While Arab media reported that the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, arrived in Damascus, Syrian television confirmed today (Tuesday) that the Kurdish National Council will hold a meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara in the coming days in the capital, Damascus.



The Syrian television quoted a responsible Kurdish source as saying that the meeting comes amid a complex security and political scene in northeastern Syria, and at the official invitation of the Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani.



The source indicated that the meeting will bring together President al-Shara and his foreign minister with members of the presidential body of the "Kurdish National Council," noting that no political figures from outside the council or from the Democratic Union Party will attend the meeting.



The source pointed out that the council welcomed the invitation and expressed its support for the dialogue process with the Syrian government, aiming to reduce tensions in Hasakah and Ayn al-Arab, and to work on resolving disputes away from military options, ensuring the protection of civilians and maintaining civil peace in the region.



The source noted that the council is continuing to communicate with the Syrian government to arrange the meeting and set a date for it, indicating that the delegation is expected to head to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq tomorrow before proceeding to Damascus.



Arab and Western media reported that the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, is currently in Damascus to negotiate with the Syrian government, stating that a delegation from the SDF and the "Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria" arrived in Damascus to meet with senior officials.



Western media quoted a Syrian government official as saying that the government looks forward to holding a new round of integration talks with the SDF soon to discuss ways for its integration into the central state institutions.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters today that he had a great conversation with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara.