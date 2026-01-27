فيما ذكرت وسائل إعلام عربية أن قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية مظلوم عبدي وصل إلى دمشق، أكد تلفزيون سورية اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن المجلس الوطني الكردي سيعقد لقاءً مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع خلال الأيام القادمة في العاصمة دمشق.
ونقل التلفزيون السوري عن مصدر كردي مسؤول قوله إن اللقاء يأتي في ظل مشهد أمني وسياسي معقّد تشهده مناطق شمال شرقي سورية، وبدعوة رسمية من مكتب وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني.
وأشار المصدر إلى أن اللقاء سيجمع الرئيس الشرع ووزير خارجيته مع أعضاء الهيئة الرئاسية بـ«المجلس الوطني الكردي»، مبيناً أن أي شخصيات سياسية من خارج المجلس أو من حزب الاتحاد الديمقراطي لن تحضر اللقاء.
ولفت المصدر إلى أن المجلس رحّب بالدعوة وأبدى دعمه لمسار الحوار مع الحكومة السورية، بهدف خفض التوتر في الحسكة وعين العرب، والعمل على حل الخلافات بعيداً عن الخيار العسكري، بما يضمن حماية المدنيين والحفاظ على السلم الأهلي في المنطقة.
وأشار المصدر إلى أن المجلس مستمر في التواصل مع الحكومة السورية لترتيب اللقاء وتحديد موعده، لافتاً إلى أن من المتوقع أن يتوجه الوفد غداً إلى إقليم كردستان العراق قبل التوجه منه إلى دمشق.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام عربية وغربية أن قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، مظلوم عبدي، موجود حالياً في دمشق للتفاوض مع الحكومة السورية، مبينة أن وفداً من «قسد» و«الإدارة الذاتية لشمال وشورق سورية» وصل دمشق للقاء مسؤولين كبار.
ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن مسؤول في الحكومة السورية أن الحكومة تتطلع إلى عقد جولة جديدة من محادثات الاندماج مع «قسد» في وقت قريب لبحث سبل اندماجها في مؤسسات الدولة المركزية.
في غضون ذلك، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، للصحفيين، اليوم، إنه أجرى محادثة رائعة مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع.
While Arab media reported that the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, arrived in Damascus, Syrian television confirmed today (Tuesday) that the Kurdish National Council will hold a meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara in the coming days in the capital, Damascus.
The Syrian television quoted a responsible Kurdish source as saying that the meeting comes amid a complex security and political scene in northeastern Syria, and at the official invitation of the Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani.
The source indicated that the meeting will bring together President al-Shara and his foreign minister with members of the presidential body of the "Kurdish National Council," noting that no political figures from outside the council or from the Democratic Union Party will attend the meeting.
The source pointed out that the council welcomed the invitation and expressed its support for the dialogue process with the Syrian government, aiming to reduce tensions in Hasakah and Ayn al-Arab, and to work on resolving disputes away from military options, ensuring the protection of civilians and maintaining civil peace in the region.
The source noted that the council is continuing to communicate with the Syrian government to arrange the meeting and set a date for it, indicating that the delegation is expected to head to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq tomorrow before proceeding to Damascus.
Arab and Western media reported that the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, is currently in Damascus to negotiate with the Syrian government, stating that a delegation from the SDF and the "Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria" arrived in Damascus to meet with senior officials.
Western media quoted a Syrian government official as saying that the government looks forward to holding a new round of integration talks with the SDF soon to discuss ways for its integration into the central state institutions.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters today that he had a great conversation with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara.