The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan intends to undertake an important regional tour to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt on February 3 and 4, in an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordination on pressing regional issues, primarily the situation in the Gaza Strip following a fragile ceasefire and international efforts for reconstruction and transitional governance.

According to the announcement made by the Turkish presidency office and reported by the Turkish news agency and the website "turkiyetoday".

The tour will begin in Riyadh on February 3, where Erdoğan will participate in a Turkish-Saudi business forum, followed by high-level meetings.

On the following day, February 4, the Turkish president will head directly to Cairo for discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, which will include chairing the second meeting of the high-level strategic council between the two countries, alongside a Turkish-Egyptian business forum.

The developments in Gaza will be a central focus of the talks, especially in light of international efforts to establish a permanent ceasefire, discuss mechanisms for the reconstruction of the strip and its financing, and support the formation of a Palestinian technocratic transitional administration or a technical committee to manage daily affairs, as recently proposed by Egypt, as well as coordination regarding the peace council called for by U.S. President Donald Trump to oversee the transitional phase in Gaza, which has already been joined by Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other countries (such as Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia) according to a joint statement by the foreign ministers of these countries on January 21, 2026.

The discussions will also address other regional files such as developments in Syria following recent changes, and the crises in Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia, alongside enhancing economic partnership and cooperation in the fields of defense industries and trade.