Amid escalating tensions and mutual threats between Washington and Tehran, the Israeli army announced that a U.S. military destroyer has docked at the port of Eilat, according to the (Ynet) website today (Friday).



It added that the arrival of the destroyer at the port located on the Gulf of Aqaba and near the southern border crossings of Israel with Egypt and Jordan was planned in advance and was part of the cooperation between the Israeli and American armies.



For his part, an Iranian official stated that "the hands of the Iranian forces are on the trigger and the army is at peak readiness." The spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ibrahim Rezaei, added, "If America cares about its soldiers, it is better for them to leave the region," warning that all American and Israeli interests would be among his country's targets. Rezaei vowed that "the Iranian response will not be limited even if the attack on the country is limited."



The spokesman for the Iranian army, Mohammad Akrami Nia, said yesterday (Thursday), "If President Donald Trump thinks he will carry out a quick operation and then tweet two hours later that the operation is over, and that we will not take any action, that is out of the question."



The United States has militarily mobilized in the region coinciding with Trump's threats of military options against Iran, as the number of U.S. warships under the Central Command's responsibility has risen to 10 ships. The destroyer "Delbert D. Black" recently joined this force, according to a U.S. Navy official and the website "The War Zone." An RC 135V Rivet Joint electronic intelligence aircraft has arrived at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.



Informed sources revealed that 6 EA 18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft left their mission in the Caribbean heading east across the Atlantic, likely on their way to the Middle East, although there has been no official confirmation of this.