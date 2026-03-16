دحضت القيادة الوسطى الأمريكية المزاعم الإيرانية بشأن حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» التي تحدثت عن استهدافها خلال المواجهة العسكرية الجارية بين واشنطن وطهران.
ونشرت القيادة مقطع فيديو لحاملة الطائرات «أبراهام لينكولن» وهي تواصل عملياتها العسكرية في المنطقة.
وعلقت القيادة الوسطى على الفيديو بالقول: «تواصل حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» عملياتها الجوية ليلا ونهاراً خلال عملية الغضب الملحمي».
وأضافت: «تبحر لينكولن بالقرب من إيران، وتقوم هي وجناحها الجوي بتنفيذ موجات متتالية من الضربات».
وجاء نشر المقطع بعد ساعات من تصريحات للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أكد فيها أن التقارير التي تداولتها بعض الحسابات ووسائل الإعلام عن إصابة الحاملة «مفبركة بالكامل»، مشدداً على أن السفينة لم تتعرض لأي استهداف.
وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني قد قال في وقت سابق أنه استهدف «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» خلال العمليات العسكرية المتبادلة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، وأنها تعرضت لأضرار كبيرة.
يذكر أن حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» تعمل بالطاقة النووية من فئة نيميتز، ودخلت الخدمة عام 1989، وهي واحدة من أكثر سفن البحرية الأمريكية تطوراً، بطول يتجاوز 330 متراً، وتستوعب أكثر من 90 طائرة (بينها F-35C) وطاقماً كبيراً، وتقود مجموعة ضاربة قوية للمهمات الإستراتيجية والعمليات العسكرية.
وتعمل بمفاعلين نوويين، ما يتيح لها العمل لسنوات دون الحاجة للتزود بالوقود، وتحمل طيفاً واسعاً من الطائرات المقاتلة مثل F/A-18 Super Hornet وF-35C Lightning II، إضافة إلى مروحيات وطائرات إنذار مبكر.
شاركت «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» في «عاصفة الصحراء» (1991)، وقادت مهمات في الصومال، وأفغانستان (2001)، والعراق (2003). وتنشط في منطقة الشرق الأوسط (بحر العرب) لتعزيز الحضور العسكري الأمريكي، وكانت محركاً رئيسياً في عمليات التصدي للتوترات الإقليمية في 2024-2026. وتُرافقها مجموعة قتالية تضم مدمرات وطرادات صواريخ موجهة، وتتمتع بحماية ذاتية متطورة ضد التهديدات الجوية والبحرية.
تُعرف الحاملة أيضاً بأنها موقع خطاب «المهمة أُنجزت» للرئيس بوش في 2003، وتستمر في دورها كركيزة أساسية في إستراتيجية الدفاع الأمريكية.
The U.S. Central Command has refuted Iranian claims regarding the aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln," which spoke of it being targeted during the ongoing military confrontation between Washington and Tehran.
The command released a video of the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" continuing its military operations in the region.
The Central Command commented on the video, stating: "The U.S. aircraft carrier 'USS Abraham Lincoln' continues its air operations day and night during the Epic Fury operation."
It added: "Lincoln is sailing near Iran, and it and its air wing are conducting successive waves of strikes."
The release of the video came hours after statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who confirmed that reports circulated by some accounts and media about the carrier being hit were "completely fabricated," emphasizing that the ship had not been targeted at all.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard had previously stated that it targeted the "USS Abraham Lincoln" during the military exchanges between Iran and the United States, claiming that it sustained significant damage.
It is worth noting that the "USS Abraham Lincoln" is a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, which entered service in 1989. It is one of the most advanced ships in the U.S. Navy, measuring over 330 meters in length, accommodating more than 90 aircraft (including F-35C) and a large crew, and leading a powerful strike group for strategic missions and military operations.
It operates with two nuclear reactors, allowing it to function for years without the need for refueling, and carries a wide array of fighter aircraft such as the F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-35C Lightning II, in addition to helicopters and early warning aircraft.
The "USS Abraham Lincoln" participated in "Operation Desert Storm" (1991), led missions in Somalia, Afghanistan (2001), and Iraq (2003). It is active in the Middle East (Arabian Sea) to bolster the U.S. military presence and was a key driver in operations addressing regional tensions in 2024-2026. It is accompanied by a strike group that includes destroyers and guided missile cruisers, and it enjoys advanced self-defense capabilities against aerial and maritime threats.
The carrier is also known as the site of President Bush's "Mission Accomplished" speech in 2003, and it continues to play a fundamental role in U.S. defense strategy.