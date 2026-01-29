قالت وزارة الدفاع التركية إن استمرار قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) في خرق اتفاقي وقف إطلاق النار الموقّعين في 10 مارس و18 يناير، ينعكس سلباً على مسار الاندماج. ولفتت إلى أن هذه الخروقات تتم عبر أعمال استفزازية وتحركات وصفتها بـ«المتحرّشة».


وأضافت الوزارة أنها تتابع عن كثب التطورات الميدانية في سورية، مشددة على أنها تتخذ جميع التدابير اللازمة؛ لضمان أمن وحداتها المنتشرة في المنطقة، وحماية أفرادها وحدودها من أي تهديدات محتملة.


ورحبت وزارة الدفاع بخطوة الحكومة السورية المتعلقة بفتح ممر للمساعدات الإنسانية في المنطقة، معتبرة أن هذه الخطوة تمثل تطوراً إيجابياً يمكن أن يسهم في تحسين الوضع الإنساني.


وكان قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) مظلوم عبدي ومسؤولون في «الإدارة الذاتية الكردية» لشمال شرق سورية، عقدوا جولة تفاوض جديدة مع الحكومة السورية في العاصمة دمشق قبل يومين، وتم التوافق على عدد من القضايا من بينها العمل على دمج المؤسسات في مناطق الرقة ودير الزور وغيرها بالدولة.


ويعد دمج «قسد» أحد أكبر التحديات أمام دمشق، مع تمسك عبدي سابقاً بدمجها ككتلة واحدة لا أفراداً، إلا أنه وافق أخيراً على الدمج الفردي وفق اتفاق يناير.


وجاء الاتفاق الجديد بعد نحو عام من اتفاق الـ10 من مارس الذي تبادلت دمشق و«قسد» الاتهامات حوله بشأن المماطلة في تنفيذ بنوده. إذ اتفق الطرفان السبت الماضي 18 يناير على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار حتى الـ8 من فبراير القادم.