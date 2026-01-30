واصلت المملكة العربية السعودية تعزيز موقعها الريادي في منظومة الشركات الناشئة، بعدما سجلت خلال عام 2025 أعلى نمو في الاستثمار الجريء بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، بنسبة بلغت 145% على أساس سنوي، لترتفع قيمة التمويلات إلى نحو 1.72 مليار دولار، وهي الأعلى منذ عام 2018 وفق البيانات المتاحة.


وكشفت بيانات صادرة عن منصة «ماجنيت» المتخصصة في رصد بيانات الشركات الناشئة في المنطقة، أن السعودية أصبحت للمرة الأولى السوق الأكثر نشاطًا من حيث عدد الصفقات، مسجلة نحو 257 صفقة، بزيادة 45% مقارنة بالعام السابق.


وأكدت البيانات مواصلة المملكة تصدر دول الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا من حيث قيمة الاستثمار الجريء للعام الثالث على التوالي، إذ استحوذت على أكثر من 50% من إجمالي الاستثمارات الجريئة خلال عام 2025، في مؤشر يعكس جاذبية البيئة الاستثمارية ونمو منظومة ريادة الأعمال.


وعلى مستوى المنطقة، بلغ إجمالي قيمة الاستثمار الجريء نحو 3.43 مليار دولار، توزعت على 581 صفقة، بمشاركة نحو 433 مستثمرًا، ما يعكس تحسنًا ملحوظًا في نشاط الاستثمار ودعم الابتكار في أسواق المنطقة.