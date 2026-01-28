أصدرت محكمة سيول الجزئية حكما بالسجن لمدة 20 شهراً بحق السيدة الأولى السابقة لكوريا الجنوبية كيم كيون هي، بتهمة الفساد.


وأدانت محكمة كيم بتهمة تلقيها رشى من كنيسة التوحيد مقابل خدمات تجارية.


يأتي هذا الحكم قبل نحو 3 أسابيع من إصدار المحكمة حكمها في تهمة التمرد الموجهة ضد الرئيس السابق يون سوك يول، المخلوع بسبب فرضه الأحكام العرفية قبل عام.


وكان المدعي العام المستقل، طالب في وقت سابق بإصدار عقوبة الإعدام بحق يون.


وجاء الحكم مفاجئا بحق سيدة كوريا الجنوبية الأولى السابقة، بعد أن طالب المدعي العام المستقل بسجنها لمدة 15 عاما بتهم تتعلق بتلقيها رشاوى، والتلاعب بأسعار الأسهم، وانتهاكات قانون التمويل السياسي.


وبرأت المحكمة كيم من تهم التلاعب بأسعار الأسهم وانتهاكات قانون التمويل السياسي، مشيرة إلى عدم كفاية الأدلة. وقال فريق الدفاع عن كيم إنه يشكر المحكمة على حكمها، وسيبحث ما إذا كان سيستأنف الحكم.


وخلال جلسات محاكمتها التي عقدت في ديسمبر الماضي، قدمت كيم اعتذاراً للمواطنين الكوريين الجنوبيين عما وصفته بـ«إثارة المتاعب»، ونفت ارتكاب أي مخالفات قانونية.


وأقرت خلال المحاكمة بتلقي حقيبتي «شانيل» من شخص يُدعى جيون سيونغ-بيه، وُصف بأنه شامان، لكنها نفت أن يكون ذلك مقابل تقديم أي خدمات أو تدخلات لصالح كنيسة التوحيد.


يُذكر أن زوجها، الرئيس السابق يون سوك يول، أُقيل من منصبه في أبريل الماضي، وأُعيد اعتقاله الشهر الماضي على خلفية فرض الأحكام العرفية لفترة وجيزة في ديسمبر 2024، وهي الخطوة التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً في البلاد.