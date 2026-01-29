يعتزم الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، القيام بجولة إقليمية مهمة إلى المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية مصر العربية يومي 3 و4 فبراير القادم، في زيارة رسمية تأتي في سياق تعزيز التعاون الثنائي والتنسيق حول القضايا الإقليمية الملحة، وعلى رأسها الوضع في قطاع غزة بعد مرحلة وقف إطلاق النار الهش والجهود الدولية لإعادة الإعمار والحكم الانتقالي.

وفقاً لما أعلنه مكتب الرئاسة التركية ونقلته وكالة الأنباء التركية، وموقع «turkiyetoday».

تبدأ الجولة في الرياض يوم 3 فبراير، حيث يشارك أردوغان في منتدى أعمال تركي - سعودي، تليه لقاءات رفيعة المستوى.

وفي اليوم التالي 4 فبراير، يتوجه الرئيس التركي مباشرة إلى القاهرة لإجراء مباحثات مع الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، تشمل ترؤس الاجتماع الثاني للمجلس الاستراتيجي رفيع المستوى بين البلدين، إلى جانب منتدى أعمال تركي - مصري.

وتشكل التطورات في غزة محوراً أساسياً للمحادثات، خصوصاً في ظل الجهود الدولية لتثبيت وقف إطلاق النار الدائم، ومناقشة آليات إعادة إعمار القطاع وتمويلها، ودعم تشكيل إدارة انتقالية فلسطينية تكنوقراطية أو لجنة فنية لإدارة الشؤون اليومية، كما اقترحت مصر أخيراً، وكذلك التنسيق بشأن مجلس السلام الذي دعا إليه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للإشراف على المرحلة الانتقالية في غزة، والذي انضمت إليه بالفعل تركيا ومصر والسعودية ودول أخرى (مثل قطر والإمارات والأردن وباكستان وإندونيسيا) وفق بيان مشترك لوزراء خارجية هذه الدول في 21 يناير 2026.

كما ستتناول المباحثات ملفات إقليمية أخرى مثل التطورات في سورية بعد التغييرات الأخيرة، والأزمات في السودان واليمن والصومال، إلى جانب تعزيز الشراكة الاقتصادية والتعاون في مجال الصناعات الدفاعية والتجارة.