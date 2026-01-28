The Seoul District Court has sentenced former first lady of South Korea, Kim Kyun-hee, to 20 months in prison on corruption charges.



The court found Kim guilty of receiving bribes from the Unification Church in exchange for business services.



This ruling comes about three weeks before the court is set to issue its verdict on the rebellion charges against former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was ousted for imposing martial law a year ago.



The independent prosecutor had previously sought the death penalty for Yoon.



The ruling was surprising for the former first lady of South Korea, especially after the independent prosecutor requested a 15-year prison sentence for her on charges related to bribery, stock price manipulation, and violations of political funding laws.



The court acquitted Kim of the charges of stock price manipulation and violations of political funding laws, citing insufficient evidence. Kim's defense team expressed gratitude to the court for its ruling and will consider whether to appeal the decision.



During her trial sessions held last December, Kim apologized to South Korean citizens for what she described as "causing trouble," and denied committing any legal violations.



She admitted during the trial to receiving two "Chanel" bags from a person named Jeon Seong-bae, who was described as a shaman, but denied that this was in exchange for providing any services or interventions on behalf of the Unification Church.



It is worth noting that her husband, former President Yoon Suk-yeol, was ousted from office last April and was re-arrested last month over the brief imposition of martial law in December 2024, a move that sparked widespread controversy in the country.