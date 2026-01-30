The terrorist group "The Brotherhood" has admitted to the harassment by one of its leaders who is fleeing in the United States, and has pledged not to repeat such crimes again.



Recently, several victims circulated an audio confession from one of the group's leaders named "M. Sh." which he sent to one of the women, asking her to remain silent and promising her that he would not repeat that crime again. He confirmed the accuracy of the incidents that the victims attributed to the fugitive leader.



The Brotherhood leader claimed that the accused made promises not to repeat his actions, which began about three years ago, a claim that the victims rejected, demanding a deterrent stance against him and to obtain their rights from him.



Leaked testimonies and posts on social media in Egypt over the past few days have revealed a scandal involving a senior Brotherhood leader who is fleeing abroad and sentenced to death.



These testimonies revealed that the leader, who previously held the position of spokesperson for the Special Committees of the Brotherhood, was involved in exploiting the needs of the wives and daughters of the group's prisoners in Egypt, and engaged in harassment and sexual extortion under the guise of providing financial assistance and humanitarian support.



The information showed that the leader, currently residing in America, targeted the most needy families of the group's prisoners and communicated with the victims under the pretext of offering material aid, which later turned into attempts at seduction and harassment during his presence in Egypt.



According to the information, the involved leader, born in May 1985, was working as a teaching assistant at one of the Egyptian universities before being dismissed in 2015 for his involvement in acts of violence.



The fugitive leader is considered one of the most wanted terrorist figures by the Egyptian judiciary, as the Cairo Military Court sentenced him to death in May 2016 in case number 174 of 2015 military felonies, known in the media as the "Advanced Operations Cell."