if he arrives in Moscow to meet the Russian president. He said that if Zelensky is ready for this meeting, "Moscow is waiting for him," adding, "We will ensure his safety and provide the necessary working conditions for him."
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the same during his daily press conference, clarifying that the disagreements with the Ukrainians are not solely due to the issue of territory. Peskov stated two days ago that the issue of territory remains fundamental for Moscow in peace negotiations with Ukraine, following a round of negotiations held in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.
The Hardest Issue
Russia demands concessions on territory from Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire, particularly the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as it wants Ukrainian forces to withdraw from about 20% of the area not yet controlled by the Russian army, especially in Donetsk.
Meanwhile, Kyiv insists that it will not grant Moscow territory that Russia has not gained on the battlefield, and it also demands that the Russians withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has been under Russian control since March 2022, shortly after the outbreak of the war.
Ukraine has announced that it relies on signing a twenty-point peace plan, provided that an agreement is reached on the "territory issue," as it is the most sensitive issue, along with the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
It is worth noting that delegations from the United States, Russia, and Ukraine met last week in their first trilateral meeting since the war began. Negotiations are expected to resume next week.