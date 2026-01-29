The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that the continued violations of the ceasefire agreements signed on March 10 and January 18 by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) negatively impact the integration process. It pointed out that these violations occur through provocative actions and movements described as "aggressive."



The ministry added that it is closely monitoring the field developments in Syria, emphasizing that it is taking all necessary measures to ensure the security of its units deployed in the region and to protect its personnel and borders from any potential threats.



The Ministry of Defense welcomed the Syrian government's step to open a corridor for humanitarian aid in the region, considering this step a positive development that could contribute to improving the humanitarian situation.



Two days ago, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, and officials from the "Kurdish Self-Administration" in northeastern Syria held a new round of negotiations with the Syrian government in the capital, Damascus, and agreed on several issues, including working on the integration of institutions in the Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor regions and others into the state.



Integrating the SDF is one of the biggest challenges facing Damascus, as Abdi had previously insisted on integrating it as a single bloc rather than as individuals; however, he finally agreed to individual integration according to the January agreement.



The new agreement came about a year after the March 10 agreement, over which Damascus and the SDF exchanged accusations regarding the procrastination in implementing its terms. The two parties agreed last Saturday, January 18, to extend the ceasefire until February 8.