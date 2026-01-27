فيما ذكرت وسائل إعلام عربية أن قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية مظلوم عبدي وصل إلى دمشق، أكد تلفزيون سورية اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن المجلس الوطني الكردي سيعقد لقاءً مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع خلال الأيام القادمة في العاصمة دمشق.


ونقل التلفزيون السوري عن مصدر كردي مسؤول قوله إن اللقاء يأتي في ظل مشهد أمني وسياسي معقّد تشهده مناطق شمال شرقي سورية، وبدعوة رسمية من مكتب وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن اللقاء سيجمع الرئيس الشرع ووزير خارجيته مع أعضاء الهيئة الرئاسية بـ«المجلس الوطني الكردي»، مبيناً أن أي شخصيات سياسية من خارج المجلس أو من حزب الاتحاد الديمقراطي لن تحضر اللقاء.


ولفت المصدر إلى أن المجلس رحّب بالدعوة وأبدى دعمه لمسار الحوار مع الحكومة السورية، بهدف خفض التوتر في الحسكة وعين العرب، والعمل على حل الخلافات بعيداً عن الخيار العسكري، بما يضمن حماية المدنيين والحفاظ على السلم الأهلي في المنطقة.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن المجلس مستمر في التواصل مع الحكومة السورية لترتيب اللقاء وتحديد موعده، لافتاً إلى أن من المتوقع أن يتوجه الوفد غداً إلى إقليم كردستان العراق قبل التوجه منه إلى دمشق.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام عربية وغربية أن قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، مظلوم عبدي، موجود حالياً في دمشق للتفاوض مع الحكومة السورية، مبينة أن وفداً من «قسد» و«الإدارة الذاتية لشمال وشورق سورية» وصل دمشق للقاء مسؤولين كبار.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن مسؤول في الحكومة السورية أن الحكومة تتطلع إلى عقد جولة جديدة من محادثات الاندماج مع «قسد» في وقت قريب لبحث سبل اندماجها في مؤسسات الدولة المركزية.


في غضون ذلك، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، للصحفيين، اليوم، إنه أجرى محادثة رائعة مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع.