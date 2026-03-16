دحضت القيادة الوسطى الأمريكية المزاعم الإيرانية بشأن حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» التي تحدثت عن استهدافها خلال المواجهة العسكرية الجارية بين واشنطن وطهران.


ونشرت القيادة مقطع فيديو لحاملة الطائرات «أبراهام لينكولن» وهي تواصل عملياتها العسكرية في المنطقة.


وعلقت القيادة الوسطى على الفيديو بالقول: «تواصل حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» عملياتها الجوية ليلا ونهاراً خلال عملية الغضب الملحمي».


وأضافت: «تبحر لينكولن بالقرب من إيران، وتقوم هي وجناحها الجوي بتنفيذ موجات متتالية من الضربات».


وجاء نشر المقطع بعد ساعات من تصريحات للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أكد فيها أن التقارير التي تداولتها بعض الحسابات ووسائل الإعلام عن إصابة الحاملة «مفبركة بالكامل»، مشدداً على أن السفينة لم تتعرض لأي استهداف.


وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني قد قال في وقت سابق أنه استهدف «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» خلال العمليات العسكرية المتبادلة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، وأنها تعرضت لأضرار كبيرة.


يذكر أن حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» تعمل بالطاقة النووية من فئة نيميتز، ودخلت الخدمة عام 1989، وهي واحدة من أكثر سفن البحرية الأمريكية تطوراً، بطول يتجاوز 330 متراً، وتستوعب أكثر من 90 طائرة (بينها F-35C) وطاقماً كبيراً، وتقود مجموعة ضاربة قوية للمهمات الإستراتيجية والعمليات العسكرية.


وتعمل بمفاعلين نوويين، ما يتيح لها العمل لسنوات دون الحاجة للتزود بالوقود، وتحمل طيفاً واسعاً من الطائرات المقاتلة مثل F/A-18 Super Hornet وF-35C Lightning II، إضافة إلى مروحيات وطائرات إنذار مبكر.


شاركت «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» في «عاصفة الصحراء» (1991)، وقادت مهمات في الصومال، وأفغانستان (2001)، والعراق (2003). وتنشط في منطقة الشرق الأوسط (بحر العرب) لتعزيز الحضور العسكري الأمريكي، وكانت محركاً رئيسياً في عمليات التصدي للتوترات الإقليمية في 2024-2026. وتُرافقها مجموعة قتالية تضم مدمرات وطرادات صواريخ موجهة، وتتمتع بحماية ذاتية متطورة ضد التهديدات الجوية والبحرية.


تُعرف الحاملة أيضاً بأنها موقع خطاب «المهمة أُنجزت» للرئيس بوش في 2003، وتستمر في دورها كركيزة أساسية في إستراتيجية الدفاع الأمريكية.