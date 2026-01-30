اعترفت جماعة «الإخوان» الإرهابية بتحرش أحد قيادييها الهارب في الولايات المتحدة، وتعهدت بعدم تكرار تلك الجرائم مرة أخرى.


وتداول عدد من الضحايا أخيراً اعترافاً صوتياً بلسان أحد قياديي الجماعة يدعى «م ش» أرسله لإحدى السيدات يطالبها بالصمت، متعهداً لها بعدم تكرار تلك الجريمة مرة أخرى، وأكد صحة الوقائع التي نسبتها الضحايا إلى القيادي الهارب.


وزعم القيادي الإخواني أن المتهم قدم وعوداً بعدم تكرار فعلته التي بدأت قبل نحو 3 سنوات، وهو ما رفضته الضحايا مطالبات بموقف رادع تجاهه والحصول على حقهن منه.


وأفصحت شهادات مسربة وتدوينات عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية عن فضيحة بطلها قيادي إخواني كبير هارب إلى الخارج ومدان بالإعدام.


وكشفت تلك الشهادات أن القيادي الذي كان يشغل منصب المتحدث السابق باسم حركة اللجان النوعية التابعة لجماعة الإخوان تورط في استغلال حاجة زوجات وبنات سجناء الجماعة في مصر، ومارس التحرش والابتزاز الجنسي بحقهن تحت ستار تقديم المساعدات المالية والدعم الإنساني.


وأظهرت المعلومات أن القيادي المقيم حالياً في أمريكا كان يستهدف الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً من أهالي سجناء الجماعة، وكان يتواصل مع الضحايا بزعم تقديم معونات مادية، ليتحول التواصل لاحقاً إلى محاولات استدراج وتحرش خلال تواجده في مصر.


وبحسب المعلومات فإن القيادي المتورط من مواليد مايو 1985 كان يعمل معيداً بإحدى الجامعات المصرية قبل فصله في 2015 لتورطه في أعمال عنف.


ويعد القيادي الهارب أحد أبرز الوجوه الإرهابية المطلوبة للقضاء المصري، إذ قضت محكمة القاهرة العسكرية في مايو 2016 بإعدامه في القضية رقم 174 لسنة 2015 جنايات عسكرية، المعروفة إعلامياً بـ «خلية العمليات المتقدمة».