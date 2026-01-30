The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued to enhance its leading position in the startup ecosystem, having recorded the highest growth in venture capital investment in the Middle East and North Africa in 2025, with an annual increase of 145%, raising the value of funding to approximately $1.72 billion, the highest since 2018 according to available data.



Data released by the "Magnitt" platform, which specializes in tracking startup data in the region, revealed that Saudi Arabia has become, for the first time, the most active market in terms of the number of deals, recording about 257 deals, an increase of 45% compared to the previous year.



The data confirmed that the Kingdom continues to lead the countries of the Middle East and North Africa in terms of venture capital investment for the third consecutive year, as it accounted for more than 50% of the total venture investments in 2025, indicating the attractiveness of the investment environment and the growth of the entrepreneurship ecosystem.



At the regional level, the total value of venture capital investment reached approximately $3.43 billion, distributed across 581 deals, with the participation of about 433 investors, reflecting a notable improvement in investment activity and support for innovation in the region's markets.