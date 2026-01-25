The head of the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority warned today (Sunday) foreign airlines operating at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv of a sensitive security period this weekend, amid estimates of a potential U.S. military strike against Iran.



The head of the authority, Shmuel Zaki, explained in his message that they are approaching a sensitive security period before the weekend, noting that the authority has put in place an emergency plan to deal with a potential closure of Israeli airspace, a situation that was previously implemented in June 2025 and at earlier times in 2024. He stated that they are committed to prioritizing the departures of foreign aircraft to ensure their safe exit.



Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the military institution is analyzing the increased deployment of U.S. forces in the region as a step that could serve as a platform for a large-scale military attack against Tehran, or as a credible military threat aimed at pressuring Tehran towards reaching a better nuclear agreement.