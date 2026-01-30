واصلت المملكة العربية السعودية تعزيز موقعها الريادي في منظومة الشركات الناشئة، بعدما سجلت خلال عام 2025 أعلى نمو في الاستثمار الجريء بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، بنسبة بلغت 145% على أساس سنوي، لترتفع قيمة التمويلات إلى نحو 1.72 مليار دولار، وهي الأعلى منذ عام 2018 وفق البيانات المتاحة.
وكشفت بيانات صادرة عن منصة «ماجنيت» المتخصصة في رصد بيانات الشركات الناشئة في المنطقة، أن السعودية أصبحت للمرة الأولى السوق الأكثر نشاطًا من حيث عدد الصفقات، مسجلة نحو 257 صفقة، بزيادة 45% مقارنة بالعام السابق.
وأكدت البيانات مواصلة المملكة تصدر دول الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا من حيث قيمة الاستثمار الجريء للعام الثالث على التوالي، إذ استحوذت على أكثر من 50% من إجمالي الاستثمارات الجريئة خلال عام 2025، في مؤشر يعكس جاذبية البيئة الاستثمارية ونمو منظومة ريادة الأعمال.
وعلى مستوى المنطقة، بلغ إجمالي قيمة الاستثمار الجريء نحو 3.43 مليار دولار، توزعت على 581 صفقة، بمشاركة نحو 433 مستثمرًا، ما يعكس تحسنًا ملحوظًا في نشاط الاستثمار ودعم الابتكار في أسواق المنطقة.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued to enhance its leading position in the startup ecosystem, having recorded the highest growth in venture capital investment in the Middle East and North Africa in 2025, with an annual increase of 145%, raising the value of funding to approximately $1.72 billion, the highest since 2018 according to available data.
Data released by the "Magnitt" platform, which specializes in tracking startup data in the region, revealed that Saudi Arabia has become, for the first time, the most active market in terms of the number of deals, recording about 257 deals, an increase of 45% compared to the previous year.
The data confirmed that the Kingdom continues to lead the countries of the Middle East and North Africa in terms of venture capital investment for the third consecutive year, as it accounted for more than 50% of the total venture investments in 2025, indicating the attractiveness of the investment environment and the growth of the entrepreneurship ecosystem.
At the regional level, the total value of venture capital investment reached approximately $3.43 billion, distributed across 581 deals, with the participation of about 433 investors, reflecting a notable improvement in investment activity and support for innovation in the region's markets.