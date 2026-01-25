حذَّر رئيس هيئة الطيران المدني الإسرائيلية، اليوم (الأحد)، شركات الطيران الأجنبية العاملة في مطار بن غوريون في تل أبيب من فترة أمنية حساسة نهاية الأسبوع الحالي، وذلك في ظل وجود تقديرات لضربة عسكرية أمريكية ضد إيران.


وأوضح رئيس الهيئة شموئيل زكاي في رسالته أنهم مقبلون على فترة أمنية حساسة قبل عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، مشيراً إلى أن الهيئة وضعت خطة طوارئ للتعامل مع إغلاق محتمل للأجواء الإسرائيلية، وهي حالة سبق أن طُبّقت في يونيو 2025، وأوقات سابقة في 2024، وأنها التزمت بمنح أولوية رحلات الطائرات الأجنبية المغادرة لضمان خروجها بأمان.


وذكرت «هيئة البث» الإسرائيلية أن المؤسسة العسكرية تقوم بتحليل زيادة انتشار القوات الأمريكية في المنطقة كخطوة قد تكون منصة لهجوم عسكري واسع النطاق ضد طهران، أو كتهديد عسكري موثوق يهدف للضغط على طهران في طريق التوصل إلى اتفاق نووي أفضل.