وسط تفاقم التوترات والتهديدات المتبادلة بين واشنطن وطهران، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن مدمرة عسكرية أمريكية رست في ميناء إيلات، وفق ما ذكر موقع (واي نت)، اليوم (الجمعة).


وأضاف أن وصول المدمرة إلى الميناء الواقع على خليج العقبة وبالقرب من المعابر الحدودية الجنوبية لإسرائيل مع مصر والأردن كان مخططاً له مسبقاً وجاء في إطار التعاون بين الجيشين الإسرائيلي والأمريكي.


من جانبه، قال مسؤول إيراني، إن «أيدي القوات الإيرانية على الزناد والجيش في ذروة الجاهزية». وأضاف المتحدث باسم لجنة الأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية إبراهيم رضائي «إذا كانت أمريكا حريصة على جنودها فالأفضل لها مغادرة المنطقة، محذراً أن كل مصالح أمريكا وإسرائيل ستكون ضمن أهداف بلاده. وتوعد رضائي بأن "الرد الإيراني لن يكون محدوداً وإن كان الهجوم على البلاد محدوداً".


وكان المتحدث باسم الجيش الإيراني محمد أكرمي نيا، قال أمس (الخميس) "إذا كان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يعتقد أنه سينفذ عملية سريعة ثم يغرد بعد ساعتين بأن العملية انتهت، وأننا لن نقوم بأي إجراء فهذا غير وارد على الإطلاق".


وحشدت الولايات المتحدة عسكرياً في المنطقة بالتزامن مع تلويح ترمب بالخيار العسكري ضد إيران، إذ ارتفع عدد السفن الحربية الأمريكية في نطاق مسؤولية القيادة المركزية إلى 10 سفن. وانضمت المدمرة "ديلبرت دي بلاك" حديثاً إلى هذه القوة، وفق ما أكده مسؤول في البحرية الأمريكية، وموقع "The War Zone". ووصلت طائرة الاستخبارات الإلكترونية RC 135V Rivet Joint إلى قاعدة العديد الجوية في قطر.


وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن 6 طائرات حرب إلكترونية من طراز EA 18G Growler غادرت مهمتها في الكاريبي متجهة شرقاً عبر الأطلسي، ويرجح أنها في طريقها إلى الشرق الأوسط، رغم عدم وجود تأكيد رسمي بذلك.